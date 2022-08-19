If you love planning, organizing, and customization, Notion is your best friend. What makes this tool so unique is that there are basic blocks that you can work around with however you like. It is effortless to write, create, and share pages that look aesthetically pleasing without many restrictions like other platforms.

Similarly, it is easy to create beautiful pages. You can select any existing templates from a handful of options for Personal, Student, Design, Marketing, and more. You can even make personal edits to them if you wish to move some elements around.

However, if you can’t find the one that fits your style, you can even create a new one from scratch. So, let’s swiftly move on to learn how to make a template on Notion, along with additional tips.

What is a Template Block?

The Template block is a fairly new addition to Notion. It’s easy to get it quite misunderstood with a Page similar to the existing Template options. To create an entirely new document or page, you can click on the + icon along with ‘Add a page’ from the left sidebar. You can add any content to it as you wish. However, you can’t consider it as a template as you can only move around the blocks individually.

Meanwhile, a template is a format with a collection of put-together blocks you can create, duplicate, and move around to various documents. In this way, you’ll save time trying to create the same blocks over and over. For instance, if we need to make a monthly habit tracker, we can just create one template and then easily use it again for the following months.

How to Make a Template on Notion?

The sky is indeed the limit with templates. You can get creative with it, and it’s seamless to make with a few clicks.

Here are the steps on how you can do so:

Click on Add a new page with the + icon on the left menu panel. Doing will start a new document. You may even use this to store all your templates. You can also title your page. Click on either Empty or Empty with icon to make the page look attractive. Here, we’ve titled the page as ‘Personal Goals.’

Type the forward slash “/” key on your keyboard to start giving commands. Either scroll down or type “Template.” Then, click on the Template button.

A box will appear in a special format. In the Button name area, give your template a name. Here, we’ve named it “habit tracker.”

Below it, you can notice the Template section. Now, you can copy any blocks from your existing pages to this section or create your own. Since we want a new one, this is where you can add or customize however you want our template to be. For demonstration purposes, we’re showing you how we’re planning this template. First, we’re starting with a heading. We want to keep it minimal. So, we’re choosing a heading size 3 and naming it “my routine.”

You can also add an emoji next to your headings by entering the “/” key and then typing “emoji.” Click and select an emoji of your choice. Then, we want to add a table. So, we’re again typing the “/” command key and then selecting Table view. You can choose any view you prefer.

You can select a data source from your existing pages or create a new database by clicking on New database. We’re now naming the table as August to make it a daily habit tracker for the month. Then, we’re listing out elements like meditation, yoga, and exercise.

You can also edit the properties within any table. We changed ours to Status next to those elements along with Notes and Challenges. You can also add many other details like person, date, time, and more. We decided to add checkboxes next to our habits.

Similarly, we finished our template design by adding a Divider, a Callout, and a motivational quote. You can also add fun elements like these, all using the “/” key.



We’re done here, but you can make your template as short or long or complex as you prefer. Also, feel free to add more fun blocks, like images, embeds, and more.

Once your template looks good to go, click on the Close button at the top-right of the template box.



Your template will remain saved with a + logo next to it. When you click on it, your template will appear, and you can start using it.

How to Copy, Edit or Move Templates?

Templates are extremely versatile, and you can do so much more with them. Here’s how you copy, edit, or move them:

To Copy

Hover over your template and click on the three-dotted icon. Click on Duplicate to make a copy.



To Edit

Hover over the template and click on the gear icon that shows the Configure template message. Doing so will reveal the content inside it. You can freely edit any aspect you wish inside the template. Once you’ve made the edits, click on the Close option again.



To Move

Hover over the template and click on the More Actions icon. Click on Move to and select any of your existing pages. Alternatively, you can also simply click and drag the template to any of your pages from the left sidebar.



Additionally, you can also press Ctrl + Shift + M to add a comment to your template.

How to Make Templates on Your Phone?

The process of making templates on the Notion app on your phone is pretty similar. You can follow these steps to do so:

On any new page, tap and open your keyboard. Right above the keyboard, tap on the + icon to start adding blocks.

Scroll and select the Template button.

You can now add any content you wish, as we demonstrated above. Once you’re done with it, tap on the Close button.

Similarly, tap on the three-dotted icon to reveal options like Duplicate, Delete, Configure, and more.

How to Turn a Page into a Template?

A page has a slightly different format than a template. Since you can only copy and paste blocks to the template, you’ll miss out on the page icon, title, and cover since they’re not blocks.

But, if you like the design of an existing page, you can still copy all the content and paste it into a new template without losing the format. Here’s how you can do so: