You would want to keep your spreadsheet protected, especially if it has confidential material, such as your employee’s salary. Setting a password may feel like the best security measure to protect your documents; however, it’s not the only way to keep your documents safe.

Currently, Google does not offer the option to password-protect your documents. The password you set while creating a Google account acts as a password to protect all your documents in the services it provides. It does offer other protection features, which we’ll be mentioning later in this article.

If you still want to password-protect your Google Sheet, we have a workaround you could try. Keep reading this article to password-protect your Google Sheet!

How to Password Protect Your Google Sheet?

As we’ve mentioned before, Google Sheets currently has no dedicated feature that will password-protect your document. To keep your document safe from potential breaches, set a strong password for your Google account.

If you intend to share the document and not your account, you could use Google Forms to set a password to access your document.

To protect your documents created from Google, you need to set a strong password. A strong password is long in characters, includes both upper and lower cases, and contains numbers, symbols, and special characters. You can create a new password in a similar format to safeguard your account from security breaches.

You can change the password to your Google account from both your browser or any Google application.

Through Browser

Follow these steps to change the password to your Google account from a browser:

Launch your browser and head to accounts.google.com. If you haven’t already, sign in to your account with your current credentials. Select Personal info from the left panel.

Scroll down to locate and select Password.

Enter your password in the next window. Set a new, strong password and re-enter it in the next message box to confirm it. Click Change Password.



Through Google App

You could change your Google Password from any application owned by Google. For the following steps, we’re using YouTube to change the password to your Google account.

Open the YouTube application. Select your display picture from the top-right corner. Tap on Manage your Google Account under your username.

Head to the Personal info tab. Scroll down and select Password.

Enter your current password to verify your identity. Enter your new password, then re-enter it to confirm your new password. Tap on Change Password.



Through Google Forms

If you wish to share your document among selected peers, you could password-protect it using Google Forms. This might sound strange, but this is an amazing workaround for when you want to password-protect not just Google Sheets but also other Google services!

Refer to the following steps to password-protect your worksheet using Google Forms:

Head to Google Forms from your browser. Click on Blank under Start a new form.

In the message box, enter the prompt “Enter the password” On the drop-down menu, choose Short answer.

Turn the slider on for Required in the bottom-right corner, then select the three-dot menu next to it. Choose Response validation.

Drop the menu down for Number, then select Regular expression.

Enter your password in the Pattern section. If you want to display an error message when the user gets the password wrong, you could enter it in the Custom error text section.

Head to the Settings tab. Select the drop-down menu next to Presentation. Click on Edit next to the Confirmation message.

Enter the link to your Google Sheet in the message box.



After you’ve created the Google Form, you can proceed to send it to your peers. To share the form, click on the Send button in the top-right corner of the window. Send the Form as an email from the email tab, or if you want to get a sharable link, head to the link tab.

Other Security Features

Asides from password protection, Sheets provides many other features to keep your document safe. In this section, we will provide you with a brief overview of such features.

Restrict Access

You can create a custom list of users who can access your Sheets. This is a better option than setting a password as it eliminates the chance of the password being leaked. Similarly, once you’ve invited another user to access the document, you can view who is currently viewing the doc and if they made any changes.

Refer to the following steps to manage sharing your spreadsheet on Google Sheets:

Open your Google Sheet. Click on the Share button in the top-right corner.

If you haven’t already, name your sheet. Enter the email address of the users you wish to share the document with.

Ensure the permission is set to Restricted under General Access.

You can either share the document as an email by selecting the Notify people option, and clicking Send, or you can get a shareable link by clicking on the Copy link button. Only the people you have added can open the document with the shareable link.

Protect Sheet

You can protect your sheet or a range from being edited by another user. This could be a great tool if you want to flow information between your peers but do not wish for them to make any changes to the sheet.

There are two options you could choose from: Show a warning when a user tries to make any changes or limit the users who can edit the range.

Here are the steps to protect your Sheet or range from being edited: