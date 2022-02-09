Although having a door in Minecraft is handy and saves you from different mobs, other players can easily steal your goodies. It can leave you wondering whether you can create a secret door or not.

But not to worry, as with a bit of Redstone, creativity, and Minecraft knowledge, you can easily make a secret door. Also, we’ll discuss below some of the ideas you can use to make a secret door in Minecraft.

How to Make a Secret Door in Minecraft?

There are several ways you can make a secret door in Minecraft. You can use pistons, Redstones, trapdoors, and bookshelves to make these hidden doors. Let’s look at the most common way of using Redstones and Sticky Pistons.

How To Make a Secret Door With Sticky Pistons?

Redstones and sticky pistons may seem like a complicated process, but things seem to come very naturally once you get used to it.

Before you start making a secret door, choosing a mountain or a hill is best to create a hidden base as these are naturally hidden. Make sure to leave enough room for the Redstone compartment at the door while digging the base.

With your base set, you can collect a bunch of Redstone dust, six sticky pistons, an observer, one repeater, a button, a Redstone Block, and a Redstone torch. Once you have all the materials, follow the steps below.

From the outer side of the hill, dig three blocks inside with a height of two blocks. On the right side of the “tunnel,” dig a 2×2 space with similar height, starting from the end. Place sticky pistons on the far side of the hole with all the pistons facing you. Place two more sticky pistons on the left in front of the sticky pistons. Your compartment should look like the picture below.

Now, place stone blocks in front of the pistons you added in the previous step. Dig two more blocks higher above the pistons and the tunnel. Place a stone block above the pistons and one above the tunnel end. This will be the Redstone pathway for the compartment. Place Redstone above all the blocks placed in the previous step except the second one from the corner. Place a Repeater on that block instead, like the picture below.

Set the repeater to one tick by right-clicking on it once. Now, get out of the tunnel and move four blocks to the right. Place a Redstone torch on the fifth block. It will be the key to the secret door. Go back to the tunnel, leave one block on the right and dig on the same side up to five blocks. Dig one block from the bottom on the right again to find the Redstone torch placed earlier. Create a room on the left for the rest of the compartment. It is advisable to dig out a four-by-five room initially. Place a block next to the Redstone torch inside and place a Redstone Dust on top of it. Place a piston in front of the block. The piston should stay in an active position. Keep an observer in front of the piston facing it. Add one more piston on the side of the observer and a Redstone block in front of it. Place another Redstone dust next to the Redstone block. Create steps starting from the Redstone dust up to the repeater placed earlier. Place Redstone dust on the steps to connect to the repeater. The door should close by this process. Break the wall to the outside so that you can exit. Replace the broken blocks once you are out. Break the Redstone torch and place it again. The door should open now. The door will not close again if you remove the torch. But it will close if you set it again. Go back inside and dig one more block forward in the initial tunnel. Place a button on the right side. Leaving the block with the button, break the blocks behind it so that you reach the piston on the right. Create a Redstone path from the button to the piston. Your compartment will look like the picture below.

You can now fill all the empty spaces with blocks to hide the compartment. However, make sure you don’t block the Redstone path as it will break the circuit.

To use the secret door, simply place the Redstone torch outside to open the door. Break the torch and enter through. Hit the button inside to close the door. You can press the button and run out of the door from inside. The door will automatically close if you open it with the button from inside.

You can also use bookshelves instead of stone in the similar Redstone compartment to make a secret door using bookshelves inside your base.

How To Make a Secret Door Using Paintings?

There is a very popular trick of using paintings as a secret door. Additionally, it is very easy and does not require any sticky pistons or a Redstone compartment. You can follow the steps below if you want to use the method as well.

Dig a two-block high space on the wall for the door. Place a sign on each side of the door. Place paintings all over the wall, covering everything. You can then walk through the paintings at the door you dug as if it’s magic.

How to Make a Secret Door on the Floor?

Do you want something underground but do not want to set trapdoors or a Redstone compartment? Well, you can try the basic tutorial below to hide your hole in the wall that leads to unspoken treasures.

Build an exit to the surface using ladders when your underground area is set up. On the top, place a different block than the surface so that you can recognize it easily.

Place a block similar to the surface on top of the block you placed earlier. Use bone meal on the surrounding blocks if they are dirt so that the grass hides your secret.



You can enter and exit the hole in the ground by breaking the block. But make sure to place everything back in the place so that no one can find out your hidden area.

How to make a secret door with item frames?

Item frames can also be very handy when it comes to secret doors. So, let’s use some sticky pistons and Redstone compartments to make a secret door using an item frame.

Place four pistons on a two-block length and two-block height facing the direction where you want the door to be. Place two more pistons vertically facing you. Place wooden blocks above the pistons, making a ‘U’ shape, similar to the picture.

Place a repeater on the middle of the wooden block and set it to one tick. Place Redstone dust on the rest of the wooden blocks. Place two blocks vertically on the pistons. These will act as your door. Place a lever on the front side of the wooden block on the left. Use it to check if the pistons activate properly. You can remove the lever once you make sure everything works fine. Place one block next to the left side of the ‘U’ shape. Place an item frame in the front of the block you just placed. Now, make a platform one block down around the block in the back. Add a comparator behind the item frame, facing opposite the frame. Connect the comparator to the rest of the circuit using Redstone dust. Your setup may look like the picture below.

Add the item you want to use as the key on the item frame. You can keep flipping the item in the frame until the door activates by right-clicking on it. Finally, build around the pistons and the Redstone compartment to hide everything.



How to make a two-sided secret door in Minecraft?

Although a two-sided secret door may seem like a lot of hassle, it is quite easy when you use a little bit of Redstone magic.

Follow steps one and two from the process above. Leave two spaces on the right and mirror the same pattern of sticky pistons.

Place the stone blocks in the sticky pistons, Place two more blocks vertically in front of the blocks you just placed on either side. Connect the two pillars in the front, and you can create a roof over the doorway with similar blocks. Dig one block down behind the pistons joining the two sides. Dig one more level below the trench, leaving one block on each side. Now, fill the trench with Redstone dust.

Place a Redstone torch on either side of the trench and repeaters in front of them. Make sure to set the repeaters on full delay. Place a block in front of the repeater and on top of it. Place Redstone dust on the lower blocks we added earlier. Now, add two more blocks behind, going towards the door. Make sure to do the same on the other side. Place a repeater on the end block you placed and a Redstone dust behind it. It is best to remember you only need to do this on one side.

Connect the repeater to the piston on the other side using the roof. Your compartment should be complete.

To use the door, you can leave a block on the right side of the trench dig one hole further. You can place a lever on the side and press it.

How to Make a Secret Door Without Using Redstone?

You can simply use the blocks that look similar to your walls as a door. Doing so will make everything easy, but you may also lose the door if you do not find a way to mark the door for yourself.