Members of a community server can use the Stage channel to host AMA (Ask-me-Anything) sessions, open-mic competitions, debates, conferences, and other audio-only events. By setting up a stage channel on your discord server, you can also host these events.

If you’re not sure how the Stage channel operates, it is basically a voice channel. Except, a large number of people can participate inactively by listening and selected people can actively contribute by speaking.

This article will help you with how you can add this to your server.

How to Make a Stage Channel in Discord?

The stage channel feature is only available for community servers. By default, the servers you create are private. So, if you don’t already have a community server, you can follow these steps to change it.

Go to your server and click on the dropdown icon next to your server’s name. Click on Server Settings. Under Community, select Enable Community. Click on Get Started and follow the instructions on the screen.

Note: You need to have permission to “Manage channels” and “Manage roles” to do this. Also, you cannot change your server to a community through the mobile app, but you can create a community server.

Changing your server to public changes how it works as well. It gives access to features like the Welcome screen, Announcements channel, and other additional features.

Once you have a community server, making a stage channel is pretty straightforward. You can follow these steps to do it.

On Desktop

Click on the Add icon next to Text channels in the channels list. Or, click on the dropdown icon next to your server’s name and select Create Channel. Select the Stage Option and give it a name. Click on Next.

Add members or roles to be stage moderators and click Create Channel. You can also skip this.



On Mobile

Tap on the Add icon next to Text Channels in the channels list. Or, tap on your server’s name and select Create Channel. Give a name to your channel and select the Channel Type as Stage. Tap Next and select roles or members you want as Stage Moderators.

Tap Next or Skip.

How Do I Speak in a Stage Channel?

Not everyone can speak on a stage channel. Only the speakers have permission to speak while the audience listens.

If you’re a Stage moderator, you can simply click on the “Become a Speaker” icon and speak. However, if you’re in the audience, you have to click on the “Request to Speak” icon. A stage moderator will have to accept your request to speak and you’ll get the role of speaker. Only then can you speak.

How Do I Manage Stage Moderators?

When creating a Stage channel, you are given the option to choose the Stage Moderators. You can add and remove stage moderators after you’ve created the channel as well. To manage Stage moderators, you can follow these steps.

Click on the Edit Channel icon next to your Stage Channel in the Channels list. Go to the Permissions tab. To add Stage moderators, select Add members or roles.

To remove them, click on the remove icon next to members or roles names.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Share Screen on a Discord Stage Channel?

As of right now, the Stage Channel is audio-only which means that there is no support for video or screen sharing. Discord has not yet announced anything related to this.

They are most probably not planning to add this feature to the stage channel since it was specifically made for audio-only events/purposes, and streaming video among a large community will require a lot of bandwidth.

How to Schedule an Event on Discord?

You can schedule an event on a Stage Channel or a Voice Channel. To do so, follow these steps.

Click on the Drop-down icon next to your server’s name. Select the Create Event option. Choose Stage Channel or Voice channel and select the specific channel under Select a Channel.

Fill out all the information for your event. Then, click on Create Event.

Scheduling an event ahead of time will notify all your community members about when it will start and also notify them when the event starts.

How to Fix Stage Channel Not Showing in Discord?

Some Channels require permission to join or view them. In this case, you can ask your server Admin to grant you permission to view the Stage Channel. But sometimes, you might not be able to see the Stage Channel because of a bug or a glitch. In such instances, you just need to switch channels. If doing so didn’t solve the issue, you can re-login to your account.