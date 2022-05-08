Youtube is the perfect social media platform to build your online presence. So, if you’re looking to gain followers, then pushing out content like Youtube Shorts or uploading videos is a must. But first, to access these features, you will need to create a Youtube channel.

Creating a channel is completely free and follows a relatively easy process that should not take more than a minute of your time.

This article will cover a step-by-step guide on how you can create a Youtube channel on your iPhone and iPad devices.

Before You Begin

The first step to making a Youtube channel is to have a Google Account. If you don’t have one, we suggest that you create one immediately by heading over to the Google Account page.

Also, please make sure you have enabled the two-factor authentication to put an extra layer of protection on your account to avoid security breaches and hacks.

How to Make Youtube Channel on iPhone and iPad

If you are on an iOS device, you most likely have the Youtube app version installed on your device. Youtube has made it easy for its users as they can directly create a channel and start uploading their content in the app.

Alternatively, you can also use your device’s web browser to make your Youtube channel. But, the steps to creating one follow the same process.

Now, let’s move on to the steps to creating the Youtube Channel for your iOS devices.

Open and locate the Youtube app on your iPhone or iPad device. Tap on the Profile icon to the top-right of your screen. If required, click on the Sign In button and enter your Google login credentials. Now, click on the Your Channel option. In the How you’ll appear section, you can upload your Profile Picture and enter your Youtube name. Finally, click on the Create Channel button to confirm your action.



You’re all set! And it is easy as that. You can now upload your content and build your subscribers by connecting with the Youtube community.

How to Make a Second Youtube Channel on iPhone and iPad

With Youtube, you are not stuck with only having one channel. This platform has given its users the liberty to make up to 50 channels under the same account. So, you can target each of your channels to specific niche audiences, making it easier to upload different types of content.

However, you cannot access this feature on this app version. You will have to go through the web browser and make further minor tweaks to access it. We have mentioned the steps for creating the second channel through Safari since it’s the default browser on most iOS devices.

Open your Safari browser from your device. Head over to the Youtube website and ensure that you are logged into the correct account. Tap on the AA icon on the top-left corner of your screen. Select the Request Desktop Website from the list of options. The page will automatically refresh and show you a new layout identical to the PC version. Navigate to the top-right corner again and click on the Profile icon. Tap on the Settings option. Under the Your Channel section, tap on the Create a New channel hyperlink.

Now, you will be re-directed to the Google Account webpage. Here, type in your channel name and ensure you have the ticked box for the conditions applied. Lastly, click on the Create button to confirm your action.

How to Customize Your Youtube Channel on iOS Devices

While creating a Youtube channel, you may have accidentally misplaced a word, uploaded the wrong banner image, or you just might want to update your channel. Regardless of your reason, the process is relatively easy. So, depending upon your preference, you can either choose to update through the app or web browser.

Through App

Open the Youtube app from your device. Navigate to the top right corner of your screen and click on the Profile icon. Tap on the Your Channel option.

Here, click on the Edit button. It resembles a Pencil icon. You can edit your channel name, add a thousand-character description, update your profile picture, and upload your banner cover. If you want to keep your subscriptions and playlists private, turn on the toggle for both options.



If you want to access more of the customization feature, we recommend navigating through the web browser. Here are some steps you can follow.

Through Web Browser

Open up Safari and go to the Youtube website. Tap on the AA icon and select the Request Desktop website. Now, head over to the Profile icon and click on the Your Channel option. Click on the Customize Channel button. Here, you can access and edit basic info like channel name and description and create branding media like uploading a profile picture, banner image, and a video watermark. You can also focus on creating a specific layout for your channel that includes uploading a channel trailer or a featured video.

How to Delete Youtube Channel

If, for some reason, you want to delete your Youtube Channel permanently, then here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your web browser and navigate to the Youtube Studio website. From the top-right corner, click on the Profile icon. Please make sure you have logged into the correct account. Now, from the bottom left corner, tap on the Settings option. From the left panel, select Channel and switch to the Advanced Settings. ​Scroll down and At the bottom of the page, tap on the Remove YouTube Content.

You will be redirected to the Google account page. Sign in with your log-in credentials. Now, select I want to permanently delete my content option. Tap on the box to confirm that you would like to delete your Channel. Finally, tap on the Delete my content option. Enter your email address in the box. Finally, click on the Delete my Content button to confirm your action.

Related Questions

How to Upload Videos on Youtube through iPhone and iPad?

Uploading your videos onto the Youtube platform is a straightforward process. So, if it is your first time uploading a video through the app, then here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and Launch your Youtube app. Head over to the bottom section and tap on the + icon. Here, you can either create or upload a Youtube Short ( less than a minute video) or Upload a standard video. Please make sure you give the Youtube app access to your Gallery. Now, select a video you would like to upload and follow the on-screen instructions. Enter a suitable title for the video. You also can schedule the video upload making it easy for it to reach your target audience.

What Is the Age Limit for Creating a Youtube Channel?

By Youtube community guidelines, children under 13 cannot make a Youtube channel. Children who fall under the age group of 13-17 can have access to creating a channel but must be authorized by a parental figure.