How to Open ASPX File on Windows

Sometimes when you download something from the web, it may be downloaded in the ASPX format. Do not worry though, it is not a virus. ASPX is a file that web servers create to store data about dynamic web pages.

Since Windows does not support opening ASPX files, you can either convert it to PDF or another file format and use some other software to open it. Read this article to the end to learn what ASPX files are and how to open them.

What is ASPX File?

Active Server Sage Extended(ASPX) was released as an open-source framework in January 2002. It ended the reign of ASP technology, the first server-side scripting language that Microsoft released.

It is a common file type when dealing with the ASP.NET framework. It stores server-side web data and saves it in the ASPX format. The ASPX files work in cooperation with C# and .NET languages to output dynamic web pages.

A framework is a library of pre-written codes which programmers can use to create any web pages or applications. It promotes reusability and makes program development faster and more efficient. ASP.NET is one such framework and is popular for creating dynamic web pages. But, it is also used to make software and services.

How to Open ASPX File?

ASPX files are mostly used in web development. When you create a dynamic web application using this framework, it will save such files in the ASPX format. Now let’s find out how you can open such files.

Using Browser

Since the ASPX is a web application-related file, your web browser can also open them directly. You may see some variations in the result depending on the browser you are using. These steps will guide you on how to do it:

Navigate to the location of the ASPX file. Right-click on the file and select Open with.

Choose your preferred browser from the list and press OK.



Convert It to PDF

You can convert the ASPX file to PDF and open it. However, doing so will lock you out of editing options. Follow these steps to convert the ASPK file into PDF:

Navigate to the ASPX file. Right-click on the file and press Properties.

Go to the General tab and click on the name bar.

Remove the .aspx extension of the file using the backspace key.

Add .pdf and press OK. This will change the ASPX file into PDF format.

Open the file with your web browser.

Using Notepad++

Notepad++ is a text editing software that can open any type of file in its textual format. It has basic source code editing options, much like Visual Studio but with the most basic functions. Follow these steps to learn how to open ASPX with notepad:

Launch the Notepad++ app. Click on File > Open.

Go to the ASPX file you want to open. Select the ASPX file and press Open.



Using Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Visual Studio is a software development program that supports the creation of web tools, applications, software, etc. It is an Integrated development environment often referred to as IDE. This defines a platform with all the required tools to create programs, integrated into it.

You can use this software to open ASPX files as well. It supports almost every programming language and allows the user to edit them.

Launch the Visual Studio. Press Ctrl + O. Navigate to the ASPX file and select it.

Press Open.

Using Adobe Dreamweaver

You can use Adobe Dreamweaver to open web-related files, including ASPX files. It is a proprietary software developed by Adobe for creating dynamic web pages. Although Visual Studio and Dreamweaver are both IDE, Dreamweaver is only specialized in web design. These steps will guide you on how to open it using Dreamweaver: