Do you want to optimize your computer to make your workflow faster? One of the many ways to do so is by pinning your most important websites directly to your taskbar. This way, you’ll save time by not having to open a browser and go to a certain website.

Additionally, it’s also helpful if you’re someone who needs to keep note of a lot of websites.

So, let’s check out how you can pin a website to the taskbar on different browsers along with creating convenient shortcuts.

How to Pin a Website to Taskbar?

It may seem like an easy task to pin a website to the taskbar. However, the steps are slightly different depending on the browser you’re using. So, let’s check in detail for the most popular browsers. If you don’t find a browser you use on this list, please look for similar settings and options.

On Google Chrome

Visit the website you want to pin. Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on More Tools and then click on Create Shortcut. If you’re using Chrome on a Mac, you’ll notice the option Choose to Save Page Instead As… instead of the Create a Shortcut option. Chrome will now ask you if you want to create a shortcut. Next, check the box that says Open as window. Then, click on Create. Now, once you can view the site logo on your taskbar, right-click on it and select Pin to Taskbar.

If you ever unpin this shortcut, you can still find it on your desktop. Alternatively, if you want to save the webpage but you don’t want them in your taskbar anymore, you can try another trick. When you click on More Tools, select Save page as.

You can download the website shortcut and keep it saved in a folder and click on it whenever you need to quickly access it. The shortcut will be saved with a Chrome logo.

On Microsoft Edge

Visit your desired website on Microsoft Edge. Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner. Then, click on More Tools. Now, select Pin to Taskbar.

On Safari

Open Safari and visit a website of your choice. Drag the website tab to the left panel of the tab bar. After the tab shows the website icon, drop it in your desired location. You can even select Window and then control-click the tab. Then, select Pin Tab.

If you want to unpin the tab, select Window and then click on Unpin Tab.

On Firefox

Although there’s no quick way to pin a website from Firefox to the taskbar, we can try another trick:

Right-click on the Firefox shortcut on your desktop. Click on Open File Location. Now, right-click on the Firefox application. Select Create Shortcut.

Windows will show you a pop-up option asking you to place the shortcut on the desktop. Click on Yes. Go to the desktop again and right-click on the new Firefox shortcut. Click on Properties.

In the Target field, paste the URL of a website beside the existing address.

Click on Apply > OK. Now, your set website will automatically open whenever you launch this shortcut. Lastly, simply pin this shortcut to the taskbar by right-clicking on the Firefox logo on the taskbar. Click on Pin to taskbar.

On MS Edge Chromium

Open a website of your choice. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner. Select More Tools. Click on Pin to Taskbar. Click on Pin.

How to pin a website to taskbar on Windows 11?

Since the process is related more to browsers and less to the Windows OS version, you can refer to our same methods above. However, the name of some settings may vary.

How to pin a website to the Start menu?

If your taskbar is crowded or would like to not make your shortcuts easily visible, you can try pinning websites to the Start menu. You can easily access these shortcuts when you click on the Start button. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch File Explorer and open your local disk C drive. Go to ProgramData and then select Microsoft. Click on Windows and then open Start Menu. Meanwhile, open your desired website you want to pin on a browser. Click once on the URL address and drag it to your desktop to create a quick shortcut. Then, copy the shortcut by pressing Ctrl + C. Now, open the File Explorer window again where you’ve opened the Start Menu folder. Paste the desktop shortcut to anywhere inside the folder. Next, click on the Start button and scroll until you find your shortcut. Hit right-click on the shortcut and click on Pin to Start. You can now find your shortcut in the Start Menu. Feel free to drag it and place it at the top of the Start Menu.

How do I organize my taskbar in Windows 10?

If you’ve now pinned a considerable amount of websites or programs onto your taskbar, it might look clustered. So, the process above might be counter-intuitive since the cluttered programs on the taskbar might consume your time. In this scenario, let’s learn how to organize your taskbar.

The first step is to select and drag the programs based on your priority. Then, click on an empty space within the taskbar and find a lot of additional options. You can hide the Cortana button, the Task View button, People, and more. Once you’ve done the basic customization, go to Taskbar Settings by again right-clicking on the taskbar.

Resize and Change Taskbar Location

Here, you can select to hide the taskbar in certain modes. Next, you can minimize the taskbar by selecting the option that says Use small taskbar buttons. You can even change the location of the taskbar, like the left panel, top, or right, depending on your preference.

If you only want the icons of the programs to display on the taskbar, select Always, hide labels in the Combine taskbar buttons section.



Change Taskbar Color

Go to Settings from the Start menu. Click on Personalization. Go to Colors. Choose a color of your choice. Scroll down and tick the box that says Start, taskbar, and action center right below the Show accent color area.

Related Questions

How to pin a file to the taskbar?

Suppose you want to pin a certain file instead of a program, you can still do it by following these steps:

Launch File Explorer and search for the file you want to pin. It’s not possible to pin the file itself separately. But, you can pin it by associating it to any other program pinned on the taskbar. Drag your desired file to any program on the taskbar.

To quickly access your file, right-click on the associated program and you’ll find your file in the Pinned panel.



How to pin a program to the taskbar?

It’s fairly simple to pin your desired program to the taskbar. Open any program and hit right-click on the program icon on the taskbar. This will open additional options. Then, click on the Pin to Taskbar option.

You can also drag the pinned program sideways if you prefer to rearrange the order based on your convenience.

Why Can’t I Change My Taskbar Color?

If you changed the colors but it’s not showing on the taskbar, please go back to the Colors setting. It’s best to note that the taskbar color will not change if you’ve set the default color mode to Light. From the Choose your color section, click on Dark. Then, choose the preferred color again. Your taskbar should now display your chosen color.

Also, make sure you’ve checked the box that says Start, taskbar, and action center.

Finally, we would like to conclude that besides pinning websites to the taskbar, you can also bookmark many websites for easy access. Simply click on the start icon on the right side of the URL address to bookmark a website. Similar to the taskbar, you can also play around and organize your bookmarks.

How to add a shortcut to Firefox homepage?

Since it’s tricky to pin a website from Firefox on the taskbar, you can pin a website to the Firefox homepage for easy access. Here’s how you can do it: