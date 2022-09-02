5 Ways How to Open PSD Files Without Photoshop

PSD files are the default file format whenever you edit and save an image in Photoshop.

However, if the Photoshop app isn’t working and you still need to open them, you have various other options too.

But, since the PSD files are meant to be opened with the Photoshop app, you can only view the image inside it or miss some editing capabilities.

Nonetheless, continue reading the article to learn about various ways to open PSD files without Photoshop.

How to Open PSD Files without Photoshop?

Depending on whether you want to view the image or edit the PSD file, you can go through various methods mentioned in the article.

Using Google Drive

While you cannot edit the PSD file like in Photoshop, you can upload your file to Google Drive to get a preview of the image inside it. You can do as follows,

First, open a browser. Sign in to a google account and open the drive website. Or, directly navigate to your google drive account.

Click New in the top left corner, select File and upload the PSD file from your PC. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file directly into the Drive dashboard. Then, open the imported PSD file in your drive account, and you can preview its image.

On the other hand, you can use other apps available in Google Drive to edit the PSD file.

Right-click the PSD file.

Select a suggested app to edit the file.

Using Online Tools

With an online tool like Photopea, you can preview and edit the image inside the PSD file.

It has an interface similar to Photoshop and offers most of Photoshop’s basic tools, such as selection tools, layers, brush tools, crop tools, etc.

In Photoshop, you can undo the layers even after merging, given that you are working on an unsaved file. However, once you export the PSD file after merging the layers, you cannot undo them, even if you use an online tool.

Using Adobe XD

Like Photoshop, Adobe XD is one of the products of the Creative Cloud platform.

And, even though it is a vector-based app, you can import a PSD file into it. After opening the file, it is automatically converted to an XD file.

Furthermore, the layers and masks in the PSD file are also preserved when importing it into Adobe XD. Also, you can copy and paste an individual layer in Photoshop to Adobe XD.

Then, you can edit it with similar features like layers and smart objects.

Generally, the photo editing is done using Photoshop, and the PSD file is handed over to a designer for making prototypes and mockups in Adobe XD.

You can follow the steps below to open your PSD file on Adobe XD.

Launch the Adobe XD app. Click Your computer in the top-left corner of the window.

Navigate to your PSD file location and double-click to open it. Wait for the file to load completely. Click the Layers icon in the bottom left corner and double-click on Canvas to open the layers from the PSD file.



Using Third-Party Applications

You can use a similar third-party application like GIMP to open the PSD files.

First, open the file into GIMP, and you have several options while importing it.

For instance, you can convert the image (inside the PSD file) to an sRGB color profile or choose a rendering intent.

After opening the file, you can continue to work with the layers of the PSD file with the various similar tools you would find in Photoshop.

Other Alternatives

With the alternatives below, you can preview the image inside the PSD file. However, you have very limited editing capabilities and only one or no layer at all.

Convert the PSD File

Another way to view a PSD file is to convert it. You can upload it online or download a third-party application to convert it to a different format.

However, you can only convert to an image format like jpg, png, etc., thus limiting your editing capabilities.

Using the Preview App

For Mac users, you have the built-in Preview app, which you can use to open the PSD file.

Although you can open and view the image inside the PSD file, you only have a few editing options, such as cropping, rotating, zooming, etc.