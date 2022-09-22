Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality.

You can do a little bit of everything, including creating a shared calendar with your peers. Although not limited to, organizations greatly benefit from sharing a calendar to remind the employees about future events.

How to Make Shared Google Calendar?

You need to follow three steps to share your Google Calendar with your peers. You’ll need to create the calendar, invite users, and only when the users accept your invitation will your calendar be shared.

Below, we’ve listed all three steps in detail. Refer to them serially to create a shared Google Calendar!

Step 1: Create New Google Calendar

If you haven’t already, you need to create a new calendar event on Google Calendar. Only then can you share the details with your peers. Refer to the following steps to create a new event on Google Calendar:

Navigate to Google Calendar on your browser. On the panel to your left, select the + sign next to Other Calendars. If you cannot see a sidebar, click on the hamburger menu on your top left. Choose Create new calendar.

Enter the details, then select Create Calendar.



Step 2: Send Invitation

You can share your calendar with three sets of users; individuals, your organization, or the public. You need to set different access settings depending on the users you want to share the calendar with.

Similar to sharing your calendar, you can manage the information you wish to share with the added users. Here are the steps you could refer to share your Google Calendar with other users:

Open Google Calendar on your browser. From the sidebar on your left, hover your pointer on your calendar under My Calendar. Select the three-dot menu > Settings and sharing.

According to your preference, refer to one of these: Share with Individuals : Select the Add People button under Share with specific people . Enter their email addresses and click Send on the pop-up.



: Select the button under . Enter their email addresses and click on the pop-up. Share with an Organization : Locate the Access Permission section and select the box next to Make available for (your organization) .



: Locate the section and select the box next to . Share with the Public: Under Access Permissions, select the box next to Make available to Public.



After you add people to your Google calendar, you can configure the access they might have in making changes to the calendar. For specific people, you can set different settings. However, the settings you choose for your organization and the public stay the same.

You can find the drop-down menu next to the user in case of specific people and next to the organization and public for the rest to manage this access setting. Select any one of these:

See only Free/busy (Hide Details) : When you choose this option, the users can only see free/busy in the calendar with no details, including the name and description.

: When you choose this option, the users can only see free/busy in the calendar with no details, including the name and description. See All Event Details : This will allow the added members to view the calendar details, including the name and description.

: This will allow the added members to view the calendar details, including the name and description. Make Changes to Events : This option allows set users to make changes to the event, including data and time.

: This option allows set users to make changes to the event, including data and time. Make Changes and Manage Sharing: When you give a user this permission, they can not only make changes to the calendar but also share or restrict them with other people.



Step 3: Ask to Accept Your Invitation

Your calendar will still not be shared until the people you added accept your invitation. Google automatically sends the calendar invite to the user’s email address. You can ask the users you’ve invited to check for an email from Google on the address you entered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Two People Share the Same Calendar?

You can add multiple people to share your calendar on Google. If you want the other person to add their schedule to the calendar, make sure you’ve set their access as Make changes to events. This way, you can share a calendar with another user.

Who Can See My Google Calendar?

Until you share your calendar with another user, nobody can access it. All services from Google workspace, including Google Calendar, is private by default.