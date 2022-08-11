How to Open a Apple Numbers File on a PC

Similar to Microsoft Office’s Excel, the Numbers app (part of the iWord suite) is the default program to open and edit spreadsheets on Apple devices.

Opening a numbers file is as easy as it gets if you use an Apple device and have the Numbers app installed on your system.

However, it isn’t a straightforward process when you want to open it on systems other than iOS and macOS. One way to open a numbers file is to export it to a format like Excel and use it. But, there are better alternatives.

Let’s have a look at various other methods you can use to open a numbers file.

How to Open a Numbers File on Windows?

While you cannot open or edit a numbers file on Windows directly, you can use various workarounds.

You can export the Numbers file from a Mac or iPhone in Excel format. Then, you should be able to open the spreadsheet in Excel or other apps.

Also, you can use iCloud, online conversion tools, and a compatible application to open the numbers file on Windows.

Nonetheless, continue reading further to learn more in detail.

Via iCloud

You can use iCloud to open a numbers file and even export it to a different format after editing it. However, you need to have an iCloud account.

Go to the iCloud official site and sign in with your Apple ID. Now, open the Numbers app. Next, click the upload icon (looks like a little cloud icon with an up arrow).

Navigate to the file location and open the file. Wait for the upload to complete. Open the numbers file.

Furthermore, if you want to convert it, you can do it as follows.

Open the Numbers app on iCloud. Select the number file and click the More icon on it. Then, select the Download a Copy option.

Alternatively, open the spreadsheet, click the Tool icon, and select the Download a copy option.

On the Choose a download format prompt, select your preferred format.

Wait for the download to complete and access the file in your default downloads folder.

Using a Third-Party Compatible Software

The Numbers app is exclusively for Apple users. So, if you use another OS like Windows, you cannot edit a numbers document with the Office apps like Excel or Word.

However, you can use a third-party app like LibreOffice compatible with the Numbers file to open and edit it.

Convert and Export the Numbers File

To open a numbers file, you can convert and export it to your preferred format. The Numbers app itself provides an option to do so. Here’s how you can do it from a Mac or iPhone device.

On Mac

Open the Numbers app. Click the File menu from the top. Hover over Export to and choose a format (PDF, Excel, CSV) according to your preference.

Choose a file name and save it to the desired location on your system. Finally, click the Export button.

On iPhone

Open the Numbers app. You can install it from the App Store if you don’t have it. Navigate to the document you want to convert/export and open it. Then, tap the More icon (three horizontal dots inside a circle) in the top right corner.

Then, select the Export option. Choose a format you want, such as Excel, CSV, PDF, or other and tap Done.

Save it to your device.

Use the Collaborate Feature

While you can convert a numbers file and export it to a different format, it’s quite repetitive to edit it. You need to import the file, edit it and again export it into a different format to open it on the non-Apple system.

Fortunately, there’s a better alternative. You can use the Numbers app’s built-in collaborate feature, which allows multiple users to work on the same numbers file simultaneously.

Open the Numbers file you are working on. Save the file (Command + S) to a preferred location. Click the Collaborate button(person with plus icon) in the top right corner. Choose how you would like to share. Furthermore, expand the Share Options to specify different permissions(view only or edit) and secure it with a password.

Then, click on Share.

Use the Online Conversion Tools

You can use the various conversion tools available on the web to open a numbers file. Open one of those sites and export your numbers file to it. Then, convert it to a preferred format such as XLS/XLSX for Excel, PDF, or any other. Finally, download the output file and use it on your system.

Furthermore, some sites even allow you to edit a numbers file from within site. First, you upload your numbers file to the site. Then, edit the file, and export it to your PC when done.

Note: If you have a sensitive document, we don’t recommend this method as the site could access your files. Instead, you can explore several other options in the article.

How to Open a Numbers File on Mac/iPhone/iPad?

As stated earlier, it’s easy to open a numbers file on Apple devices.

On Mac, you can either double-click the numbers file to open it. Likewise, right-click the numbers file, hover over Open With, and select Numbers.

On your iPhone, just tap the numbers file on your device. Or, open the Numbers app and access all your spreadsheets from there.

How to Fix the Numbers File Not Opening?

If the Numbers spreadsheet appears dimmed, it most likely cannot be opened with the Numbers app.

On the other hand, using an older version of Numbers can cause issues while opening the file. Most users were able to open the numbers file after updating their Numbers app.

Here’s how you can update it.

On Mac

Press Command + Spacebar to open the Spotlight search. Then, search for “App store” and open it. Click Updates in the left pane. Now, click Update next to the Numbers app in the right pane.

Re-open the number file and see if it works as expected.

On iPhone