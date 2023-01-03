How to Watch Netflix Party on Laptop

Do you want to enjoy Netflix shows online with your distant friends/family together? Netflix Party, now known as Teleparty, allows multiple Netflix users to watch the same show together.

Teleparty is a free tool available in all Netflix regions. A host can create a party for a show and invite participants to join. However, the users must reside in the same region as the shows can be geo-restricted. Further, they must also have a Netflix account and a Teleparty extension.

Install Teleparty Extension

Whether you are a host or a participant, you must add a Teleparty extension on your browser first. A Teleparty browser extension is only available on Google Chrome, Opera, and Microsoft Edge.

The extension is not supported on Firefox, Internet Explorer, and Safari. If you use any of them, you must install a supported browser to add the extension on your Windows or Mac laptop.

Here’re the steps to install the Teleparty extension in Google Chrome. However, if you are using other web browsers, the steps to install the extension are similar.

Launch Google Chrome. Enter chromewebstore. Navigate to the Search bar on the left panel.

Type in Teleparty and press enter.

Click on Teleparty and choose Add to Chrome.

Pick Add extension to confirm.



Host a Netflix Party

After adding the extension, choose a host to create the party. A host can invite about 1000 friends to the Netflix party, but the participant’s number load might also depend upon the Teleparty server.

A host can also choose whether to allow other participants to control the party or not. You must log in to your Netflix account to start the party. Here’s how you host it.

Launch the Web browser with the Teleparty extension. Go to the Extension icon in the upper right corner. Click on the Teleparty extension. If prompted, allow access.

Choose Netflix from the list. This will direct you to the Netflix website.

Sign in to your Account.

Click on your Main profile. Open the show you wish to watch. Then, navigate to the TP icon at the top. Choose to toggle On or Off for Only I have Control.

Then, click on Start the party. If prompted, allow access.

Copy the URL link and share it with your friends. When your friends join the link, start the video. If you wish to end the Netflix party, click on the TP icon and choose Disconnect.



Join Netflix Party

To join an invitation of Teleparty, the participant must have a Netflix account. It also allows a shared account with multiple viewer plans. Besides, the user must also install the Teleparty extension on their browser. You can simply click on the link and log in to your account to join the party.

Click on the Netflix Teleparty link. Choose Join the Party. If prompted, allow access.

It will take you to the Netflix website. Login to your account if prompted. Then, hover over the TP icon at the top. Check the box for Show chat if you want a chat section. (If you cannot see the icon, click on the extension icon > TP)



Customize Netflix Party

Teleparty has exclusive features that allow you to have a more customized experience. It allows you to customize the user profile with fun display pictures, nicknames, etc.