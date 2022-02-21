How To Make Lead In Minecraft

Are you having trouble making your animals stay in one place while you’re busy in Minecraft? If yes, all you need is a lead. You can use it to tie your animals and lead them behind you or tie them to a fence post.

Lead is a leash in Minecraft that you can easily craft and use on passive mobs. So, let’s talk about how to make one and its uses.

Making Lead in Minecraft

You need to use four pieces of string and one slimeball to make a lead in Minecraft. You can get strings by killing spiders or exploring dungeons, mineshafts, or loot chests. You can also get string if you use a sword to cut through cobwebs.

As for slimeballs, the best way to get them is by slaying slimes that you can find in the swamp. You can also find slime chunks and farm the slimes for slimeballs. Furthermore, you can also look for slimeballs in loot chests or trade with wandering traders.

Now that you have all the items you need to craft the lead, you can follow the steps below to get the required item.

Open your Crafting Table’s GUI. Place one string at the bottom right space. Place one more string at the top left corner. Now, place a string in the first space of the middle row on the left. And another string in the middle space of the top row.

Add a slimeball in the middle space of the crafting table. You can then grab the lead from the product section of the GUI on the right.

How to Use the Lead in Minecraft?

You can use the lead on all the passive mobs in the game. All you need to do is hold the lead in your right hand and right-click the animal you want to put the lead on. Moreover, you can right-click on a fence post after using the lead on the animal to tie them to it. Doing so will prevent them from walking around and getting lost.

To remove the lead from the animal, simply right-click on the animal. The process to remove the lead from the fence post is the same.

It is best to keep in mind that the lead will fall on the ground after untying your animal. The lead will drop if you walk too far (10 blocks), and the animal will be stationary. Hence, you might have to keep an eye out for the dropped lead while using it.

What Mobs Can I Use the Lead On?

You can use the lead on all the passive mobs as mentioned above. You can see the list below of all the mobs in the game that you can put the lead on.

All the tamed animals such as a mule, donkey, horse, wolf, parrot, and cat

Farm animals such as a cow, sheep, pig, goat, mooshroom, bee, and chicken.

Underwater mobs like dolphins, squids, glow squids, and axolotls

Wild animals such as polar bears, foxes, rabbits, ocelots, and Llamas

Nether mobs such as a hoglin, zoglin, and strider

Undead mobs like the zombie horse and skeleton horse

Village mobs such as an iron golem, snow golem, and trader llama

Aggressive mobs such as the mounts of the chicken jockey and skeleton horse

Please note that you can only use the lead on the tamed versions of the animals that need taming. Furthermore, you cannot put a lead on the wolf if it is angry. It is also advisable to remember that the mobs that attack you will continue to attack even if you attach them to a lead.

Another important factor is that the mob that despwans will still despawn even when you use a lead on them. If the mob you put the lead on goes through a Nether Portal, the lead will break and drop in the Nether instead of the Overworld.

Related Questions

Can you use the lead on a villager?

No, you can’t use the lead on villagers, wandering traders, and monsters in the game. However, if you use mods such as a map editor or an NBT editor, you can put a lead on these mobs.

Is there another way to get the lead in Minecraft?

Another easy way to get a lead in Minecraft is through wandering traders. However, they do not trade them. So, you will have to kill the trader and grab the lead they are using on their llamas.

Where can I find the lead naturally in Minecraft?

If you are in dire need of a lead, you can kill a wandering trader and loot their lead, as mentioned above. But you can also explore the Woodland Mansion and find a lead in one of the chests if you are lucky, as you only have a 28.3% chance of finding one.

Additionally, if you are playing the game in Bedrock Edition, you might be able to find 1-3 leads in the buried treasure chests. The chances of you finding a lead in such chests is a solid 34.3%.