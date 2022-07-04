How To Pair AirPods to Phone or PC

If wired earphones are becoming inconvenient for you, wireless earbuds like the AirPods can be the ideal option. The automatic play and pause, background noise cancellation, and other features make it a handy choice.

Similarly, the long-lasting battery life of AirPods is also a plus point. A single charge can give a talk time of 2 hours.

To use the AirPods, one of the basic things that one should know is the pairing process.

So, let’s explore the ways of pairing your AirPods with different devices.

Things to Consider While Pairing AirPods

Before beginning the pairing process of AirPods to your desired device, you need to consider the following things:

Turn on Bluetooth.

Keep the device close to AirPods.

Make sure that the AirPods have enough charge.

How to Pair AirPods with Apple Devices?

Pairing your AirPods with Apple devices can be beneficial as you can activate Siri and enjoy its functions. On your Apple Watch, Mac, iPhone, or iPad, you can double-tap and activate Siri. Likely, saying ‘Hello Siri’ also activates it. After pairing your AirPods, you can also control calls, directions, music, and many more things.

With all the Apple products, you can use the methods below to connect the AirPods.

On iPhone/iPad

First of all, in order to turn on Bluetooth, navigate through Settings> Bluetooth> Toggle on.

Then, open the AirPods lid with both AirPods inside. Please ensure that it is near your device.

You will see a setup animation on the screen. Now select Connect. Follow the instructions on the screen. Now, select Done.

On Mac

First, open the Apple menu. Then select System Preferences.

Click Bluetooth. If it is off, turn it on. With both AirPods in the charging case, open the lid. On the back of the case, you can see a button. Hold and press it until you see white light flashing.

Check the name of your AirPods on the computer. Click Connect to pair your computer to the AirPods.



Note: Connect your AirPods to a device where you have signed in to iCloud. Doing so will automatically pair the AirPods with devices logged in with the same Apple ID when they are near.

On Apple TV

You can try various methods to pair your AirPods on Apple TV.

Through Bluetooth

Press TV/Control Center button on the remote. Now look for the gear icon and select it to open Settings. Scroll and choose Remotes and Devices. Select Bluetooth. Apple TV will search and display nearby Bluetooth accessories. With both AirPods inside the case, open the case. You can see the setup button on the back. Now press and hold it for about five seconds or until you see the white light flashing. Select your AirPods from the Other Devices list.

Through iCloud

Open the AirPods case lid. Next, open the Apple TV to the Home screen. On the remote, press the play/pause button.

Now, choose your AirPods.

Through Audio Settings

Turn on the Apple TV, and from the home screen, click the gear icon to open Settings. Choose Video and Audio. Then select Audio Output. Now choose Temporary Audio Output. Open the lid of your AirPods case and select your AirPods on the TV screen.

On Apple Watch

Select the gear icon to launch Settings. Choose Bluetooth. It will showcase nearby Bluetooth accessories. Tap on your AirPods name.

If prompted, input your PIN.

How to Connect AirPods with non-Apple Devices?

With compatible Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect your AirPods with various non-Apple devices. You can update your Bluetooth to 5.0 to make the pairing process much easier. Likely, you need to consider your device to the latest software to pair without any issue.

On Android

Launch Settings. Select Connections. Choose Bluetooth. Toggle it on.

Open the case lid with AirPods in the charging case. Rotate the case to locate the setup button. Press it until the light flashes white. Check your AirPods name in your device and select it to connect. When prompted, tap OK.

On Windows

Open Settings. Select Devices. Now choose Bluetooth & other devices. Toggle on the Bluetooth.

Click Add Bluetooth or other devices and then select Bluetooth.

Open the case lid with AirPods in the charging case. Rotate the case to locate the setup button. Press it until the light flashes white. Check your AirPods name in your device and select it to connect. Select Done.

How To Unpair AirPods?

If you are trying to unpair your AirPods from your device, don’t worry the method is quite easy to follow.

On iPhone/iPad

If you want to unpair AirPods from your iPhone or iPod, follow these steps:

Select Settings. Press Bluetooth. Under My Devices, select the More info button (‘i” icon) next to the AirPods name. Now select Forget This Device. A pop-up message will appear. Select Forget Device for confirmation.

Note:A similar approach can also help unpair AirPods from Apple Watch. Likely, you can follow exact steps on Android devices too. But the only difference is you need to select the gear icon and then tap Unpair.

On Mac

Follow the previously stated steps to access the Bluetooth settings. Now go through these steps:

With the cursor your AirPods name and right-click it. Select Remove. Press the Remove option one more time to confirm.

On Apple TV

You can follow the aforementioned steps to get to the Bluetooth section. After that follow these steps:

Click on your AirPods name. Now select Forget Device. If it asks again, press Forget Device for confirmation.

On Windows

Following the previous procedure to locate the Bluetooth device, now try these steps:

Click on the AirPods name. Hit the Remove device option.

When prompted, click Yes.

Why don’t My AirPods Connect?

AirPods can sometimes stop connecting to the device due to various reasons. The problem can be with Bluetooth, low battery, or outdated device software. If you are wondering about the solutions, you can try these fixes:

Turn the Bluetooth Off and On

The problem can arise when your Bluetooth is facing some interruption or glitch. You can open the Bluetooth settings and restart it.

Charge the AirPods

When the AirPods is running low on battery, it can produce glitchy sounds. It may also give you problems while pairing it with your device. So, you can charge it for 5 to 15 minutes minimum and try pairing them again.

Reboot Your Device

A quick restart of your device can always help. It will refresh the background processes and give your device a fresh start.

Connect to the Right Device

It’s worth considering which device is connected to your AirPods. If you are trying to connect it to your iPhone but it’s giving you trouble, you need to check other nearby devices as well. It can get paired with the wrong device.

Update Device Software

AirPods require the latest version of your device to pair. So, if your device has a stalled update, you need to try updating it. Devices whose software is up-to-date can pair easily with AirPods.

Reset the Airpods and Re-pair Them

When your AirPods give trouble while pairing, you can restart the AirPods and try pairing again. Keep the AirPods inside the case, close the lid and leave it for 30 seconds. Then unpair the AirPods from your device.

Open the case and then, press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until you see the light flash white. Reconnect your AirPods.

Frequently Asked Questions

How To Check AirPods Battery in iPhone/iPad?

When using the AirPods, it is always good to know the process of checking battery life. The process is simple and easy. With AirPods inside the charging case, open the case lid. Then, bring it close to your iPhone or iPad.

After a few seconds, an animation will appear on the screen. It will show the battery percentage of your AirPods and the charging case.

How Can I Rename My AirPods?

The following process applies to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Open the charging case. On your device, open the Settings and tap Bluetooth. Select the More info button (“i” icon) next to the AirPods name. Select the Name and type the new name for your AirPods.

Press Done.

If you want to try renaming AirPods on Android, try these steps: