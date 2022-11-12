10 Ways to Open Files on Macbook

A computer is nothing without the file and folders inside of it. To open those files, we often resort to one particular method that we are comfortable with. But did you know that there are a ton of other different ways to do so on a MacBook?

What’s more important is that all the methods come in handy in different scenarios. Whether it’s to overcome your faulty mouse/trackpad or even if it’s meant as a shortcut to open your files, all the alternative methods to open files on your MacBook are listed below.

How to Open Files on Macbook?

Depending on which method is useful in what situation, we have listed all the ways to open files and folders on a MacBook down below.

Double Clicking Your File

The easiest way to open a file on Mac is by double-clicking on it. This is probably the method most of us use in our daily life. It saves us time from having to open a particular application and choosing the required file. That’s because double-clicking on a file opens it directly on the related default application.

Using Your Keyboard

Whenever your MacBook mouse/trackpad is not working as it’s supposed to, the keyboard provides an alternative way to open your files and folder. For this, you have to navigate to your file’s directory, highlight the required file, and hit Command + O to open it.

However, if you plan to use your computer without any mouse or trackpad, you’ll have to enable full keyboard controls before doing anything else. This option allows you to navigate your computer and switch between different files/folders using the Tab key. So, here’s how you enable full keyboard control:

Open Finder. Go to Apple > System Preferences from the menu bar.

Open the Keyboard settings. Here, if you see that the Use F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys option is not enabled, press fn + Control + F7 to turn on full keyboard controls.

But, if the aforementioned option is enabled on your system, press Control + F7 to enable full keyboard controls.

From Context Menu

You can open your files from the context menu as well. That is, if you navigate to the related directory, right-click on the file, and select Open, the file will open in its default application.

However, if you’ve set an unsuitable application to open the file automatically, you can change it through the context menu as well.

Right-click on a file. Hold the Option key. Doing this will change the Open With option to Always Open With.

Select the required application from the list of recommended apps or click on Other to choose an application from your system. Now, whenever you try to open this file, it’ll automatically be opened with this selected application.

But, if you want to use a particular app to open a file only once, right-click on your file, select Open With, and choose the required application.

From Dock

The dock can be accessed from your desktop screen. It is used to store files, folders, and applications for quick access. However, to set/save a file on the dock, you have to enable a particular option.

Open the file/application you wish to save on the dock. Minimize the file to reveal the desktop screen. Right-click on your file from the dock, go to Options and choose to Keep in Dock.



Now, this file/application will always remain in the dock unless you choose otherwise. To open a particular file, hover over the dock and click on the related icon once.

Furthermore, through the dock, you also have the option to open recent items from a particular app’s recent menu. That is, if you hold an application icon on the dock, you’ll see an extended menu revealing all the recent items supported by that app.

From QuickLook Window

The QuickLook window provides a preview of the selected file. Besides the preview, there is also an option to open the file with the appropriate application. This method comes in handy when you don’t know which file contains the exact content you’re looking for. So, you can view the preview first and open the file afterward if needed.

Open Finder and navigate to your file directory. Highlight the file you’d like to open and hit Space on your keyboard.

You’ll then see a preview of the selected file. On top of this, there is an option to open the file with the default application.

So, click on Open With.. to open your file from the QuickLook window.



From Terminal

Terminal offers an alternative way to open a file on Mac. For this, you’ll need to enter your file’s path and open it through a certain command. However, if you do not know the exact path of your file, the terminal also provides a quick way to find the file’s actual path on your computer.

Open Launchpad from the dock. On the search field, search for Terminal and open it. Now, if you know the exact path of your file, type the following command:

open <your-file-path>

However, if you don’t know the path of the required file, simply type open, followed by a spacebar, and then drag and drop the file from the Finder inside the terminal window.

From Application’s Menu Bar

Through the application’s menu bar, you have the option to open either a new file or even a recently closed one. For the former, simply open the required app, and select File > Open from the menu bar. Then, choose the appropriate file you’d like to open.

However, if you want to open a recently closed file,

First, open Finder. Then, from the menu bar, go to Apple > System Preferences.

Open General Preferences. Set a bar for Recent Items.



For example, setting the option to 10 Recent Items will display 10 recently closed files on the application’s recent menu. Then, open the application you’d like to use. On the app menu bar, click on File > Open Recent. Choose the required file from the drop-down list.

Open Recent Items From Desktop

Like an application’s ‘Open Recent’ feature, the macOS has a similar native recent menu as well. The only difference between the two of them is that through the macOS’s recent menu, you can open recently closed files from every application on your computer. Whereas through an application’s menu, you can open the recently closed file that supports the particular app only.

Open Finder From the menu bar, open Apple > System Preferences.

Go to the General Preferences section. Set a bar for Recent Items.

For example, setting the option to 10 Recent Items will display 10 recently closed files on the application’s recent menu. Then, click on Apple > Recent Items from the finder menu bar.

Select the required file from the drop-down list.

Using Drag-and-Drop Method

This method is probably the one very few of us know about. That is, you can drag a file and drop it on top of the appropriate app’s icon. This will automatically open the application and also the selected file.

An application’s icon is usually kept saved on the dock, or it can be accessed via the Finder. Hence, you can carry out this method by dropping the file on an app in the dock or on the Finder application menu.

Using Spotlight

Spotlight is like a search bar for finding files on your MacBook. It can search for, display, and open files from every part of the macOS environment.

Spotlight greatly saves you time from having to look for the file in the Finder and hence, provides a pretty quick way to open the required file(s). For this, all you have to do is simply click Command + Space on your keyboard. Then, search for the required file and hit Return/Enter to open it.