How to Move Taskbar in Windows 11

In Windows 11, for the first time ever, the default position of the start button and the quick launch icons has been moved from the left-hand corner of the taskbar to the center.

While this is the most visible change, users will also find that they cannot move the taskbar on Windows 11 as easily as they could in the previous versions of Windows.

How to Move the Taskbar on Windows 11

In the last several Windows releases, users could move the taskbar to the left, right or top corner of the screen by unlocking the taskbar, left-clicking on it and then dragging it to position while holding the mouse button. Users can’t do this on Windows 11.

But here’s how you can move the windows 11 taskbar to the top of the screen:

Click on Start, type Regedit and click on Registry Editor. Give the necessary permission. In Registry Editor, navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER > Software > Microsoft > Windows > CurrentVersion > Explorer > StuckRects3. (Click on StuckRects3.) Find and double-click on ‘Settings’ on the right half of the Registry editor. Double click on the value at sixth column of the second row in the table. Delete the default value ’03’. Then type ‘01‘ in its place. (Changing this value to ‘01‘ will move the taskbar to the top of the screen.) Click OK. Close the Registry Editor.

Note: Changing the value to ‘00‘ or ‘02‘ instead of ‘01‘ will move the taskbar to the left and the right side of the screen respectively. But apparently there’s a bug that makes the start menu and the icons disappear. So, we don’t recommend these changes. Click on Start, type Command, right-click on Command Prompt and select ‘Run as administrator‘. Give the necessary permission. You will now have to kill the Explorer process and restart it to move the taskbar to the top. To kill the explorer process type taskkill /f /im explorer.exe and press enter. To restart Windows Explorer type start explorer.exe and press enter. This will restart the explorer and the taskbar will have moved to the top of the screen.

You can repeat these steps and change the value back to ’03’ in order to return the taskbar to its original position.

How to Change the Taskbar Size on Windows 11

Here’s how you can change the size of the taskbar, along with the icons, display text, and everything else:

Right click on the desktop and click on ‘Display Settings‘. In the Display settings, within the Scale & layout section, click on the drop down menu next to ‘Scale‘ and change the size. There are four options between 100% to 175%, with 150% being the recommended size.



How to Move the Start Menu Button on Windows 11

If you don’t like the position and want to move the Start button and other icons to the more traditional position (left-hand corner), follow these steps:

Right click on the Taskbar and click on ‘Taskbar settings‘. In the Taskbar settings, find and click on ‘Taskbar behaviors‘. Click on the dropdown menu next to ‘Taskbar alignment‘. Click on ‘Left‘.

How Do I Hide My Taskbar on Windows 11?

To hide the taskbar on Windows 11, right-click on the taskbar and select ‘Taskbar settings‘. Click on the ‘Taskbar behaviors‘ section. Check the box that says ‘Automatically hide the taskbar‘. The taskbar will now automatically hide and reappear when you move the mouse cursor to its position.

Why Won’t My Taskbar Hide When I Go Full Screen on Windows 11?

Typically, your taskbar should hide when you go full screen. But if it won’t it is probably due to a bug. You should try updating Windows (Settings > Windows Update) and see if that fixes the problem.

If that doesn’t, you could try hiding the taskbar as a workaround. Follow the same steps as above.

How Do I Hide, Pin or Move the Quick Launch Icons in the Taskbar on Windows 11?

To hide a particular quick launch icon, right-click on it, and select unpin from taskbar.

You can pin a launched application by right-clicking on it and selecting pin to taskbar. To move/rearrange the quick launch icons, left-click on one and drag it to the desired position while holding on the mouse button.

How Do I Arrange the Taskbar on Windows 10?

To rearrange the taskbar on Windows 10, you can simply right-click on the taskbar and click on ‘Taskbar settings‘.

You can make all the necessary changes here.

You cannot move the start button and the quick launch icons like you can on Windows 11. But you can easily move the taskbar to the left, right or top corners of the screen.

To do this, scroll down the taskbar settings till you find ‘Taskbar location on screen‘. Click on the drop-down menu and select the desired position.



