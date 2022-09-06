Quick Access is a star-shaped icon located on the sidebar of the file explorer. It is a feature built into Windows’s file explorer that allows users to quickly navigate to the desired folder or a file on their device.

Instead of browsing through numerous folders and looking through files on their devices, users can use this feature in the file explorer to quickly navigate to the file or folder they want.

This feature helps users boost their productivity and provides easy access to the data. Here, we’ll show you how to add your most used folders to quick access.

How to Pin a Folder to Quick Access in Windows?

It is possible to pin as many folders as you want which can be accessed from the Quick Access folder. However, only 50 pinned folders will be visible in the Quick Access sidebar. Also, you cannot add any executable files, applications, images, or programs in Quick access.

You can use the following methods to pin a folder in the quick access menu of Windows.

From Navigation Sidebar

To pin a folder to quick access from the file explorer, firstly:

Open file explorer by pressing the Windows Key + E

Navigate to the folder you want to pin On the left sidebar, right-click on the folder and select Pin Current Folder to Quick Access



Your desired folder will now be accessible in Quick Access.

From Folder Menu

You can also pin a folder to quick access from the menu accessible by right-clicking on the folder. To do this:

Press the Windows Key + E to open File explorer Go to the folder you would like to pin to Quick access Right-click on the folder and select Pin to Quick access



Your desired file or folder will be pinned on the sidebar.

Drag and Drop

You can also drag and drop your desired folder or file to Quick Access to make it accessible from there. To do this:

Open File explorer Go to the file or folder you want to pin to Quick Access Click on the folder and drag it to the Quick Access list located on the left sidebar of File Explorer



Your folder will now be accessible from the Quick access menu.

From the File Explorer Toolbar

To add your desired file or folder to the quick access from the File explorer toolbar:

Open File explorer by pressing the Windows Key + E together Navigate to your desired folder Open the folder and click on the dotted menu located on the upper toolbar of File explorer In the drop down menu, select Pin to Quick Access to pin the folder or file to quick access



You can now directly access the file or folder from the quick access menu

How to Remove Folder From Quick Access?

Sometimes users may notice that the Quick Access in their file explorer has files that they do not need. In such cases, Windows gives users the option to remove these folders from Quick Access.

To remove the files, use the following method:

Open file explorer by pressing the Windows Key + E In the Quick Access menu, right click on the folder you want to remove In the pop up menu, select Unpin from Quick access



The folder or file will be unpinned and removed from the Quick access menu

Related Questions

Why is the Quick Access Sidebar Not Showing on My Device?

The sidebar may not be showing because the Navigation pane has been disabled in your system. To enable the navigation sidebar on your device:

Open the file explorer, and click on View located on the toolbar In the drop-down menu, click on Show and click on Navigation pane



The sidebar will now be visible.

Does Unpinning a File From Quick Access Delete It?

Removing a file from Quick access does not delete it. However, if you click on delete from Quick access, the folder will be deleted.