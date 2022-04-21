How to Make Folders on iPhone

Is your iPhone cluttered due to a considerable number of apps in a random order? Do you want an easy way to organize them?

Well, one of the simplest ways to customize your iPhone is by creating and organizing folders on your home screen.

You can even name folders and personalize them with emojis. So, let’s jump right into the content.

Making Folders on iPhone

You can create folders on your iPhone by following these steps:

Long-press on your home screen until you notice the apps fidgeting.

Drag any app of your choice to another app. Doing so will automatically create a folder for your selected apps.



To add more apps to your folder, you can do the same as above and add as many apps as you like.

Organize Folders on iPhone

You can organize and personalize your iPhone folders in a few ways.

Suppose you want to rename the folders to your liking, long-press on the folder, and tap on Rename. You can now add a name along with emojis. Then, tap on Done.

You can also organize the folders by category. For example, you can place all photo/video editing apps in one folder and name it Photography or such. Similarly, you can do the same for games, finance, social media, productivity, etc.

Adding one or two relevant emojis to the folder also provides a finishing touch.

Lastly, if you want to move apps and widgets on your iPhone, long-press on the apps/widgets until they start jiggling. Then, you can drag and move them anywhere on one screen or move them to another screen.

Similarly, you can move the folders either all in one place or on different screens based on your preference.

If you want to delete folders on your iPhone, open the folder and hold down on an app. Once you notice the apps jiggling, take them out from the folder to the home screen.

Doing so will automatically delete the folder since iPhone doesn’t let you have empty folders.

Customize iPhone Home Screen Layout

There used to be very limited options to customize the iPhone home screen. But, all of that changed since the significant iOS 14 update in 2020.

Now, you can play around with the apps and widgets to completely give your iPhone a personalized look. To successfully do this, you’ll need help from the Shortcuts app.

Change App Icons

To change an app’s icon, you’ll need to create a shortcut. You can follow these steps:

Select an image of your own or a favorite image from the web and make sure it’s downloaded in your Photos. Open the Shortcuts app. Tap on the + symbol in the top-right corner to create a new shortcut.

Enter a new name for your shortcut. To assign a new task to the shortcut, select Open App.

Now, tap on App and select the app for which you want to change the icon from the list.

Go back to the Shortcut homepage and long-press the shortcut you just made. Tap on Details, and it’ll open additional options. Select Add to Home Screen. Doing so will lead you to the preview page of the app.

Here, tap on the icon below Home Screen Name and Icon. You’ll get three options. You can either take a photo, choose a photo, or choose a file. Tap on Choose Photo.

Select a photo of your choice and then tap on Add.



Now, you can find your custom app icon with the action on your home screen. When you tap on the app, it’ll instantly open Facetime.

Add Photos/Widgets

If you want to add a banner of your favorite photo, here’s how you can do it:

Long-press on your home screen until you see the apps fidgeting. Tap on the + icon to access all widgets. Select Photos. Swipe to view all the widget sizes. Select one that you prefer and tap on Add Widget.

Additionally, you can also add other widgets, like Gmail, Notes, Google Search, Weather, and more. If you want more exciting custom widgets, you can get the Widgetsmith app from the App Store.

Experiment with the settings on the app and create custom calendars, custom photos, custom text, and more.

Reset Home Screen layout

If you feel like you made a mistake customizing your home screen, you can reset your settings and revert to the original layout. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings and then General. Tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Select Reset and then tap on Reset Home Screen Layout.

Lastly, select Reset Home Screen.



Now, you can visit your home screen and find that all the apps and widgets are in their default places.

If you want to organize apps on your iPhone automatically alphabetically, the process above to reset the home screen layout will do it for you. This is because apps on the iPhone are placed alphabetically by default.

If you find that some apps are not in order alphabetically, you can always hold and move the apps to your desired spot.