ARK is a more complicated game than it appears at first glance. One of the most confusing aspects for newer players is precisely how to make kibble – and what the purpose of kibble is when compared to other food.

Luckily, it’s pretty easy to make kibble by following a recipe. The hardest part is collecting the ingredients. Once you’ve gathered everything, you’re on your way to taming your new dinosaur.

What is Kibble in ARK

Kibble is a food source used primarily to tame dinosaurs. It is a more effective taming food than other, more easily-accessible foods like raw meat and berries.

Before the Homestead update was released, kibble in ARK was a much more complex system. Each dinosaur had a preferred kibble based on a particular dinosaur egg. Now, however, there are a few different kibble recipes based on the size of the eggs.

How to Make Kibble in ARK

There isn’t a single recipe for kibble. Instead, there are a variety of recipes depending on which type you want to make.

Basic Kibble

Basic kibble is the lowest quality kibble you can make and subsequently uses the smallest eggs.

You can use the following eggs to make basic kibble:

Compy eggs

Dilo eggs

Dodo eggs

Featherlight eggs

Glowtail eggs

Parasaur eggs

Vulture eggs

Microraptor eggs

Lystrosaurus eggs

Once you’ve gathered an egg from the list above, you can make one serving of basic kibble.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag 10 Amarberries from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add one cooked meat, cooked fish meat, or cooked meat jerky. Add five fiber. Add five mejoberries. Add ten tintoberries. Add one serving of water. Add one of the extra small eggs. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

Now you’re ready to tame dinosaurs that prefer basic kibble.

Tek parasaur

Mesopithecus

Parasaur

Kairuku

Maewing

Dodo

Phiomia

Dilo

Simply put the required amount of kibble into the inventory of the dinosaur you’re trying to tame. Ensure your target stays tranquilized during the taming process. Once the dinosaur is tame, you can remove the kibble from its inventory and replace it with a less expensive food.

Simple Kibble

Simple kibble is the next lowest tier option. It uses small eggs instead of extra small eggs like basic kibble.

The following eggs work to make simple kibble:

Archaeopteryx eggs

Raptor eggs

Camelsaurus eggs

Tek raptor eggs

Oviraptor eggs

Tek trike eggs

Dimorph eggs

Pachycephalosaurus eggs

Trike eggs

Gallimimus eggs

Pegomastax eggs

Each egg you gather will make one serving of kibble. If you want to make six servings, you would need to find six eggs from the above category.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag 1 cooked fish meat from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add your small egg. Add five fiber. Add five mejoberries. Add two rockarrots. Add one serving of water. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

You can tame the following dinosaurs with simple kibble:

Megaloceros

Pachy

Tek raptor

Maewing

Giant bee

Ichthyosaurus

Morellatops

Diplocaulus

Archaeopteryx

All kibble works the same way in taming. The only thing that matters is using the proper kibble for the right dinosaur.

Regular Kibble

Regular kibble is the most commonly used kibble. You can use it to tame a variety of dinosaurs.

You need a medium egg to make a serving of medium kibble. You can get it from the following dinosaurs:

Stego egg

Tek stego egg

Terror bird egg

Kentro egg

Pelagornis egg

Anklyo egg

Diplo egg

Thorny dragon egg

Velonasaur egg

Troodon egg

Sarco egg

Pachyrhino egg

Baryonyx egg

Carboneyms egg

Carno egg

Iguanadon egg

dimetrodon egg

Any of these eggs can be used to make regular kibble.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag one cooked meat jerky from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add two longrass. Add five fiber. Add two savoroot. Add your egg. Add one serving of water. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

Once you have enough regular kibble, you can use it to tame the following dinosaurs:

Velonasaur

Terror bird

Stegosaurus and tek stegosaurus

Sarco

Purlovia

Pelagornis

Lymantria

Kentrosaurus

Ichthyornis

Equus

Diplodocus

Dimetrodon

Carbonemys

Carnotaurus

Thorny dragon

Scorpion

Sabertooth

Pteranodon

Anklyo

Kaprosuchus

Gigantopithecus

Doedicurus

Beelzebufo

Angler

Superior Kibble

Superior kibble is made from large eggs. Like all kibble, it spoils after three days.

The following eggs count as large eggs and can be used to make superior kibble:

Allosaurus eggs

Megalosaurus eggs

Tapejara eggs

Argentavis eggs

Moschops eggs

Titanoboa eggs

Bloodstalker eggs

Snow owl eggs

Tropeognathus eggs

Megalania eggs

Spino eggs

Once you’ve obtained a large egg, combine it with your other ingredients to make Superior kibble.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag 2 citronal from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add one prime meat jerky. Add five fiber. Add one sap. Add two rare mushrooms. Add your large egg Add one serving of water. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

You can use superior kibble to tame the following dinosaurs:

Dunkleosteus

Gasbags

Paraceratherium

Plesiosaur

Allosaurus

Argentavis

Snow Owl

Mammoth

Castoroides

Megalodon

Tapejara

Direbear

Daeodon

Megalosaurus

Direwolf

Megatherium

Wooly rhino

Exceptional Kibble

Exceptional kibble is the second to highest quality kibble. It comes from the following extra-large dinosaur eggs:

Basilisk eggs

Megachelon eggs

Quetzal and tek quetzal eggs

Rex and tek rex eggs

Therizino eggs

Bronto eggs

Giganotosaurus eggs

Once you have an extra-large egg, you can use it to make exceptional kibble.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag 5 fiber from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add one rare flower. Add ten mejoberries. Add one focal chili. Add one serving of water. Add one extra-large egg. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

Remember, you’ll need more than one kibble of the preferred type to tame most dinosaurs.

You can tame the following creatures with exceptional kibble.

Basilosaurus

Quetzal and tek quetzal

Giganotosaurus

Rex and tek rex

Therizinosaur

Mosasaurus

Karkinos

Bronto

Managarmr

Spino

Extraordinary Kibble

This is the rarest kibble because only special eggs make extraordinary kibble. They are usually much more challenging to obtain than other egg types.

Deinonychus eggs

Extraordinary maewing eggs

Magmasaur eggs

Yutyrannus eggs

Voidwyrm eggs

Golden hesperornis eggs

Rock drake eggs

Crystal wyvern eggs

Once you’ve managed to get your hands on one of these, you can craft an extraordinary kibble.

Hold the Use key to open the radial menu. Select Access Inventory. Drag 1 special egg from your inventory to the pot’s inventory. Add one giant bee honey Add five fiber. Add ten mejoberries. Add 1 Lazarus Chowder. Add one serving of water. Light the fire on the cooking pot. Access the cooking pot inventory again. Drag the kibble from the inventory of the cooking pot to your inventory.

Once you have enough extraordinary kibble, you can tame the following creatures:

Griffin

Megalania

Rock elemental

Thylacoleo

Yuty

Making Kibble on Mobile and Switch

The changes to the kibble system were not applied to mobile ARK or ARK on the Switch. You can still use the old egg-based kibble recipes to tame dinosaurs on these platforms.

For example, to tame a Spino, combine:

One argentavis egg

One citronal

One prime meat jerky

To tame an allosaurus, combine:

One diplo egg

One savoroot

One rare flower

Recipes vary depending on what the creature prefers.

Related Question

Can I Still Use the Old Kibble Recipes on ARK?

You absolutely can still use the old recipes for kibble. They still work like they used to. So if you have a bunch of parasaur kibbles stocked in your fridge, don’t toss it out just yet.

Can I Feed Kibble to My Tamed Dinosaurs?

You can feed dinosaurs with kibble. However, it is generally a more expensive food source than other options.

Do I Have to Use a Cooking Pot?

You do not have to use a cooking pot. To make larger amounts of kibble, consider using an industrial cooker that can fit more ingredients simultaneously.

How Do I Get Sap?

Apply a Tree Sap Tap to a redwood tree to get the sap. On Extinction, you have to use a pick or hatchet on Joshua trees. You can also farm it with a Gacha.

How Do I Get Rockarrots, Longrass, Savoroot, and Citronal?

You have to cultivate these from seeds. If you plan to tame many dinosaurs, consider starting a garden.

How Do I Get Rare Mushrooms and Flowers?

You get rare mushrooms as drops from mangrove trees, giant bever dams, and occasionally when harvesting crystal.

Rare flowers come from various plants. Look near the tops of mountains that are rocky or snow-covered. They’re also more common in the swamp. They appear as a drop along with berries and fiber.

How Do I Get Giant Bee Honey?

To get giant bee honey regularly or in large quantities, you need to tame a giant bee. However, you can also collect it from wild beehives.

If you use a dire bear to harvest the hives, you get more, and the bees don’t get angry.

What Is Lazarus Chowder?

Lazarus chowder is made by combining nine cooked meat, cooked fish meat, or cooked meat jerky with five savoroot, five longrass, ten mejoberries, two narcotics, and one water. You can make it in the cooking pot or industrial cooker.

What Is Focal Chili?

Focal chili is made by combining nine cooked meat, cooked fish meat, or cooked meat jerky with five citronal, 20 amarberries, 20 azulberries, 20 tintoberries, ten mejoberries, and 1 water. You can make it in the cooking pot or industrial cooker.