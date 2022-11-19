Using Reels, you can creatively make a short video with audio, filters, voiceovers, and many more. Since it is mostly popular for videos, you might be wondering if you can make a reel with photos.

Luckily, some social media apps like Instagram and Facebook have introduced Reels. Therefore, using this feature, you can upload single or multiple photos to create it. Then, you can save it on your camera roll or share it on your profile.

In this article, we have listed various proven methods. Without further ado, let’s check them out.

How to Make a Reel With Photos on Instagram?

You can create new or convert your existing Instagram highlights into reels for up to 90 seconds maximum and 15 seconds minimum. Besides, we have compiled various other ways below.

Create Reels Using Photos

If you wish to make a reel with new pictures from your camera roll, you can upload it using the reel icon. Moreover, you can also edit the video using various Instagram editing tools. Then, you can choose to save or share them.

You can check out the steps for both iOS and Android below.

Launch Instagram and sign in to your account. On your Home screen, locate the Reels icon at the bottom center and tap on it.

Now, at the bottom, choose REEL menu.

Now, tap on the Photos + icon. If you use iPhone, tap on Select Multiple icon. For Android users, you can tap on the Image and hold it to select more than one picture.

Select Right Arrow icon to continue. Now, choose a Song for the Reels from the menu and continue. Or, you can tap Skip if you do not want audio.

All Instagram story features will appear on your screen. You can add Filter, Add Music, Sticker, Poll etc. To modify your reels video, tap Edit clips at the bottom right. You can adjust Transitions or Reorder images. You can Save Reels. Or tap Next to continue.

Tap Edit Cover to set a new cover. Then, you can also Tag people or Add Location. If you are ready to Upload, tap Share.



Create Reels From Story Archive

Another way to make a reel on Instagram is from the Stories Archive. You can locate your uploaded stories from the Archive menu and create a new reel. However, this feature is available for iOS users only. Here are the steps for it below.

On your Instagram Homepage, tap on your Profile icon at the bottom right. Now, navigate to the three Horizontal line menu at the top-right. Choose Archive.

Pick Stories Archive at the top.

Locate a Story and tap Create at the bottom.

Now, edit your REEL as you like. Then, you can either Save it to your Gallery, Save to Draft or Share on your Profile.

Convert Highlights to Reel

Another way to create a Reel is from Instagram Highlights. Since there is no Reel option on the stories archive for Android users, you can add to highlight and create it. Moreover, iOS users can also find the Convert to the Reel menu. You can follow the steps given below.

Open Instagram. Log in to your account and navigate to your Profile. Then, find and tap on Highlight.

Choose a Photo. Then, tap the More menu at the bottom right. On iPhone, tap Convert to Reel (If you use Android, choose Create icon)

Edit REEL as per your preference. Save or Share your reel.

Note: All photos/videos on a single Highlights album will convert to reel.

Use Template

The quickest way to make a reel with your photos on Instagram is by using other users’ Reel Template. You create it with the existing music, timing, etc. but with your photos. You can find the Use Template option in the Instagram mobile app. Find out the steps for it below.

Firstly, navigate to the Instagram app and log in to your account. Then find and play a Reel you like. Tap Use Template.

Now, you can either tap on + icon to upload photos from camera roll one by one. Or, tap Add media option at the bottom and choose multiple.

Then, tap Right Arrow icon to confirm.

Continue by selecting Edit. You can edit your Reel with several editing tools. Tap Next > Share.



Remix Reel

You can also use your photos and remix reel with others. Basically, you are adding your pictures to an existing reel and creating a new one.

You can choose the option to play your clip with or after the original video. This feature is available for both iPhone and Android Users. Let’s check out the steps below.

Open the Instagram app and sign in. From the Locate a Reel. Then, tap on the three-dot icon on the reel. Choose Remix from the menu.

Now, select your preferred option. i.e., With Original Video or After Original Video.

It will direct you to record Reel screen. Now, tap + icon to upload image at the bottom-left. Choose your picture. You can select only One or Multiple pictures at the same time. You can use Editing tools to modify your reel. Then, tap Next to share.

Note: You can remix reels only on Instagram with a public profile who has turned on Allow Remixing.

Can Also Make a Reel on Facebook?

The Facebook mobile app also has a Reels feature. You can create a new reel using your photos, like Instagram, on both iOS and Android devices. You can check out the steps given below.

On your Smartphone, launch the Facebook app From the Menu, open your Profile Scroll down to Your Posts and tap on Reel

Locate and highlight a Photo or tap Select Multiple to upload more photos.

Once you choose, Facebook will automatically suggest audio. However, you can choose your preferred song. Tap Next.

Now, you can modify your Reel with different editing tools. Then, Save video. To upload the Reel on your Profile, you can tap Next.

Set your Reel audience and choose Share Now.



Using Third-Party App

In case you cannot make a photo reel from Instagram or Facebook, you can create it using third-party apps. For instance, Canva, iMovie, Kinemaster, etc. However, you can still edit the reel using the app’s editing tool. Then, save it on your device or share it on your account.