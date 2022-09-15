How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways

If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually.

Screen size is measured in inches and does not include the bezels of your monitor. You can find your monitor size through a simple Google search or by performing some mathematical calculations.

How to Measure Computer Screen?

You can use a few technical methods to measure the computer screen. If you find those methods difficult, you can also simply use a measuring tape and figure out your screen size.

Here, we have listed the 4 best ways that can be used for this purpose. Let’s get straight into them.

Use Model Number of Your Monitor

If you are a desktop user, using the model number of your monitor is the first and easiest method to measure your computer screen. You can see the model number either written on the label in the back panel of your monitor or through the display settings of your computer.

In most monitors, you can easily know the screen size from the model number itself. If you don’t see a label mentioning the model number, you can also know it through the advanced display settings of your computer. Then you can Google the model and know what size your screen is.

Follow the steps below:

Hit Windows + I on your keyboard. Select System from the left pane and then select Display in the right pane. Under Related Settings, click Advanced display.

You will see the model of your monitor under Display information.

In my case, the model is MSI G241V E2. Looking at the model only, I can confirm that my screen size is 24 inches. Normally the screen size is written after one or two alphabet in the model number. But not in all cases. If you cannot figure it out, search the model number in Google, and you can easily see the screen size from your manufacturer’s official website.

Check Your Laptop Specifications

If you own a laptop, you may also check the label on its back panel and know the screen size. If not, you can see the screen size written in the laptop’s specifications. But you should know your laptop’s model before using this method. If you know, that’s fine. You can surf the Internet and see the specifications. The screen size would be written precisely under specifications.

If you don’t know the model of your laptop, follow the steps:

Hit Windows + R keys. Type msinfo32 in the text field and hit Enter. It will launch the System Information application. Select System Summary from the left side and then look for the System model on the right side. The laptop model would be written beside it. In my case, it is an Asus Zephyrus M GU502GV.

Now open up a browser on your computer and search for “Your system model Specifications”. I would search for “Asus Zephyrus M GU502GV Specifications”. Open the official website of your manufacturer from the search result. You can see the screen size under the Dimensions section.

Use a Measuring Tape

If you could not figure out the screen size from the two methods above, you can always use a measuring tape to measure your computer screen.

Here’s how:

Take a Measuring Tape with enough length to measure your screen size. You can either use the roll-up tape or tailor-inch tape. Take the starting edge of the tape and place it in the top-left of your screen. Press the tape with one finger and then extend it diagonally up to the bottom right.

Make sure you measure only the visible part of your screen and not the screen casing (bezels). If you are confused about whether the part of your monitor is a screen or the casing, you can drag your mouse cursor to the left or top of the screen. The screen is up to only where you can take the tip of the cursor. If the tape reads 22 on the bottom right, your screen size is 22 inches.

Use Mathematical Calculations

This method also requires a measuring tape but is more efficient than diagonally measuring the screen. Since there may be an error while placing the tape over the computer screen, you only get an approximation of the screen size.

But, if you measure the height and width of your monitor, you can more technically get a correct measurement using the Pythagoras theorem.

Follow the steps below:

Bring your Measuring Tape and measure the height of the screen. You can measure the left or right side of the screen. Please don’t measure the bezels. Note the height somewhere.

Now measure the width. You can measure the top or bottom length of the screen. Be careful you don’t measure the bezels in this case as well. Note the width.

Let us suppose the height is H inches, width is W inches and screen size is S inches. Now use a calculator and carry out this operation: S=SQRT(H2+W2) where SQRT is a square root operation. For example, my monitor has a width of 20.7 inches and a height of 11.7 inches so the screen size would be SQRT(11.72+20.72) = 23.77 inches.