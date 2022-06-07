Do you ever feel exhausted when you desperately need an important file but forget its location? That’s when searching a file location is helpful. It’s fast and easy. Anyone with basic computer knowledge can do this.

It can save time and effort as it reduces the time to visit each folder individually to access the file. You can do this in a couple of steps. But make sure you type the correct file name.

So, how do you go about opening a file location on Windows 11? Let’s find out.

How to Open File Location on Windows 11

You may get confused if you have tons of folders on your computer and forget the actual folders where you have saved your file. In these circumstances, searching for a file location would be a good choice. Windows OS has a built-in system to find the location of your files.

It can help discover a file location, whether it’s a folder, app, pictures, etc. There are three methods to do this, so let’s look at them one by one.

Using Windows Search

This is one of the easiest processes for searching for the file. This method is simple and is very useful for finding files in no time. Follow the steps below to find your file and its location.

Click on the search bar. Select your file type whether it’s a document, music, folders, or others. Type the name of the file.

Tap on the Open file location.

You will be redirected to that file location.



Using File Explorer

File explorer is one of the most used apps in Windows OS. It can help users open, close, delete, and move files. It can search any files within a computer as it can customize the search features according to the user’s need. Here are the ways to open the file location.

Open file explorer with a keyboard shortcut (Win + E) or open it from the taskbar. Type the name of your file on the search bar. Hold your cursor in your file name for seconds. Then, it will display your file location.



Using Command Prompt

You can also use the Command prompt to open computer files and systems. It can help find files quickly by writing a few lines of code using the command prompt.

Press Windows key + R. Type cmd A command prompt tab will open. Type dir “\*name of your file*” /s and press Enter.

It will then show the file location.

How to Open File Location of Desktop Shortcuts

If you have created a desktop shortcut for your files, you can access their main location with a click. However, the File location won’t show if you have directly downloaded or pasted it into the desktop. You can recognize the shortcut file by looking at whether it has a curved arrow or not.

Select the file. Right-click on it. Click on “Open file location.” You will be redirected to its original location.

How to Hide Files in Windows 11

No matter the reasons, hiding your confidential documents can keep your data safe if you don’t want other people to sneak at your files without your permission. Here’s how you can do it.

Go to the files you want to hide. Select that file and right-click on it. Go to properties. Click on Hidden and hit OK.

Now, it’s hidden.

So, as you have successfully hidden your file. Here’s how to access back your hidden file and restore it normally.

Click on View on the Menu bar. Go to the Show menu. Click on Hidden items. You will see that hidden file in a blur but to access it completely, Follow the below steps. Select the file and right-click on it. Choose Properties. Unselect the Hidden.

Click OK.

Now, you are completely accessible with your file again.

Related Questions

Can I Search a File if I Forgot Its Naming?

You cannot find such files by searching if you forget their naming. In that case, you need to go to each folder manually to get your file. Therefore, it is important to name your file properly, so you can search it from the above methods in no time.

Is Opening a File Location on Windows 10 Similar to Windows 11?

Yes, the process of opening a file location on both Windows is similar. However, Windows 11 has a different user interface compared to Windows 10. So, you can expect some slight differences.

If You Hide a File, Will You Be Able to Find It by Searching?

You won’t be able to access such hidden files by searching even from the command prompt or file explorer. You need to unhide them from the properties settings before accessing them through the search menu.