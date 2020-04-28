Mirroring and flipping words is one of the fancier things to do in a professional document. There are some simple yet precise steps required to mirror inside a box with a fantastic tool. Furthermore, it supports different colors, sizes, and styles. As this effect is available on all its versions, you are not missing out on it!

So, if you want to be decorative with your alphabets and have fun with wordings, keep up with our article. Here’s how to mirror text in word.

How to Mirror Text in Word

So, open up your Microsoft word. Then go to insert and select the text box. Write anything on the box that appears. You need to write it inside the text box. Otherwise, it won’t work. Right click and go to format shape. Then a side opener will pop up. There, click Text Options and Text Effects. Drop down 3-D Rotation and on the preset X Rotation, put the value of 180 . And, voila! It’s like looking right on the mirror! However, if you want to flip text horizontally, put 180 degrees in Y Rotation as well. There you have it; you have successfully flipped your words.

Online Options to Mirror Text in Word

If the above step is too much of a hassle, here’s a quick and easy way to reverse your text online. You can simply type your text, they will reverse it and only other step you have to take is copy (ctrl + c) and paste ( ctrl + v) the text on your word document.

And many more!

Conclusion

So, there you have it with these simple steps, you just reversed a text in word.