how to move steam games to another drive

If you are someone who loves to collect new games, you’ll know the struggle of managing space on your PC. Especially with modern games occupying hundreds of Gigabytes of space, it becomes very difficult to store a lot of games in a single drive. Luckily, Steam provides a way to move your games in between drives to help you solve this issue.

You can move your existing games to another folder or drive easily and access them whenever you want. In this article, we will show you a step-by-step guide on how you can move your games to another drive.

How to Move Your Existing Steam Games to Another Drive/ Folder?

Firstly, you need to add the new installation drive to Steam’s Storage Manager. Once you’ve added the installation drive, you can then move your games to that drive.

Change Installation Drive

Here is how you can add your new installation drive to Steam’s Storage Manager:

Open the Steam client app on your PC. Click on the Steam menu from the top-left window of the app. Now, select Settings from among the list of given options.

Once the Settings tab opens, click on the Downloads tab. Click on STEAM LIBRARY FOLLOWERS under Content Libraries.

It will open the Storage Manager window for Steam. Click on the ‘+’ icon next to your default drive to add a new installation folder.

Now, a new window will appear where you can choose a drive for your games. Select the drive and folder that you want to move your games to. After selecting the drive and the folder, click on SELECT to add it as an installation folder.



Now that you’ve added the directory to move your games, the only thing that’s left is to actually move your games to the new drive.

Move your Games to the New Installation Drive

You can move your games between drives by going through the following steps:

Now, come back to the Storage Manager window and select the game(s) you want to move to another drive. After selecting the games, click on the Move button located at the bottom-right corner of the window.

Now, select the drive you want to move your games to. Click on Move to complete the action.



How to Change the Installation Folder along with All Existing Games?

You can also change your entire directory of Steam to another drive or folder. You can do so by following the given steps.

Note: It is recommended that you make a backup of the steamapps in case something goes wrong with this process. It allows you to restore your games in case this process fails.

Right-click on the Steam app shortcut from your desktop. Select the Open file location option to open the Steam installation folder. Now, select everything except Steam.exe, steamapps, and userdata and delete them.

Cut the remaining files and folders and paste them inside the new installation folder. Now, launch Steam from your desktop and log in to your account once the installation is complete.

Once you’ve logged in to your account, verify the integrity files for your games and check if all the games are working fine. If it’s not working, then you can replace the contents of steamapps with the contents of the backup folder.

Related Questions

Can You Move Your Games to External Hard Drives?

You can easily move your games to external hard drives by using the same method. You can even move the entire directory of Steam to an external drive.

However, your saved files won’t be moved alongside your games when you move the Steam’s directory. So, it is important to move your saved files when you change the installation folder of Steam in case you want to continue your games from where you left off.

Your saved files can be found on the path: C:/Users/(username)/Documents/My Games/

Can You Move Your Games to an SSD?

Yes, you can move your Steam games to another drive (both SSD and HDD) without any issues. You can do so by adding your SSD to Steam’s Storage Manager. However, if you’re really into gaming and want to have a better gaming experience, switching to SSD can be much better than HDDs.