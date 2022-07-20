How to Make Playlists on TikTok?

TikTok has recently added a new Playlist feature to their app. This feature assists creators in categorizing their content for viewers.

This way you don’t have to mindlessly scroll through a creator’s content to find a topic that interests you. You can easily navigate the playlist and choose the ones that are relevant to you.

This feature, however, is not available for all the creators. You need to reach a certain milestone before Tik makes this feature available to you account.

If you’re looking to learn how you can also use this feature, we have a guide for you.

How to Create a Playlist on TikTok?

There are two ways to create a playlist on TikTok. You can either create a playlist from your profile, or you can create it directly from a video.

But first, you must check if you are among the selected TikTok accounts that can use this feature. To do this,

Open the TikTok app on your mobile phone.

Tap on the Profile tab at the bottom right of your screen.



If can see “Sort videos into playlists” right above your videos, you have access to the feature. If you don’t see this, you do not have to worry as TikTok is still pushing this feature out to everyone. You might have to wait for a while.

Once you’re on your profile, follow these steps to make a playlist:

Tap on the option that says “Sort videos into playlists”.

A brief instruction about the playlists feature will pop up, just tap on “Start Creating”.

Give a name to your playlist and select Next.

Select the videos you want to add to the playlist and tap on Next.

The playlist will show up on your profile. You can tap on the “+” icon next to the playlists in your profile to make more playlists.

Note: Your videos have to be public in order to be added to a playlist.

There is another way of creating a playlist. You can follow these steps:

Go to your profile in the TikTok app. Open a video that you want to use to create the playlist. Press and hold on the video. Select Add to Playlist.

And then tap on Create a Playlist. Give a name to your playlist and add other videos to it.

You can also add videos to an existing playlist in the same way by using “Add to Playlist” or, you can do it as you post the video. When you’re on the Post screen after creating a video, you can tap on Add to Playlist and then select the Playlist. Then tap on Post. This will add the video to a playlist as you post it.

You have to keep in mind that a video can only be in a single playlist at a time. If you want to change the video to a different playlist, you have to remove the video from the current playlist and then add it to another.

Who Can Create Playlists on TikTok?

You don’t need to meet any specific qualifications to use this feature. Tiktok does not specify how many followers you need to have to unlock this feature. Only selected creators can use this feature. Some people unlocked this feature at 800 followers whereas some got it at 50k followers.

Although you can’t count on followers, you do have to be on a creator account or a business account. If you’re on a personal account, you have to change your account type. To check what type of account you have, follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app on your mobile phone. Tap on the Profile tab at the bottom right of your screen. Tap on the 3-dot icon or at the top-right of your screen.

Tap on Settings and Privacy.

Select Manage account.

Tap on Switch to Creator Account or Switch to Business Account.

Tap next and follow the instructions on the screen.

If you see “Switch to a Personal Account” instead of Creator or Business Account, then you’re not on a personal account. This means that you don’t have to change your account type.

However, having a creator or business account does not ensure that you have this feature. After switching to a creator or business account, you might have to wait for some weeks or even months. TikTok has not released any official announcement that gives clarity on who can use this feature.

How to Remove Videos From Your Playlist?

You can follow these steps to remove videos from your playlist:

Go to your Profile in the TikTok app. Open the video that you want to remove. Press and hold on the video. Select Remove from playlist.



How to Rearrange the Order of Videos in a Playlist?

The first video that you add to the playlist will be placed at the end of the playlist. After you’ve made a playlist, you can rearrange the order of the videos. To do this, you can follow these steps:

Go to your Profile in the TikTok app. In the Videos tab, tap on the Playlist you want to rearrange. Tap on the 3-dot icon or at the top-right of your screen. Select Edit Playlist. Hold and drag the 3-line icon next to videos to rearrange them.

You can also remove and add videos from “Edit Playlist”. Tap on the Remove Videos or Add videos to do this.

How to Delete a Playlist?

You can delete a playlist entirely without deleting the videos in it. To do this, follow these steps: