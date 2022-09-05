How to Make User Admin in Windows?

If you have been using Windows for some time, you might have encountered messages similar to “You don’t currently have permission to access this folder” while making changes to the folder or while installing any new software on your device.

This message pops up when a user of the device requires administrator rights or elevated access to make changes. To make modifications to the system, you need to login as an administrator or grant administrator rights to the other users.

In this article, we’ll be looking at ways you can make a regular user an administrator.

When Is an Administrator in Windows Required?

To install applications and programs

To make changes in the system files

Add or remove new user accounts in the system

Configure firewall settings

Restrict or grant access to certain features of the system Here’re some of the instances when the Administrator account is required:

How to Make a User an Administrator in Windows

Here, we will be looking at some of the ways you can make a user an administrator in the system.

Form Settings Menu

To change an already existing user account to an administrator account from the Settings menu, firstly:

Press the Windows Key + I to open Settings Click on the Accounts tab located on the left of the screen

Scroll down and Click on Family & other users

Inside the menu, go to Other users and click on Add account

A dialogue box will appear prompting you to enter the credentials of the new account. Enter it and click on Next

If you do not have any existing email or account information, click on the “I don’t have this person’s sign-in information” to create a new Microsoft account Select the most appropriate from the options and click on Next A user account will be created Next, in the Account options, click on the Change account type button

Click on the drop down menu and select Administrator Click on OK to confirm Your device will now have another administrator

From Control Panel

To grant a user account administrator privileges using Control Panel, follow these steps:

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type control in the dialogue box to open the control

In the User Accounts section, click on the Change account type option

Click on the user account name that you want to change and click on Change the account type

In the next menu, click on Administrator

Click the Change Account Type button to save changes

The new account will now have administrator rights

From Command Prompt

To grant a user administrator privileges from the command prompt, firstly:

Press the Windows key + R to open Run In the box, type cmd and press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys together to open Command Prompt with admin access

If you have set up an administrator password, enter it and proceed to Command Prompt In command, type the following to add the account as administrator.

net localgroup administrators <name of account to add as administrator> /add

Example: net localgroup administrators guest /add Now, to check if the account you added is an admin or not, type the following:

net user <account username>

Example: net user guest The account will be now listed as an admin in the local group Exit command and restart your device to make changes

From PowerShell

PowerShell is an object-oriented scripting language that manages and automates systems. To make a user an administrator from PowerShell:

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type powershell in the dialogue box and press the Ctrl + Shift + Enter keys to open powershell with administrator access If you’re prompted for a password, Enter it now and go to Powershell In powershell, type the following:

add-localgroupmember -group “administrators” -member <account name>

Example: add-localgroupmember -group “administrators” -member guest

Now, close the powershell and restart your device

The user account will now have administrator rights and full access to the device

From User Accounts

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run In the text field, type netplwiz and press the Enter key Now, in the Users tab, select the account name you want to make as the administrator. If you want to make a new account and add that as the administrator, click on the Add button otherwise skip to step 8

If you have an email address type that in the field and click on Next To create an account without one, click on Sign in without a Microsoft account In the next menu, click on Local account enter new credentials and click on Finish Now, to make your desired account as an administrator, click on the account name from the list and click on Properties

In the new dialogue box, click on the Group Membership tab Select Administrator and click on Apply Click on OK to save changes

Restart your device to see the changes.