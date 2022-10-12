How to Move Outlook to New Computer

Whether you are switching to a new computer with a different Outlook version or a different platform like Windows/Mac, you can easily move your Outlook data.

The Outlook contents include the email messages from your inbox and outbox, along with the saved drafts, calendars, contacts, etc. Besides it, you can also export specific settings like your rules, fonts, themes, and Outlook signatures.

How to Move Outlook to a New Computer?

You can basically transfer Outlook data in just two steps. First, you export the required data into a file. Then, you import them on the new computer.

However, doing this will only create a copy of the Outlook data, but the original data is still intact and available in the previous system.

To remove and delete all the Outlook data on the older computer, you can remove the associated email account from your account settings. You can do it by going to File > Info > Account Settings > Account Settings .

Since removing the account will delete everything related to the Outlook app on that computer, it’s a little riskier. Instead, you can filter specific contents and choose to avoid duplicate items during the export process.

Export the Outlook Data

To transfer Outlook information such as emails, shared calendars, contacts, etc., you have to export it first. Then, you can use an external storage device like a USB to connect and import them to another computer.

However, you can only transfer Outlook data between two Windows machines or Macs (some versions only) as they export the file in different formats (PST and OLM). This is because Microsoft Outlook doesn’t provide a built-in tool to convert the formats.

But you can use various other available online tools and third-party software to convert them.

On Windows

Launch the Outlook app. Click the File menu from the top bar. Then, select Open & Export from the sidebar and click Import/Export in the right pane.

Now, under the Choose an action to perform section, select the Export to a file option and click Next.

Select the Outlook Data File (.pst) option on the next prompt and click Next.

Select the items (Calendar, Contacts, Inbox, etc.) you want to export. You can only choose to export one item at a time. To export everything on your Outlook account, select the correct email account whose contents you want to export.

Additionally, click Filter if you want something specific from the Outlook data. Also, enable the Include subfolder checkbox to copy all the data inside the selected folder. Then, click Next. On the Export Outlook Data File window, click Browse to change the save location of the PST file. Note its location and save it where you can easily find it to import on another computer.

Additionally, you can choose to allow, replace or filter the duplicate items inside the export pst file. Choose one of the options according to your preferences. Click Finish when done. On the Create Outlook Data File window prompt, add a password if you want. Otherwise, leave it empty and just click OK.

Note: By default, the exported file will be saved as backup.pst and you can find it in the following location. C:\Users\AppData\Local\Microsoft\Outlook

On Mac

Instead of a PST file, Outlook allows you to export its data in the OLM format. If you want to import the Outlook data from Windows, which is in PST format, you may need to convert it.

Open the Outlook app. Click the Tools menu from the top bar and click on Export.

On the Export to Archive File (.olm) window prompt, select the items you want to export and click Continue.

On the Save archive file (.olm) as prompt, select the preferred file name and destination next to the Save as and Where fields, respectively. Note the save location to make it easier for import purposes later on.

Click Save. Wait for the export process to complete and click Finish.

On Outlook Web

While you don’t have the option to export a PST file in Outlook’s web version, you can export your Outlook contacts.

Sign in to your Outlook web account. Then, click the People icon in the left sidebar. Now, click the Manage button in the top-right corner. Next, click the Export contacts option.

On the next prompt, select All contacts under the Contacts from this folder field.

When done, click Export. By default, Outlook exports the file as contacts.csv . Rename it if you want, and click Save to keep its copy on your local computer.

Importing the Outlook Data File

Once you have a copy of the Outlook file with the necessary information, you now need to import it on your new computer.

On Windows

Open Outlook and navigate to File > Open & Export. Click Import/Export in the right pane. On the Import and Export Wizard window prompt, select the Import from another program or file option and click Next.

On the Import a File window, select the Outlook Data File (.pst) option and click Next.

Alternatively, select the Comma Separated Values option if you only exported the contacts, which is in the .csv format. Click Next. On the Import Outlook Data File window, click the Browse button and select the file you exported previously. Also, choose one of the options whether to keep or replace the duplicate ones.

Then, click Next and enter the password if asked.

On Mac

Open the Outlook app and click the Tools menu. Then, select the Import option.

Next, click the Outlook for Mac archive file (.olm) option.

Then, click Continue. Browse your Mac and select the previously exported .olm file. Next, click Import.

On Outlook Web

Sign in to your Outlook account and click the People icon in the sidebar. Next, click Manage in the top-right corner. Select Import contacts.

Now, below Upload your CSV file section, click the Browse button. Select the CSV file (contacts) you copied from another system.

Next, click Open. Again, click Import.

How to Export the Outlook Signature and Rules to a New Computer?

When you export the Outlook data using the above method, it doesn’t contain Outlook settings like rules, stationery (fonts and themes settings), and pre-made signatures. You need to copy them separately and paste them into another computer.