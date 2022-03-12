Who doesn’t love a neat stack of bookmarks? Especially if you’re a Virgo or just love organizing/planning in general, this article is for you.

By folder, category, alphabet, and more, we’re going to look at the many ways you can organize bookmarks in Chrome.

How to Organize Bookmarks in Chrome

Let’s start with some Bookmarks basics. The Bookmarks Bar is where your main bookmarks/folders will display. Other Bookmarks is where all your unlisted bookmarks or ones that don’t belong to any specific folders reside. Mobile Bookmarks is where you can find your saved bookmarks from your phone.

Delete Unnecessary Bookmarks

Any big cleanout session always begins with getting rid of excess things that you don’t want anymore. Similarly, it’s best to delete the old and unused bookmarks. To delete a bookmark,

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner Click on Bookmarks. Right-click on the ones you don’t want anymore and select Delete.



If you have a Bookmarks bar, again right-click on the desired bookmark and click Delete. Now, we can move on to other ways to organize bookmarks in Chrome.

Create a Folder for Each Category

The best way to organize bookmarks in Chrome is by creating and managing folders. Before we even look at the bookmarks, we recommend making a new folder for different categories.

You can make categories based on your interests, like Study, Work, Fashion Inspo, Cooking, Books, and more. While you’re at it, you can also delete the folders you don’t want anymore.

On PC

Hold Ctrl + Shift + O keys at once to open Bookmark Manager. If you’re on Mac, press Command + Shift + O. You can view all your existing folders on this page. Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on Add new folder. You can name it based on the category you want.



Alternatively, you can also right-click on your bookmarks bar and click on Add folder. Similarly, you can also make a sub-folder within the main Category folder.

Click on your desired folder on the Bookmarks Manager page and then click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on Add new folder.

On iPhone

Open Google Chrome Browser. Tap on Bookmarks in the homepage.

At the bottom of the list, tap on New Folder.

Tap on Done.

On Android

Unfortunately, there is not an exact option to create a folder in Android. However, we can create the folder through following method.

Open Chrome and tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap on Bookmarks.

Select your desired bookmark. Tap on Move to. Tap on New folder.



Move to a New Folder

Now that we have designated folders per category let’s see how we can move and arrange our bookmarks.

On PC

Open Bookmarks Manager. Click and drag your desired bookmark into the new folder.



If you have a bookmarks bar, you can directly drag and move bookmarks or folders.

On iPhone

Open your list of bookmarks and tap on Edit. Select Folder. Choose any designated folder to move your bookmark.

If you want to move multiple bookmarks, you can follow these steps.

Tap on Edit on the bottom-right corner. It’ll allow you to select multiple bookmarks. Select the ones you want to move. At the bottom, tap on More.

Tap on Move.

Choose any designated folder.

On Android

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner Tap on Bookmarks. You can choose a bookmark from any folder. Tap on the three dots that’s beside each bookmark. Tap on Move to and select your designated folder.



Additionally, you can long-press the bookmark of your choice and rearrange them to organize them in your desired order.

Sort Bookmarks by Alphabet

Since we have all of our bookmarks in their right destinations, we can even arrange them by alphabet. Doing so will also make it faster for you to find your bookmarks.

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner and click on Bookmarks. Click on Bookmark Manager. Open your desired folder. Click on three dots in the top-right corner. Select on Sort by name.



Please note that this feature is not available on Chrome for mobile.

Rename Bookmarks/Folders

If you have a lot of old bookmarks, chances are you may have saved them in a hurry using a random or a default name. So now, we can take this time to rename them to match your aesthetic or requirements.

However, we recommend keeping the names short to only one word if possible. This is because your bookmark bar can look cluttered and it can also be tricky to find your desired bookmark.

On PC

Open your Bookmark Manager or directly select a bookmark from the header bar. Highlight a bookmark Right-click and Select Edit.

You can now edit the name of the bookmark.

On Android

Tap on the three dots beside your desired bookmark. Tap on Edit.



On iPhone

Long-press a bookmark and select Edit Bookmark. After changing the name, tap on Done.

Bonus Tips

Besides all the organization tips we mentioned above, you can also use extensions to manage your bookmarks. You can surf through the Chrome Web Store to look for fun extensions that help with arranging your bookmarks.

Some extensions provide a better view of the website, and some can even let you save bookmarks offline. The key is to choose one that suits your preference and style.

You can choose bookmarks, like Raindrop.io, Save to Pocket, Workona, Bookmark Sidebar, and more.

How to Easily Find Bookmarks in Chrome?

You can always search for a bookmark in the header bar or the search option in Bookmark Manager. However, if you want a faster way to locate a bookmark, you can use the hashtag feature.

While you’re naming or renaming a bookmark, simply add a hashtag of its category. For example: add a hashtag like “#Fashion” or “#Work.” Now, you can simply open a new tab and type in just the hashtag in the URL address bar. Now, all the bookmarks will show up that have the hashtag in their name.

How to Export Bookmarks?

If you want to keep using your neatly-organized bookmarks in another device or browser, you can easily export and import them. To do this, you’ll need to convert your bookmark data to an HTML file.

Open Bookmark Manager. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner. Click on Export Bookmarks.

Give the filename and Click on Save.

How to Import Chrome Bookmarks to Another Device?

To retrieve your exported bookmarks on another PC, you can transfer them using a USB Drive or even cloud-based storage platforms. Alternatively, you can also follow these steps: