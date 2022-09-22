Opening a Snapchat in the middle of the night is like pointing 10000 lumens torchlight right into your eyes. The screen is so bright that it could figuratively blind you.

Keeping this issue in mind, Snapchat added the dark mode feature on iOS in 2019. Although a great feature, Snapchat is yet to add this feature on Android.

Despite this, there is a workaround you can use to access Snapchat’s dark mode. In this article, we have listed a few ways you can try to turn on dark mode on Snapchat on any device.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat?

There are basically two ways to enable dark mode. One is by using the inbuilt dark mode feature (available on iPhone and Web browser), and another is by forcing the dark mode feature in the Snapchat app (on Android).

On iPhone

On the iPhone, you could either change the display settings of your iPhone to dark mode or choose the option to turn on Snapchat dark mode. If you have your display settings set on dark mode, you will have to configure your Snapchat app appearance to match the system.

Open the Snapchat app. Tap on your profile icon or bitmoji at the top left corner of your screen.

Go to Settings at the top right corner of your screen.

Under the My Account section, press on the App Appearance option. Select the Always Dark option if you want your Snapchat to be in dark mode.

If you want to sync the display mode of your iPhone and Snapchat, press on the Match system option.

On Android

Snapchat does not have an inbuilt setting for enabling dark mode on Android. However, some of the custom Android versions, like ColorOS (Oppo), FuntouchOS (Vivo), and OxygenOS (OnePlus), have an in-built feature to force dark mode on selective apps, including Snapchat. Similarly, you can also use a workaround to enable dark mode on Snapchat on any Android phone.

Android Phones with Custom OS

Open the Settings app. Tap on the Display and Brightness section.

Press on the Dark mode settings option.

Tap on the Dark mode for the third-party apps (Beta) option. Press the Enable button beside Snapchat. Finally, in the confirmation box, tap the Turn on option.

Note: The steps may vary slightly depending on the manufacturer of your device.

Other Android Phones

Go to the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on the About phone section. Press the Software Information option.

Tap on the Build number option about seven times. Now go back to the Settings page and scroll down, and tap on the Developer Options.

Scroll down to the Hardware accelerated rendering section. Enable the Force Dark mode option.



As the new version of Snapchat doesn’t respond to the Force dark mode, you have to uninstall your Snapchat and download an older version of it. You can search for and download an older version of Snapchat APK on any browser (Google, Firefox, etc.). But before you download the APK file, beware that these files may contain viruses or other malware.

After you install the older version, Snapchat will automatically switch to dark mode.

On PC

With the latest update on Snapchat, you can also access your Snapchat on the web browser on your PC. To enable dark mode on your Snapchat PC, follow the below steps.

Open Snapchat for the web on your PC. Login with your Username or Email and Password information.

You are prompted to confirm your login information on Snapchat on your mobile phone. A confirmation box appears on your Snapchat phone. Press the Yes option.

Click on Get Started. Click on the Profile icon at the top left corner of your screen. Click on the theme option.

Click on the Always Dark option to make your Snapchat browser always dark.

Click on Follow System Theme to sync your PC’s dark display mode with Snapchat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Sync My Windows PC Display in Dark Mode With Snapchat?

Yes, you can sync the dark mode of your Windows PC with Snapchat. To turn on the dark mode on your Windows PC, follow these steps:

Press Windows key + I to open Settings Click on Personalization > Colors Select Choose your mode Click on Dark



Now go to the Snapchat web browser and choose Follow System Theme, as mentioned in the article above.