how-to-ping-an-iphone

If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode.

All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.

How to Ping Your iPhone?

To use this feature, you must have had the Find My iPhone enabled on your iPhone. Unless you didn’t have your Apple account set up or disabled it before, this feature should be enabled at first.

Using iCloud

You can ping your iPhone from any device that supports a web browser. An Android device or PC will do just fine if it has a fast web browser.

After making sure you haven’t disabled the Find My feature, follow these steps to learn how to ping your iPhone:

Go to the iCloud website. Input your iCloud email and press Enter. Be sure to use the email account you’ve used on your iPhone.

Input the password to your account and press Enter.

Click on Find iPhone. It may ask you for two-factor authentication if you’ve enabled it, but you do not need it to ping your phone.

Click on All devices.

Select your iPhone.

Click on Play Sound.



Using Apple Watch

The Apple Watch also has the functionality to ping your iPhone. Pinging with your Apple watch is much more convenient than using your PC, but it only works if your Bluetooth is turned on and your iPhone is within 200ft range. Here are the steps on how to do it:

Log in on your Apple watch using the same account as on your iPhone. Open the Control center on your watch. Press the Ping button from the Control center.



Using Other Devices

The Find My feature also lets you ping any device that you previously connected to your iPhone. You can use this feature to ping previously connected devices like Airpods or any other iPhones. Follow these steps to ping an iPhone using another iPhone:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone. Go to Devices.

Choose the device you want to ping and press Play Sound. The device must have sufficient charge for you to be able to locate or ping them.



If you have a Mac, you can also use Siri and ask it to ping your iPhone for you. Here’s how you do it: