Are you pondering over how to make your existing videos into live photos? Converting your videos to live pictures can be super helpful when you want to add videos as your wallpaper.

But, you will see that neither iPhone nor Android devices have the built-in functionality allowing you to convert videos into live photos. But, there is still no need to panic.

For these instances, you can apply a swift workaround method to achieve the desired results, but it will require the assistance of a third-party application.

So, without further ado, let us learn how to make a video into a live photo on your mobile devices.

How to Make a Video a Live Photo

As mentioned above, you cannot directly convert your videos into live photos through your phone settings. So, you will have to download an application specifically designed to transform your videos into Live Photos. Alternatively, You can also use the TikTok app to achieve the same results.

So, depending upon your preference and convenience, you can choose to apply either of these options for your videos.

Download Third-Party Applications

Some popular apps for generating live photos out of videos on your iPhone devices are IntoLive and VideotoLive. Additionally, with these apps, you can add filters, bump up the speed and even mute the sound.

As for Android devices, the Live Photos feature slightly differs in name and functionality. Instead of Live Photos, it is labeled as “Live Wallpapers.” So, Unlike iPhone devices, where you can easily locate it under the photo apps and share them via messages, the Live Wallpapers feature is restricted to only being used as wallpapers.

The TurnLive -Live Wallpaper app and Video Live Wallpaper are some of the reliable apps for converting your videos into live wallpapers.

So, after downloading your preferred app, the process is relatively straightforward as you will only have to upload your video into the app. From there onwards, just download the converted video, and you are all set!

Use the TikTok App

Alternatively, if you have the TikTok app installed on your mobile devices, then converting your videos to live photos can be done within a few minutes since you don’t require to download any additional applications. As a result, it can help save you ample time.

This particular app has a built-in feature that allows you to convert all your uploaded videos into live photos. So, here are some steps you can follow to make the formatting changes.

Locate and open the TikTok app from either your iPhone or Android device. Now, tap on the + icon from the bottom corner, upload your video onto the platform, and follow the on-screen instructions. From the Post page, tap on the Who can watch this video option. Select Only me to keep the video hidden from others and tap on the Post button

After the video is uploaded, head back to your Profile page. Tap the Lock icon on your profile page to open up your private videos. Now, tap on the video you want to convert into a Live photo. Click on the three-dotted icon located in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Finally, swipe right and select the Live Photo or Set as wallpaper option.

The video should now automatically download to your device. Open your Photos app to see if the converting process was successful.

How to Put a Live Wallpaper on Your Device

While you cannot technically use a video as a wallpaper, you can use an animated live photo which will almost mimic the same results. It is a great way to keep your lock screen or home screen more fascinating. Here are some steps you can follow if you are on an iPhone device.

Locate and open the Settings app from your device. Scroll down and tap on the Wallpaper option. Tap on Choose a New Wallpaper. Scroll down to the Live Photos section and tap to open all your live photos. Choose a Live Photo that you would like to apply as your wallpaper. Next, you will see a preview of your wallpaper. You are also given the option to resize your wallpaper. Alternatively, you can also use the Perspective Zoom for instant resizing. Now, tap on the Set button to apply the changes. Finally, you either have the option to set the Live wallpaper as a lock screen, home screen, or both. Select either of these options, and you are all good to go!

For android devices, there is no direct way to set up live photos and make them as live wallpapers from your settings. However, you can use the above-mentioned third-party applications to achieve the same results.

Related Questions

How Do I Turn On and Off Live Photos on an iPhone

The process of enabling and disabling your Live Photos is quite easy, but if you are still unfamiliar with the iPhone interface, then here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate and open up your Camera app from your iPhone device. From the top section, locate the Live icon. Now, tap on it to activate the Live Photo function. Similarly, if you want to deactivate it, simply tap on the icon again to switch it off.

You will see a text float saying whether it has been turned on or off.

If you want to learn more about how to turn off Live Photos permanently, then here is a detailed guide you can read.

How to Download Live Photos as Video on iPhone

Downloading live photos as videos follows a much simpler process. It is because this particular method is a built-in feature that does not require any assistance from third-party applications.

Here are some steps you can follow.