We often find our Google drives cluttered with files & folders, thinking, “we will get to organizing it someday,” but quickly realize it’s getting out of hand.

It might be the free 15 GB storage that spoils us or the many paid storage plans Google offers, but most of us need a systematic approach to organizing our files.

If we have a little time to spare, we can get it done via proper folder naming & Structuring and by utilizing the drive’s many inbuilt features.

Let’s get into these solutions in an orderly fashion to organize the drive by the time we finish reading the article.

How to Organize Google Drive the Best Way

Let’s start from the basics and work our way up to some flashy features that will make the Drive both organized and aesthetically pleasing.

We have included procedures for mobile phones too but, from personal experience, we recommend using a PC (Windows or Mac) to organize drives. If we use the same Gmail on both devices, the changes done by PC are synced in the phone.

Start by Creating a Framework

We recommend creating a framework of folder structures. Start by creating a list of possible Parent folders and sub-folders to get the basic idea of the needed structure for the Drive.

It is best to scribble down or type the list of folders and sub-folders on a sticky note to understand what we are trying to achieve clearly.

We have created an example below to get you started, follow a similar modality to make one for yourself

.



Remember that the folder structure will most likely be unique to you. Experiment and see what works for you. The picture stated above describes a possible structure of folders for a small business organization.

Pick Out a Naming Convention

We recommend staying consistent with the naming process of the folders. Creating random names will make it hard to retrieve files later when needed. Think of it as a format that we will use for every file in Google Drive. Here are some examples to get you started.

Bad Naming Style: taxation, math homework, marketing daily report.

taxation, math homework, marketing daily report. Good Naming Style: (01) Taxation |2021-22, 2022-3-8 Paid-Ads-Report, (03) Max’s Wedding Pictures: Reception.

A widely used format for files by professionals is YYYY-MM-DD-Subject-Unique Code or Text. E.g., 2022-3-8-John Doe-001-first Draft.

It doesn’t have to be this same format; we recommend picking a format that works for you and sticking to it.

As a default, Google Drive will sort files according to the alphabet. This result might be exactly reversed if we change the name sorting direction. When you put numbers in the front, it will sort according to the number.

Another alternative to use is Dates in the front. The lower the number, the higher the folder’s rank in the Drive.

Start Creating the Folder/Sub-folder According to Framework

Create the needed parent and sub-folders according to the framework made. After the folders are done, start moving individual files to their respective folders. Stated below are some procedures that will help in the process.

Create New Folders in Google Drive

Select the + New icon on the left side of the Drive for PCs. For Mobile Phones, select the + icon on the bottom right corner. Click on the Folder option. Name the Folder

Create Sub Folders in Drive

Go inside the parent folder where the subfolder is required and follow the above procedure. Follow the same process stated above if you need more subfolders inside the subfolder.

Move Individual Files to Specific Folder

Right-click (Windows), Control+ Click (Mac) on the intended file for PCs. For Mobile Phones, touch and hold the intended file and click on the three-dotted button on the right-hand corner. Select Move to on PCs or the Move option on mobile phones. A Pop-up box will show up on PCs. For Mobile Phones, a new section will open. Select the destination folder. Click on the option Move here. Alternatively, click on the intended file and drag it to the destination folder.

Select Multiple Files to Move to New Folder

Hold Shift Key & select the starting file of the list for PCs. Keep holding the shift key and select the endpoint file of the list. There isn’t an alternative to the Shift button for mobile phones. Follow specific multiple files section for mobile phones stated below. The command will select all files in between. The rest of the procedure is the same as above.



Select Specific Multiple Files to Move to New Folder

Press and hold Ctrl Key and Click on ones that need selection for PCs. For mobile phones, touch and hold anyone intended file; once the files are highlighted in blue, start selecting multiple files. The rest of the procedure is the same as above.



Use Advanced Searching to Find Files

If we are trying to search for a specific file, the first go-to instinct is to search the keyword in the search bar at the top. More often than not, these keyword searches bring unnecessary results, still making the search process hectic.

We recommend using the advanced search tool of this search bar. The down arrow button key on the right side of the bar will open up an advanced search pop-up box.

We can search documents by ownership, type, location, date modified, item name, word inclusions, and shared to email addresses. Use this feature as necessary to locate files for the organizing process.

Delete Unnecessary Files OR Compile them into one Single Folder

Every one of us has tons of unnecessary clutter of files on our Drive, so there is nothing to be ashamed about. Since we have begun the organizing process, now is the time to delete all unnecessary files.

Do not worry about mistakes, as the trash of Google Drive will keep the folders saved for 30 days. After that, the Drive delete the files forever.

There may be tons of files in the Drive, so how do we check which files are necessary. The best way is to change the drive view settings into the grid option, which will show a previewed listing of the files in a grid.

Delete Procedure

Right-Click on the intended file. Use Control + Click on Mac to select file. For Mobile Phones, touch and hold intended files. Select Remove in PCs or trash icon in mobile phones.



Select Multiple Files in Order and Delete

For PCs, Hold Shift Key and select the starting file of the intended list and the endpoint file of the list. For mobile phones, touch and hold any of the intended files; once the file is highlighted blue, select all multiple files that need selection. Right-click on the selected area and choose the option Remove or choose the Trash icon for mobile phones.



Select Specific Multiple Files and Delete

Press and hold Ctrl Key for PCs and Click on ones that need selection for PCs. For Mobile Phones, touch and hold anyone intended file; once the file is highlighted blue, select all multiple files the need selection. Right-click on the selected area and choose the remove option for PCs; choose the trash icon for mobile phones.



If there is hesitation in deleting files, at least group all those unnecessary files into one single folder and name them as “Outdated Files or Possible Trash Items.” Scan these folders and sort them out whenever free.

Color Code and Emojify Folder Names

Google Drive allows users to change the color of the folder icons. Use it according to your needs. E.g., Many professionals generally use the red color for folders to denote sensitive information so that they don’t accidentally share it with someone else or delete it.

Google Drive allows users to insert emoji in the name of the folder. Use emojis to denote videos, pictures, or anything else that strikes your attention.

Emojis have numbering embedded in the code (Generally Unicode). If emojis are kept in front of the name, it will be ranked according to that number.

It’s not practical to find the code number of each emoji. Hence, we recommend using emojis only after typing a number in the beginning or keeping it at the back of the folder name.

Color Code Procedure

Right-click (Windows),Control + Click(Mac) on intended folder. For Mobile Phones, touch and hold the file and select the three-dotted button on the top. A Pop-up box will show up. Find the option Change Colour. Select the preferred color



Inserting Emoji Procedure

Right-Click (Windows), Control+Click (Mac) on the intended folder. For Mobile phones, touch and hold the file and select the three-dotted button on the top. Select Rename To insert emoji, Select Windows Key and Full Stop (Windows), FN Key (Mac), or Use Emoji section from inbuilt Keyboard (Mobile Phones). Search Required emoji and select it



If the emoji selection from the Drive emoji list isn’t enough, there are also third-party sites that we can use to copy the needed icon. Just google “copy emojis,” tons of options will pop up. Some popular websites are Get Emoji, Emojipedia, Emojicopy, etc.

All we need to do is find the emoji we want, copy it, and paste it during the renaming of the file or folder.

We can use the emoji icon of a camera reel or camera icon on folders that house pictures. It has been scientifically proven that humans recognize visual information faster.

Create Shortcuts Instead of Multiple Copies of a File

There will be instances where an individual file is needed in multiple folders. In such cases, instead of creating a copy of the file itself, we recommend creating shortcuts where required.

Create Shortcuts in Drive

Right-Click (Windows), Control + Click (Mac) on the intended file. For Mobile phones, touch and hold the intended files. Select Add Shortcut to Drive (a pop-up box will show up). Select the parent folder where the shortcut needs to be in or the sub-folders of that parent folder. Click on the Add Shortcut option on the bottom right corner of the pop-up box. Alternatively, you can use Shift Z in Macs and Windows PCs to open the same pop-up box quickly.





Leave “Shared With Me” Section Alone

Other people share the files and folders we see in this section. We do not get the authority to use “move to” or “rename” options in those files. We can color code it, but we recommend staying away from the hassle.

Instead of organizing the shared with me section, we recommend installing shortcuts to these files in our organized google Drive in folders where needed. The procedure is the same as stated above.

Use Starred Option Sparingly

Google Drive allows users to mark files & folders with a star icon. Use this service for important files or files that need to be retrieved quickly. Please use this option sparingly with the procedure below.

Right-click (Windows), Control + Click (Mac) on the intended file. For mobile phones, touch and hold files. Once the intended file is highlighted, click on the three-dotted button on the top right-hand corner. Select Add to Starred



There is a “Starred” option on the Google Drive buttons on the left. Drive will show all Starred files and folders every time you press it.

Follow the procedure below if the file doesn’t need the starred designation.

Right-click (Windows), Control + Click (Mac) on the intended file. For mobile phones, touch and hold files. Once the intended file is highlighted, click on the three-dotted button on the top right-hand corner. Select Remove from Starred





Use Priority Workspace

Priority workspace helps you create a separate workspace where we can add files shortcuts to work on without changing the storage location of the actual file.

Think of it like a small space where we can select a cluster of files we want to work on, disregarding other files. It is a helpful tool for people who constantly work in the Drive.

Please note that this feature is only available for G Suite basic, enterprise, or business.

This feature is not available for free Google Drive users. We can also add these features to our homepage that allows users to see the workspace files as soon as they open Google Drive.

The feature should show up below the “+” icon on the Drive.

If it doesn’t, opt for the procedure below.

Select the Settings icon on the top right corner and choose the option of Settings. Scroll down and choose Make Priority my default home page in the General section.



Make a Habit of the New Organized Way

Remember, we have finished organizing the Drive for this one instance. We recommend following the above-stated protocols to stay organized; else, it is back to square one.