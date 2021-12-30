Anyone who plays Minecraft can say how important potions are, even more so when you are at the endgame. Brewing potions in Minecraft can be quite intimidating, especially if you have never chartered the paths of the brewing stand before.

But if the lack of potion recipes in the game’s GUI has left you scratching your head, then worry not. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make potions in Minecraft, followed by some other tips and tricks.

How to Make Potions in Minecraft?

To brew potions, you will need a few basic things first: water bottles, ingredients, and a brewing stand. You can craft glass bottles using glass and then fill them up with water from a source. If you do not have a Brewing stand, you can follow the steps below to build yourself one.

Craft a brewing stand

First, gather three blocks of cobblestone and a blaze rod. You can find blaze rods when you kill the blaze mob in the Nether. Once you have all the materials needed, open your crafting table. Place the blaze rod in the middle space. Fill the bottom row with cobblestone blocks, one in each space. You can then grab the brewing stand from the right and place it in your inventory.



You can also find the brewing stands in the village churches. However, they do not have any potions. If you find an igloo, make sure to check out the basement, as they also have brewing stands with a splash potion of weakness.

Another place you can find a brewing stand is in the end ship. You will be able to find two potions of instant health II in their holders as well.

Brew potions

Now you have the brewing stand, let’s check out the process to brew potions. Remember that brewing potions require different ingredients such as nether warts, blaze powder, and more. The key item you will need is bottles of water. So make sure to have them first.

Since you can make a lot of different potions, let’s look at the method to brew the potion of Regeneration for an easier demonstration.

Open the brewing stand GUI and place the blaze powder on the left. The space has an outline of the blaze powder. Place at least one bottle of water in the bottom space with the outline for bottles. Place a nether wart on the top of the brewing stand. The nether wart will create awkward potion. These potions don’t do much but will help you make those that work.

When the nether wart disappears, and your awkward potion gets ready, add a ghast tear on the top of the GUI. Your potion of regeneration will be ready once the white arrow on the right side becomes white, and the ghast tear disappears.



How to increase the effect of potion in Minecraft?

You can use Glowstone to increase the effect of the potion in Minecraft. Since we created a potion of regeneration, we can look at how to increase its effectiveness. You can use the same process for other kinds of potions you brew.

Take your already brewed potion and place it in the brewing stand. Place the glowstone dust on the input section on the top of it.

Wait until the potion is ready. Your potion will then reach level II.

You should know that increasing the potion level means decreasing its duration. For instance, a normal potion of regeneration will last for 42 seconds, whereas regeneration II will last only 22 seconds.

How to increase the duration of potions?

Similar to increasing the effects using glowstone, you can use redstones to increase the duration of potions in Minecraft. You can try the following process to do so.

Take your potions and place them in the brewing stand. Use Redstone dust on the top of the stand and let the potion cook.

Once completed, you can set the potions in your inventory to use them for a longer period of time.

If you use this process on the potion of regeneration, the time limit will change from 45 seconds to one minute and 30 seconds.

It is important to remember that you can either increase the duration or make the potion stronger. So, if you already used glowstone dust to increase the effect of the potions, you will not be able to use Redstone to increase the time limit on them.

Using the processes above during potion brewing, you can also add different potions on the bottom of the brewing stand and upgrade multiple potions simultaneously.

What are the types of potions in Minecraft?

There are three main types of potions in the game; Normal, Splash, and Lingering potions. You brew Normal potions, or simply potions, when you brew any potions, and prepare Splash and Lingering ones using gunpowder and dragon’s breath, respectively.

You need to drink the regular potions to gain their effects. But you can throw the splash potion on the ground, and any mob or player in the range gets the potion effect. Lingering potions work in the same manner as the splash potion. However, it lingers on the space you break it for a certain amount of time, similar to the ender dragon’s projectile.

You can follow the steps below to brew Splash and Lingering potions.

Place your potions in the brewing stand and add gunpowder on top of it.

Once the process is complete, you can see the bottle’s shape change. Your potion turned to a Splash potion. Keep your splash potion in the stand and place the dragon’s breath in the input section. Wait until the potion is ready. Once done, your bottles will once again change the shape and turn into a Lingering potion.



It is best to keep in mind that you cannot craft a Lingering potion without creating a Splash potion first. If you try to use the dragon’s breath before the gunpowder, the brewing stand will not work, and you can’t cook anything until you change the ingredient.

What are the different potions of Minecraft?

In a nutshell, there are 15 different base potions you can brew in Minecraft. Each has its effect, such as invisibility, regeneration, slow falling, etc. You can further craft them into stronger potions or ones that last longer. You can also change them into splash or lingering effects.

If you were to think about all the potions and their variations, you need to start from three base ones; Awkward, Thick, and Mundane potions. You use Awkward potions to brew all the other potions. It is essential to prepare this potion first as you cannot make almost any potions without it.

Credits: Minecraft Wiki

You can use a nether wart to create an awkward potion. Once you have the Awkward potion ready, you can brew it to other potions using different ingredients. You can also turn the Awkward potions into the splash and lingering ones, but they do not have any effects.

Mundane and Thick potions are potions you make with the wrong ingredients. They do not have any effects either. One main difference between the Awkward potions and the rest is that you cannot brew the Mundane and Thick potions into anything else.

Related Questions

Can spiders drop fermented eyes?

No, spiders only drop spider eyes when you kill them. But you can easily craft a fermented eye using the spider eye, mushroom, and sugar. You can then use it to brew different potions like harming, weakness, and invisibility.

How do I craft a bottle?

You can craft a bottle using three glass blocks. Place one glass in the middle of the crafting GUI; place one on top right and top left. You can then take the item from the right and put it in your inventory.

How do I collect the Dragon’s Breath?

To collect the dragon’s breath, make sure you have some bottles in your hot bar when you go to The End. Then let the dragon fire its projectile. Once it hits the ground, it creates a purple fog/smoke around the area. You can then hold your bottle and press right-click. You will start collecting the dragon’s breath.

The purple cloud thins as you collect the breath. So if you need more of it, wait for the dragon to fire the projectile at you and repeat the process. But be careful, as the fog can hurt you as well.

Where can I find the Blaze Rod?

You can find the blaze rods in the Nether. Find a nether fortress once you are in the Nether and look for Blaze spawners. Blaze is the flying mobs that shoot fire at you. Kill them, and they will drop the blaze rods.