Although eating food refills your health in Minecraft, you might find yourself wishing you had a health potion sometimes. These potions give your health a boost by increasing your health drastically and quickly compared to foods.

Creating health potions is fairly easy to brew using a brewing stand and certain ingredients. You can look at the simple process of brewing the health potions below.

How to Make Health Potions in Minecraft

Firstly, Minecraft has two types of health potions: the potion of Healing and the potion of Regeneration. We will first look at how to create the Potion of Healing.

Healing Potion Minecraft Recipe

Potion of Healing gives you an instant health effect. It gives you four healing points and eight points if the potion is level II. You will need to brew an Awkward potion first and use a glistering melon to brew the Potion of Healing.

Crafting a Glistering Melon

To craft a Glistering Melon, you will need to combine a melon slice and eight gold nuggets:

Open your crafting table GUI. Place a melon slice in the middle. Now, surround the melon with gold nuggets, each in the empty spaces.

You can then grab the Glistering melon from the right side of the GUI.

Brewing an Awkward Potion

You can use a Nether wart to make an awkward potion in a brewing stand.

Place at least one water bottle in the bottom of the brewing stand. Place a blaze powder on the left, where you can see its outline. Use a Nether wart on the top space and wait for the process to finish. Once the process finishes and the Nether wart disappears, the water bottles will change into Awkward Potion.



Now you have both key materials needed to brew the Potion of Healing. Follow the steps below to brew the Awkward potion into the Potion of Healing.

With Awkward potions in the bottom of the brewing stand, place the glistering melon in the ingredient section at the top of the stand. Check if you have enough fuel for the brewing process and let the potion cook. When the arrow pointing down on the right fills up, and the Glistering Melon disappears, you can grab the potion of Healing from the bottom.



Makeing the potion of Regeneration

The potion of Regeneration regenerates your health over time. The normal regeneration potion heals up to 18 health points in 45 seconds, while its level II heals 17.6 health points over 22 seconds.

You can follow the steps above to brew Awkward potions as you will also need them. Another ingredient you need for the potion of Regeneration is a Ghast Tear. So make sure you have them beforehand.

Once you have all the ingredients, you can:

Place the ghast tear on the top of the brewing stand. Make sure the blaze powder is adequate for the preparation of the potion. Place the awkward potions in the bottom and wait for them to brew. When brewing is complete, you can grab the potions from the bottom and place them in your inventory to use.



Can I make the healing potions stronger?

You can easily make the potions’ effect last longer or have a stronger effect for a shorter period of time. Let’s look at increasing the effect first. You will need Glowstone dust with you for this method.

Place the already brewed potions in the bottom of the brewing stand. Place the Glowstone dust at the top. With the blaze powder on the left fueling the stand, wait for the potion to cook. You can then grab the potions from the bottom. They will now change into level II.



You can use this process for both the Potion of Healing and Regeneration. They can heal you as per the stats above.

You can increase the duration of the effect for the potions using Redstone dust. However, it is crucial to remember that you can only use the process below on the potion of Regeneration. The potion of Healing does not have any timer; hence you cannot increase the duration.

Place the potion of Regeneration on the bottom of the stand. Make sure you have enough blaze powder to power the brewing stand. Place the Redstone dust in the input section at the top of the stand. Wait for the arrow on the right to be full and the Redstone to disappear. Once everything settles, you can grab your potion of Regeneration with an increased duration.



The potion of Regeneration+ (increased duration) has the same effect as its first level. But it will last for one minute and 30 seconds as opposed to the normal ones that last for 45 seconds.