How to Make and Set a Custom Notification Sound on Mobile?

Are you tired of hearing the same default notification sound on your mobile? If yes, it’s worth noting that you can make a custom notification sound on your mobile.

It can be confusing when you hear a notification sound and mistake it for yours. But, it does not have to be that way anymore. Whether you are using iPhone or Android mobile, you can set a custom notification tone and stand apart in the crowd.

Likewise, you can also set different notification sounds for different apps. It further helps to identify the application based on the assigned tone.

So, without further delay, let’s discuss how to make a custom notification sound on your mobile.

How to Make a Custom Notification Sound on Mobile On Android?

Android provides various default notification sounds. Yet, you can use the Audio Files as Custom Notifications Sound. It requires you to move or copy the audio file to the Notifications folder and select it from the Settings.

Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Go to the File Manager or the My Files application on your mobile. Select Audio. A list of audio files stored on your device will show up. Select the audio file you want to set as your notification sound. Long press the audio file and then choose Move or Copy based on your choice. A list of files will appear on your phone. Scroll down and tap the Notifications folder.

Then, tap on either Copy to here or Move to here to copy or move the audio file. After this, launch the Settings app. Select Sound and vibration. Then choose Notification sounds. Tap on the audio file name.



Note: Based on your Android device, some steps may vary and some names may also differ.

If you don’t want to go through this process, you can follow this alternative method:

Open Settings. Select Sound & vibration. Choose Notification sound under Ringtones. Under the Custom section, select On this device. Select the audio file. Under On this device, the name of the audio file will appear.



Note: The steps are applicable for OnePlus Nord 2. It may match various other Android phones with some variations in the steps.

How to Make And Set a Custom Notification Sound on iPhone?

If you are an iPhone user, you can also create a custom sound for notifications alerts. The steps are long but achievable without any outside help. For this, you will also need a computer, the iTunes application, and a USB cable.

Below is a detailed description of the overall process:

On your computer, open the iTunes application. Click Songs. Right-click the song you want to set as Custom Notifications tone. If there are no songs in the iTunes library, you can select any song from your computer or get one from the iTunes store. Now select Song Info. On the top panel, select the Options tab. Enter the time in Start Time and Stop Time sections. It needs to be under the interval of 10 seconds. Then choose OK.

After doing this, select the File option. Click Convert. Now, you need to select the Create AAA Version option from the list.

Choose the sound file and right-click it. Then, click Show in Windows Explorer. Select the sound file and rename the file extension to .m4r . This is the extension that Apple uses for the ringtone format. Plug in the USB cable to connect your phone with the computer. Select the iPhone icon. Under the On My Device section, click Tones. Drag and drop the sound file you created to your iPhone. On your phone, open Settings. Select Sound & Haptics. Under the Sound and Vibration Patterns section, choose the notification type you intend to change.

Tap the custom sound you intend to apply for that particular notification type. A blue tick mark will appear next to it.

How to Personalize Individual App Notifications Sound?

Customizing the app notifications sound can help you recognize the alert from the application. You can get the cue for the app based on the sound you assigned without having to look on the phone.

To know the process of setting a custom notification sound for an application on Android and iPhone, you can follow these steps:

On Android

Select Settings. Navigate to Apps and select it. Select the application you want to personalize the notification sound. Then, scroll and select Notifications. Tap the category that you want to personalize.

Make sure that you select Alert so that you can hear notifications sound on your phone. Then choose Sound.

Now select the audio from the list.

Note: If you want to set other music files as notification sounds, follow Steps 1-6 under How to Make a Custom Notification Sound on Android? Also, the steps and terms in settings can vary as per your Android device.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Navigate to the Notifications option and select it. Press Show Previews and choose the Always option. Select the app from the list. Make sure to switch on the Allow Notifications option. Toggle on Sounds.



How to Set Personalized Ringtones for Individual Contacts?

Likely, you can also assign custom ringtones for individual contacts on your phone. You can follow the following steps to know the process:

On Android

On your mobile, tap Contacts. From the list of contacts, select any name. On the top-right side you can see three dots; tap it. Now choose the Set ringtone option. Select the On this device option. From the list, select any song you want to assign to that particular contact name.

If needed, select OK to confirm your selection.

On iPhone

Open Contacts. Select a contact name. Tap Edit. Scroll and select Ringtone. Then select any ringtone from the Ringtones section.

Tap Done. And again select Done.

How to Custom Notification Sound for Text Message?

Many users also wonder about how they can change the notification sound for text messages on their mobile. You can apply these steps to set the custom notification sound for text messages:

On Android

Select the Message app on your phone. Select the three dots. Then choose Settings. Select Notifications. Under Default Settings, tap Incoming messages. Now choose the Sound option.

Select the Choose local ringtone> File Manager or Music. And select the audio file of your choice.



Note: This is a reference to Redmi Note 10 Pro. Based on your Android mobile, some steps may vary.

On iPhone