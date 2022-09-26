How to Open and Convert a BIN File

In general, BIN files represent a file in binary data format. It is commonly used by operating systems, but there is a variety of uses for BIN files on different platforms.

Old cartridge gaming systems use BIN format to store ROM data, while the PSX Playstations use it as a BIOS image file. Routers also store firmware data in BIN format. These BIN files require specific platforms to open or read the data in them.

Converting BIN files to another format say, an ISO file will provide you with flexibility on what you want to do with the file. Once you convert it to ISO, you can treat it as any other standard ISO file.

We’ve listed out some of the mainstream usages of the BIN file in this article and how to open or convert them.

How to Open or Convert BIN Disc Image File?

Similar to an ISO disk image, it contains raw data in binary form. You can mount or burn this type of BIN file on a physical disk, just like an ISO file.

You can open or convert a BIN file into an ISO file using PowerISO software. The PowerISO tool lets you open, burn and compress BIN or ISO files.

In some cases, you may have to burn the CUE file that comes with the BIN file. They are usually located in the same folder as the original BIN file. Follow these steps to learn how to burn it on a disk using the PowerISO tool.

Download the PowerISO tool depending on your OS version.

Run the PowerISO tool installation file. Press Yes to give administrator privileges. Launch the PowerISO tool. Click on Tools and select Burn.

Select the BIN image file by clicking on the folder icon under Image file.

Select the drive you want to burn to from the drop-down menu next to Burning drive.

Press Burn to start the burning process.

You can also use the PowerISO tool to convert a BIN file into a standard ISO file. Here’s how you use the PowerISO tool to convert to other file formats:

Open the PowerISO tool. Click on Tools from the top bar and go to Convert file format.

Input the file location path under Source file or click on the folder icon and navigate to the location.

Input the file output location path under Destination file or click on the folder icon and navigate to the location.

Select the file format you want to convert to from the Output file format drop-down menu. Press OK to start the conversion process.

You can open the BIN files by mounting them onto a virtual disk. ISO files can be directly mounted on a virtual drive by double-clicking on them. You can convert BIN files into ISO files and then mount them.

You can use compression software like WinRAR or 7-ZIP, which allows you to open an ISO file like any other ZIP file. Some third-party applications can directly mount any BIN file without having to convert it into ISO file format.

You can also use various websites to convert the BIN files into other types online. But uploading your files may have risks of privacy violations.

Other Types of BIN Files

There are other types of BIN files as well, which require specific programs that created them in the first place. You may not be able to open these BIN files directly. Here are a few different BIN files.

Generic BIN File

The generic BIN files store pure binary data. Various programs may create and save data in BIN format. You may only be able to read or open these BIN files through the programs that created them in the first place. However, you can also open this type of file through a text editor like the notepad, but the files opened like this may be of little to no help.

BIN File in Unix

Unix operating systems can also store binary data in BIN format. You can only open Linux-based BIN files from a Linux operating system. Similar to Windows, various other programs can also store data in BIN format. You can open executable BIN files from the command center.

Open the command center by pressing CTRL + ALT + T. Type the following command:

$ chmod +x filename.bin

$ ./filename.bin

Running the following command will execute it with administrator privileges.

$ sudo ./file_name.bin



BIN File in macOS

The BIN file in a MacOS is different from the BIN files on other operating systems. Unlike Windows and Linux, the BIN file on macOS is a compressed file that saves Macbinary data. The BIN file unifies the Hierarchical File System (HFS) resource fork and data fork to transfer from one network to another. However, BIN files are outdated and rarely used in MacOS since Apple raised the HFS limitation bar.