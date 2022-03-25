To be on the safe end, you might want to create an extra layer of security for your confidential documents, especially if you have multiple people using your account.

For Mac devices, you can enable password protection for most of its default applications like Pages, Numbers, and Notes.

In this article, we will cover the basics of how you can password protect your files on your Mac device.

How to Password Protect File on Mac?

Mac allows you to easily create passwords on most of its default applications, as we mentioned above. However, if you want to password-protect certain files, you will have to do it through Disk Utility or Terminal.

Password Protect Files through Disk Utility

With Disk Utility, you can easily protect your files. But, first, you will have to keep it inside a folder. This method allows you to create your folder into a disk image (.dmg), enabling you to encrypt it.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Use the short command Command + Space Bar to open the Spotlight Search. Type in Disk Utility and hit Enter. Head over to the menu bar and click on File. Select New Image > Image From Folder. Locate the folder you want to add a password to and click on the Choose button. You can either rename the folder from the window or change it later. Under the Encryption section, select the 128-bit AES encryption (recommended) option. Please enter your password, re-enter it again to verify, and click on the Choose button. From the image format, select your preferred choice from the drop-down menu. If you would like to re-edit the contents of the files, select the Read/Write option.

Lastly, click on the Save button to confirm your action.

Password Protect Files through Terminal

An alternate method of password protecting your files is through the Terminal Utility. You will have to enter specific command lines to create a zip file and then encrypt it. Here is how you can do so.

Open up Spotlight Search by using the shortcut Command + Space bar. Now, navigate to the folder where you want to set a password. Control-click on the folder and select the Get Info option. Under General, command-click on the where section and select Copy as Pathname. Now, head back to Terminal. Enter cd and add a space and paste the path. Hit the Enter Key. Allow Terminal to access your Folder documents. Type in zip -er. Enter the name of the final zip file, which will be password-protected. Hit space and enter the name of the folder/file you would like to compress and press the Enter key. Your command line should look similar to: zip -er SecretFolder.zip Secret Folder. Now enter in your password and re-enter again to verify.

Password Protect through Third-Party Applications

If you think that the above methods seem too tedious for you, you can try using a third-party application to ease your process. Multiple free tools achieve the same results through password-protecting your files. Some of the more popular apps of Mac include Data Guardian and Cisdem Appcrypt.

How to Password Protect Pages, Numbers, and KeyNote?

Pages, Numbers, and Keynotes are your Mac’s primary document creator apps. The built-in function in these apps allows you to create a password to protect your sensitive documents.

Here is how you can do it.

Open your Pages application. Head over to the menu bar and click on File. Select the Set Password option. From the pop-up box, enter your password, and re-enter the password again to verify. Additionally, you can also add a Password Hint for yourself. If you have Touch ID on your Mac, you can also tick the box for Open with Touch ID. Click on the Set Password to confirm your action. Close the document and then open it again to see if it asks for the password.

Similarly, the process is almost identical for Numbers and Keynote and can be easily followed through.

If you want to change the password,

Head over to the document’s File menu. Select the Change Password option. You will have to enter the old password and then a new password. If you would like to remove it, click on the Remove Password button.

How to Password Protect Word documents?

If you keep confidential information on Word documents, you’d likely want to keep it away from prying eyes. Aside from the usual precautions you can take, with Microsoft Word, you can opt to password protect the Document itself. Here’s how to do so.

Open your Word document. Head over to the menu bar and click on Tools. Select the Protect document option. Here, you can create separate passwords for opening and modifying the document.



If you want to change the document’s password, here are some steps you can follow.

Open your Word File. Enter your password. Click on the Tools menu and select Protect Document. Set a New password and verify it. Click on the OK button to make changes.

Similarly, you can follow the same process to password protect your files on other Microsoft applications like PowerPoint and Excel.

How to Password Protect PDF Files?

You can also restrict PDF files from viewing through password protection. There are mainly two methods. Here are the step-by-step guides on how you can do it.

Through Print

Open a document. (Word, Excel) Now, head over to the File menu and click on Print. From the bottom left-corner, select the Save as PDF option. Click on the Security Options button. Tick the box for Require Password to open document. Enter your password and verify it. Finally, click on the OK button to save changes.

Through Preview

Open the PDF in your Preview Application. Navigate to the top menu bar and click on File. Select the Export option.

Click on the Permissions button. Tick the box for Require Password to open document. Enter and Verify your Password. Additionally, you will have to enter your mac password. Hit Apply > Save.

If you want to change the password of your PDF protected file,

Open the PDF document. From the File menu, click on the Edit Permissions option. Enter your Mac password. Now, tick the option to Require Password to open document. Type in your new password and verify it. Enter your Mac password and re-enter again to verify. Click on the Apply button to make changes.

How to Password Protect Notes on Mac?

If you have important confidential information written down on your notes, then it is best to secure and create a password-protected lock. Here is how you can do it.

Open your Notes app. Locate and select the note you want to password-protect. Now, navigate to the top-right corner and click on the Lock icon. From the drop-down menu, select the Lock Note option. Enter in your password and re-enter to verify. You can also create a password hint. Finally, click on Set Password to confirm your action.

To change the password on Notes,