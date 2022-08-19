Do you want to create a channel that will show a welcome message when someone joins your server? With the help of built-in features and several bots in your discord server, we will teach you to make a welcome channel in Discord.

This article includes the most common ways to make a welcome channel in your discord server.

How to Make a Welcome Channel in Discord?

Making a channel on a server is no sweat. What might get challenging is formatting the same channel into a welcome channel. However, we are here to guide you throughout this process. Here’re the steps to make the welcome channel in Discord:

Create a Channel

Follow the steps below to make a welcome channel in your server in Discord.

Open Discord and go to your server Click on the Plus icon beside text channels to create a channel

Set the name as Welcome channel or whatever you’d like Click on the Create Channel option



Doing this will create a new channel on your server. You can do the following formatting to turn this into a welcome channel.

Set Advance Permission Settings

Click on the Edit Channel option at the start of your channel conversation. If you can’t find this option, click on the Settings icon next to your channel under text channels to edit the channel.

Go to Permission and click on Advanced Permission.

Make sure the Role/Members are allowed for @everyone. You can also set it for moderators and admin only; it’s totally up to you. Then, click on the correct mark beside the View channel under General permission to enable it. Doing this will make the channel visible to all your server members.

Scroll down to Read Message History under Text Channel Permission and enable it. Doing this will allow the new members to see previous welcome messages.

Similarly, under Text Channel Permission, disable Send Messages. No member will be able to send messages on this channel when you disable it.

Click on the Save Changes button

Enabling or disabling these options is not a necessity; however, this is what most servers do while creating a welcome channel for their server. You can format it however you’d like to.

Change System Event Messages

Set this new channel as the default channel to get system event notices.

Click on the down arrow beside the server’s name and select Server Settings Go to Overview and scroll down to System Messages Channel

Select the Welcome Channel Enable all four options and click on Save Changes

If you don’t want the welcome message to appear on the general channel, switch the system messages channel to general and disable the “Send a random message when someone joins this server.”

Rename the General Channel

You can also change the general channel to the welcome channel as the system messages channel is already set here. All you have to do is rename the channel.

Click on the General channel and press the Settings icon to edit the channel Go to overview and rename the channel under channel name as welcome-channel or whatever you’d like.

Click on the Save Changes option.

Doing this will rename the channel and set the default channel as the welcome channel.

How to Add Bots to Welcome Channel in Discord?

You can also add bots to make your welcome channel more interactive and effective.

To find a discord bot, you can search for them in your web browser. Some of the most famous and useful bots are MEE6, Dyno, Green-bot, Welcomer, etc.

We will show you how to use the MEE6 bot to set your welcome channel.

Open the MEE6 bot on your web server and click on Add to Discord button.

Press the Setup option for your server and press the Continue option Click on the Continue option again and disable the options not to permit them to authorize the MEE6 bot.

After you’re done deselecting, click the Authorize option. Verify that you are a human If not redirected, Go back to the MEE6 dashboard. Then, select Welcome under Server Management.

Enable the “Send a message when a user joins the server” option Tap on the Welcome Message Channel and select your Welcome channel

Choose either the text or embed message option. Go to the message box and type in the message you want to appear every time a user joins. Adding information and instructions about your server is recommended. Enable “Send a welcome card when a user joins the server” if you want the new member to receive a welcome card in your welcome channel

Click on the Save option.

Similarly, you can also send a personal message to the new member in their DM, give them a role and even send a message when they leave the server.