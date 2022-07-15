Individuals use Adobe Reader worldwide to view Portable Document Files (PDF). The application is widely used for its features like Password Protection. Password Protection is convenient if you want to store confidential information like passwords, company contracts, and unreleased documents.

If you want to use this feature for Adobe Acrobat Reader, we’re here to help you! Keep reading this article, and keep your files safe from any snoopers!

How to Password Protect a PDF in Adobe Reader?

The feature to protect passwords is only available to Premium users. Acrobat Pro starts from $14.99/month. You can look for authorized resellers to purchase the premium version to enjoy all the application’s features.

Password Protect

Password protection prevents your file from being viewed or edited by other users. This is a one-click solution to secure your PDFs from other users. You can limit access by registering a password that a viewer or editor must enter to access. Follow these steps to use the Password Protect feature:

Open the PDF you want to protect. Select File from the menu bar. From the drop-down menu, select Password Protect. You will be presented with two options, Editing, and Viewing. If you want to limit other users from editing only, select Editing. To limit viewers, select Viewing. Enter the password.

Note: The length of your password should exceed six characters. The window will alert you if the strength of your password is best, strong, medium, or weak.

Confirm the changes by clicking Apply. After you register a password, you Acrobat will notify that your file is successfully protected.

Encrypt Your File

You can choose an advanced route to protect your PDF through encryption. Through encryption, the data in your PDF is scrambled up, and users can only decrypt the actual data with a key. You can encrypt your file with a password.

You can use these instructions to encrypt your PDF on Adobe Acrobat Reader:

Open the PDF you want to encrypt. From the ribbon on top, select Tools. Scroll down to select Protect then, hop on to More Options. Go to Encrypt and select Encrypt with Password. Enter your password and select Apply. Check the box next to Require a password to open the document.

Type in the password to access the file. The boxes on the right are password strength meter that evaluates if your password is strong enough. Under Options, locate Compatibility. Drop down the menu next to it to set a version of Acrobat that is either equal to or higher than your version. This is an important step because this lets Acrobat identify the encryption it is supposed to use. Among the encryption option, choose either Encrypt All Document Contents: This encrypts everything including your document and its metadata. Metadata includes data about your information like type, length, and other characteristics. When selected, non of the search engines can access your document or its metadata.

This encrypts everything including your document and its metadata. Metadata includes data about your information like type, length, and other characteristics. When selected, non of the search engines can access your document or its metadata. Encrypt All Document Content Except Metadata: When you select this option, all data except your metadata is encrypted. This allows your search engines to access your document’s metadata.

When you select this option, all data except your metadata is encrypted. This allows your search engines to access your document’s metadata. Encrypt Only File Attachments: When you select this option, anyone who accesses the file will only need to enter passwords to open file attachments. Users aren’t required to enter any password to open the documents. Click OK. Enter your password to confirm the changes. Click on OK again.

Password Protect Printing, Editing, and Copying

On Adobe Acrobat Reader, you can secure your PDF from being printed, edited, or copied. To perform each of these actions, you can set a password. If you wish to password protect these actions, follow these instructions:

Open your PDF. From the menu bar, select File. Go to the Password Protect option. From More Options, click on Advanced Password Protection. To change the security configuration, select Yes on the dialog box. Hop on to Restrict Editing And Printing Of The Document.

Locate Printing Allowed under Permissions. Drop down the menu to set the permission for what the users can print”

None : No permission to print the PDF without a password.

: No permission to print the PDF without a password. Low Resolution (150 DPI): Users are restricted to printing under the resolution of 150 dpi. You may only use this option if the compatibility is set under Acrobat 5 (PDF 1.4). From Changes Allowed, you can configure what the users can edit from the document. Drop down the menu to set permissions for changes allowed: None: When this option is selected, no edits are permitted.

When this option is selected, no edits are permitted. Inserting, Deleting, And Rotating Pages: Users are allowed to make some changes including inserting, deleting, rotating pages, and creating bookmarks and thumbnails. However, you may only set this option for high encryption.

Users are allowed to make some changes including inserting, deleting, rotating pages, and creating bookmarks and thumbnails. However, you may only set this option for high encryption. Filling In Forms Fields And Signing Existing Signature Fields: When this option is selected, users can add digital signatures and if your PDF is a form, lets users fill in details. This too is only available for high encryption.

When this option is selected, users can add digital signatures and if your PDF is a form, lets users fill in details. This too is only available for high encryption. Commenting, Filling In Form Fields, And Signing Existing Signature Fields: If you want to let users add comments, fill information in form fields and create digital signatures.

If you want to let users add comments, fill information in form fields and create digital signatures. Any Except Extracting Pages: All permissions except extracting pages are granted to the user. If you’re okay with users copying the contents of your PDF, check the box next to Enable copying of text, images, and other content. Check the box next to Enable Text Access For Screen Reader For The Visually Impaired if you want to enable screen readers. This feature is also only available for PDFs with high encryption. On the box next to Change Permissions Password, enter the password. To strongly secure your PDF with the password, make sure the password meter indicates Strong. Under options, locate Compatibility. Choose the Acrobat version that is either equal to or lower than the recipient’s version of Acrobat. Select either Encrypt All Document Contents or Encrypt All Document Contents Except Metadata. Select OK. To validate your changes, type in your password and select OK again.

Set Password Online

If you do not wish to purchase the premium version of Adobe Acrobat, you can upload the PDF online and set a password. Follow these instructions to password protect your documents online:

Open your browser. On the search bar, navigate to Adobe’s official site. Click on Select a file. Browse for the PDF you want to protect. Enter a password and select Set password.

How to Remove Password from Acrobat Reader?

If you no longer feel the need to password protect your PDF, you can remove the requirement to enter a password before accessing the PDF. Remember, to remove the password from a secured PDF, you need relevant administrative access.

Follow these instructions to remove the password from Adobe Acrobat: