If you are a Snapchatter, you might have seen a Subscribe option on someone’s profile. It means the user has a Public Profile. Using this feature, you can showcase your content creation and increase your profile discoverability. It is available on both personal and business Snapchat accounts.

However, you must be eligible to set up and get started with a Public Profile. One of the major criteria is being an 18+ user. Besides, if you are underage, we will also guide you with several tips and tricks.

Firstly, let’s check if you are eligible for a Snapchat public profile. You must be 18 years old or older to create a public profile.

You cannot create a public profile on a brand-new Snapchat account. You must wait at least a day after creating an account.

The user must have at least one Snapchat friend on their account, i.e., added from both sides.

You should strictly follow the community guidelines.

How to Make a Public Profile on Snapchat?

If you meet the criteria, let’s quickly begin with the steps.

Through Personal Profile

When you create a public profile on your personal account, you can add your bio, DP, lenses, and many more. Since your profile will be visible to the public, any Snapchat users can subscribe to your profile. You can manage and increase your profile popularity by visiting audience insights.

You can create a public profile on Snapchat using the mobile app only. The steps are the same on both Android and iOS. You can go through the provided steps.

Launch Snapchat app and login if you haven’t. On the upper-left, tap on your Profile icon. Scroll down to find Public Profile menu. (On some Android versions, you can find Create Public Profile menu on the Options menu next to the Spotlight & Snap Map) Tap on Create Public Profile.

Choose Continue.

Tap on Get Started.

On the pop-up, pick Create to confirm.



Through Business Profile

Snapchat business accounts can create a public profile to exhibit their products in a unique way through. You can increase the discoverability of your business profile through public stories, audience insights, commerce shops, in-app analytics, etc.

You can create a public account for your business account through the website.

Launch a Web browser and enter Ads Manager website Login to your business account

On the Upper-left, click on the Business menu

Under Business, click on Public Profiles

Click on Create Profile

Now, choose Create a Snapchat Account or I already have a Snapchat Account. (Depending on the option, it will direct you to Sign Up new account or log In to your existing account page.)

Fill in all the fields with the asked information and click on Create Profile

How to Make a Public Profile on Snapchat if You Are Under 18?

We have discussed that you must strictly be an 18+ user to create a public account. But, if you are underage, you can bypass age restrictions by changing your birthdate to access the feature. However, you can change your birthdate only a few times. So, you have to set it very carefully.

See how you can prepare your account for a public profile below.

Go to Snapchat app. Login to your account. Navigate to your Bitmoji or Profile icon at the upper-left. For Settings, tap on Gear icon.

Under My Account, choose Birthday.

Now, tap on your Birth date, and set the Year to make you 18 or older. Choose Continue to Confirm.

Again, pick Okay to Confirm. (On Android, choose OK) Now, close Snapchat and relaunch it. You should see Public Profile menu on your profile. You can tap on Create Public Profile and follow the prompted steps.



Alternative Ways to Create a Public Profile

In case you cannot access Create a Public Profile menu on your account, you can change the privacy settings. Although you might not have access to features like a public profile, this will make your account public, just like on Instagram. Here’s what you can set your privacy controls to public.

View My Story : Choose Everyone to allow public to see your posted stories.

: Choose to allow public to see your posted stories. Contact Me: If you Set Contact Me to Everyone, anyone can call, chat, or snap you. This includes the Snapchat users you haven’t added as friends.

Now, let’s check out the steps for managing your Privacy Controls.