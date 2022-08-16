It’s always a smart move to keep your confidential Word documents, like bank statements, medical records, and such completely secure. Aside from keeping such documents in a hidden folder, you can directly add a password to such files for an extra layer of protection.

So, without further ado, let’s check out all the ways you can add a password to your Word documents and how to remove it when necessary.

How to Password Protect a Word Document?

Here are the steps to password protect your Word document:

On Windows

Open your Word file. Click on File from the menu bar. Go to Info. Click on the Protect document option. Select Encrypt with Password.

Enter a password for your document. Then, click on OK. Type in your password again. Click on OK. Save your File in docx format.

Your Word document is now successfully password-protected. The above steps for the MS Word desktop app are the same on Office 365.

On MS Word (Web)

If you’re using the free version of Office online, it’s not possible to directly encrypt your file with a password or edit encrypted files. When you go to File > Info > Protect Document, you can only change the access to View-only. However, you can click on Open in Word and then follow the above steps to add a password to your Word document.

On MS Word 2007

If your Windows OS is relatively old, like Windows 7 or you’re using MS Word 2007, you can also follow these steps:

Open your Word document and then click on Save from the top-left corner. Click on the Tools option at the bottom of the pop-up window. From the drop-down menu, select General Options.

Here, you’ll need to enter the same or different passwords in the Password to open text field as well as Password to modify. Click on OK. Type your password again to confirm. Click on OK. Finally, save your file.

How to Password Protect a Word Document on Mac?

Here’s how you can easily password protect a Word document on Mac:

Open your desired Word document. Click on Tools and then go to Protect Document.

Enter a new password of your choice for Password to open the document and then Password to modify the document. Click on OK.

How to Remove a Password From a Word Document?

If you want to remove a password from an encrypted Word document, here are the steps you can take:

Open your password-protected Word file. Enter your current password and then click on OK. Click on File > Info. Click on the Protect document option.

Select Encrypt with Password. Remove the current password. Click on OK.

How to Password Protect PDF Files?

If you’ve already converted your Word files to PDF, you can still add a password protection. Here’s how you can do it through Adobe Acrobat:

Visit Adobe’s free online PDF password protection tool. Click on Select a File and choose your desired file. Type a new password in the Set password field. Re-enter the password to confirm. Click on Set Password.



How to Password Protect Word Documents in a Zip Folder?

If you have your multiple Word documents inside a Zip folder, you can directly add a password to the folder as well for added security.