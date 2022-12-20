How to Make AirPods Louder

Sometimes, the AirPods just aren’t loud enough to cover all the background noise of our environment. Even with active noise cancellation, you can not fully block the outside noise using AirPods.

Furthermore, the AirPods can start to deteriorate with age, and the noise canceling feature may not work properly. In such cases, the make-do option is to just increase your AirPods volume. In this article, we will show you how you can max out your AirPods volume.

Using Volume Buttons

The simplest method to make your AirPods louder is by using the volume buttons on your device. You can press the volume up button on your iPhone or any other smartphone to make your AirPods louder.

If you’re using your AirPods on a desktop, the keyboards should have a similar or equivalent button. For Windows, it is usually in the function keys, and Mac computers usually have them in the Control Strip or the function keys.

If you’re using an apple watch with your AirPods, the Digital Crown can be used to increase your volume.

Using Siri

You can also make your AirPods louder by using the Siri voice command. However, this will only work with Siri-supported devices. To increase the volume from the Siri voice command, you can simply say “Hey Siri, increase the volume.”

The AirPods Pro, 2, and 3 models actively listen for Siri voice commands, while the AirPods 1 needs a little bit of an extra step. If you’re using AirPods 1, you have to double-tap on the back of your AirPods, and then repeat the voice command.

When you command Siri to increase the volume, it does so in 12% increments. You can also be more specific with your voice commands, such as increasing volume by a certain percentage or to a certain percentage.

Using Sound Controls In Application

In some instances, the application’s in-built sound control is independent of the device’s sound control. This is mostly true for desktop applications. If you want to make your AirPods louder from the application’s sound control, you can simply open the application which is outputting sound and increase the volume there.

Applications that have their own sound controls usually feature a volume slider to adjust the volume. Drag the volume slider to the right to make your AirPods louder.

Using Touch Controls

If you’re using AirPods Pro 2, you can increase the volume of your AirPods directly from the built-in touch controls. To do so, place one finger on the stem of your AirPods, and slide your finger up to make your AirPods louder.

Headphone Audio Customization

Headphone Audio Customization is a feature in iOS devices that lets you customize the audio for supported devices like AirPods. If your AirPods are not loud enough even at max volume, you should try this feature to boost the audio.