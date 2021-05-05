Minecraft has been a great game to spend your time creating massive buildings and craft items to reach the end goal. The game allows users to harvest different types of items and refine them further into new items. Cobblestone is the most common type of stone, a great starter item besides wood, and is easily available. The Cobblestone can be crafted into swords, pickaxes, or refine as smooth stones.

This guide will be looking at the steps required to refine a regular cobblestone into a smooth stone. Not many people focus on the Smooth Stone item as they look to find rare items like Quartz, etc., to build your home. But there are few things you will need smooth stone, so let’s check how to refine smooth stone.

Things Required:

You will need to find the following resources to craft smooth stone:

Furnace

Cobblestone

Any Form of fuel (coal, charcoal, bucket of lava)

Step 1: Building a Furnace

If you know the basics of Minecraft, you already have collected all these resources. These items are not that hard to find. After collecting the cobblestone, go to your crafting table and build a furnace. To build a furnace, place 8 stones on the crafting table, leaving the middle spot. Hey, you build your furnace, the first step towards acquiring cobblestone.

Step 2: Refining Cobblestone into Stone

You will have to refine the cobblestone into stone before making smooth stone. After building your furnace, place your cobblestone on the top slot. You will need some sort of raw material to start the furnace. You can use Coal, charcoal, or a bucket of lava. Coal is the best energy source in the game; it is easily available while mining and lasts longer. Keep the source of energy right below the cobblestone.

Once the source has been added, the furnace will automatically start refining the cobblestone into stone. Once the cobblestone has finally converted into stone, the finished item will appear on the right slot inside the furnace.

Note: If you have silk touch enhancement in your pickaxe, you don’t have to mine cobblestone. Stone is available in the game, but when you use a regular pickaxe, the stone breaks into cobblestone. If you have a silk touch, you can straight get your hands on the stone. It removes the current step mention above.

Step 3: Refining Stone into Smooth Stone

We will be repeating the steps here. After attaining the stone, we will again refine the stone similar to cobblestone. Keep the stone right above the energy source and wait. After few seconds, you will obtain a smooth stone. It is a long process, but the final product looks way better than your cobblestone or regular stone.

Smooth Stone and its application

Smooth Stone is the final product that one can attain refining the cobblestone. The cobblestone placed in the furnace gets you a stone which after further refining turns into smooth stone. The conversion is 1:1, meaning you will get a single smooth stone from a single cobblestone.

The Smooth Stone is attractive than your regular cobblestone or stone. But even though it is attractive it has a limited use case. The Smooth Stone can make the building look attractive, but you can only make smooth stone slabs.

You can acquire smooth stone slabs using the crafting table. Place three smooth stones in a horizontal position. Three smooth stone slab produces six smooth stone slabs. This method might not be applicable for all as it does burn out your smooth stone resources.

The stonecutter is the most efficient way to use your smooth stone supply. The stonecutter produces two smooth stone slabs for a single smooth stone. You can control your resources and save a lot of time and resources.

Blast Furnace

Blast Furnace is the upgraded version of the furnace. It efficiently manages the energy resource and cuts downtime on refining material. The blast furnace makes it faster to meltdown ores into their refined formed whether it be smelting iron ore into iron ingots or gold ore into gold ingots.

You will need five iron ingots, three smooth stones, and a furnace to create a blast furnace. Go to your crafting table and place the items in this order.

Three smooth stone in the bottom row

Furnace in the middle

Fill the remaining spots with iron ingots

Your crafting table should look like this, and at the end, you will get a blast furnace.

Conclusion

You now can finally craft a smooth stone in Minecraft. The Smooth Stone has minimal use cases. Most players use the smooth stone for aesthetic purposes and building smooth stone staircases. It looks better, thanks to its smooth texture and glossy finish.

If you use third-party shaders and textures, the smooth stone looks more attractive. Technically speaking, aside from crafting a blast furnace, I don't see any use. There are flashy stones in-game that you can mine or craft. But we have to use what we have. So now you can finally craft smooth stone in Minecraft.