How To Mute A Tab On A Browser

Have you ever been online and BAM!! There’s loud audio from one of the tabs, but you’re not sure which one? Yes, it can get quite annoying at times.

These sudden sounds could be from a Pop-up video or audio ads of a site you visited. It’s great for multitasking, but if you don’t want to be bothered, you can easily mute the tab.

All the web browsers offer different ways to mute a tab. Normally, you can right-click on the tab and choose the relevant option. But there are also other methods specific to a browser.

Mute Tabs on Google Chrome or Brave

By default, you can’t mute individual tabs on Google Chrome or Brave. Instead, you can block the audio for a specific website. This way, all the tabs browsing the site get muted at the same time. However, there is an experimental flag you can enable to mute individual tabs.

Mute a Site

To mute a site, right-click on the tab belonging to the site and pick Mute site. In the same way, right-clicking on the muted site’s tab gives the option to unmute it.



You can also mute multiple websites at once. To do so, press Ctrl and click on various tabs to select them. Then right-click on one of them, and choose Mute sites to silence all the websites corresponding to the tabs.

Mute Single Tab

To mute a tab on Chrome or Brave,

Paste chrome://flags/#enable-tab-audio-muting on the address bar. Set Tab audio muting UI control to Enabled.

Click Relaunch.

You can now mute single tabs. But only those where an audio/video is playing. You need to click on the sound icon on the tab to silence it. Clicking the icon again will unmute the tab.



It is also possible to use an extension if you don’t want to enable the experimental flag. There are many extensions for this purpose. One of the convenient options is the Mute Tab Shortcuts extension.

You need to download the extension from Chrome Web Store and enable it. You can set the shortcuts you want by accessing the extension. Regardless, the default shortcuts are:

Alt + Shift + M – Mute the active tab

Alt + Shift + ,(Comma) – Mute all tabs

Alt + Shift + .(Period) – Unmute all tabs

Mute Tabs on Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge

Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge have similar options for muting individual tabs. There are three ways to do so, which are:

Press Ctrl + M to mute the active tab.

Right-click on a tab and choose Mute tab .



. Click the speaker icon on the tab which is currently playing audio/video. On Mozilla Firefox, hover over the tab thumbnail to see the icon.

You can also mute multiple tabs by selecting them and pressing Ctrl + M or right-clicking and choosing Mute tabs. Hold Ctrl and click the tabs to select them.

Mute Tabs on Apple Safari

Safari Browser has multiple options for muting tabs. You can mute a single tab, all tabs except one or all tabs altogether.

Mute Single Tab

There are a few ways to block audio for an individual tab on the Safari Browser. You can pick any one of them.

To mute any tab, right-click on the tab and pick Mute Tab .

. Click the speaker icon on the tab playing audio.

Click on the sound icon in the address bar to mute the current tab.

Option-click on the address bar’s audio icon and select Mute This Tab.



Mute Multiple Tabs

To mute all the tabs,

Go to a tab that’s not playing any audio. Click on the sound icon in the address bar.

You can also Option-click on the audio icon and choose Mute All Tabs.

If you want to mute all tabs except the tab you are currently viewing,

Option-click on the address bar’s sound icon for the tab you are viewing. Pick Mute Other Tabs.

Mute Tabs on Opera

On an Opera browser, you can use the default method of right-clicking on the tab and choosing Mute tab. But there are also other options.

First, Like other browsers, you can select multiple tabs, right-click on one and click Mute tabs to block audio for all of them. You can also click on the audio icon on a tab actively playing audio or video to silence it.

Additionally, you will see the Mute other tabs option while right-clicking a tab. It will mute all the tabs except the one you right-click. However, keep in mind that you can’t select more than one tab and choose this option.



Apart from that, it’s also possible to set a hotkey shortcut for muting/unmuting an active tab. To do so,

Enter about:settings on the address bar. Click on Advanced > Browser from the left sidebar. Scroll down to Shortcuts and Toggle On Enable advanced keyboard shortcuts. Click Configure shortcuts.

Search for Toggle mute tab and hover over it. Click Type a shortcut and press the keys you want to use as the shortcut.



Mute Tabs on Vivaldi

Vivaldi Browser offers many customization features for users. There are multiple ways for you to mute a tab on this browser.

Mute Tabs Using the Browser Interface

There are two ways to mute a tab from the Browser Interface. They are:

Right-click on a tab and select Mute Tab .

. Click on the audio icon when the tab is playing audio/video.

Mute Tabs Using Quick Commands

Vivaldi Browser has a Quick Commands feature to perform any actions on the browser with a CLI. You can also use it to mute the tabs.

Press F2/Ctrl + E/Command + E to access Quick Commands. Type mute .



Under Commands, you’ll see several options such as Mute / Unmute Tab, Mute Other Tabs, Mute All Tabs, and so on. Clicking on them executes the corresponding action.

Set Mute Tab Preferences

You can also set the preferences for muting tab audio from the Vivaldi Browser Settings. To do so,

Press Ctrl + F12 to access Settings. Go to Tabs and scroll down to Tab Features.

You can pick the tab audio preferences under Mute Tab Audio. The options are self-explanatory.



If you decide on Prioritize Active Tab, audio will play in the background tab if the active tab is not playing. Otherwise, the browser mutes all background tabs.

Set Shortcuts or Gestures

Vivaldi allows you to set keyboard shortcuts for multiple operations. You can also create shortcuts for the tab audio options. Here’s how you can do so:

Go to Settings and click on Keyboard. Scroll down and click on Tab. Locate the mute and unmute options and click on the text box next to them.

Press the shortcut combination you want.

You can also set a mouse gesture for this purpose. To do so,