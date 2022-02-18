How-to-Play-Among-Us-on-Mac

Among Us is easily one of the most fun social deception games to rise into frenzy since 2020. It promises a fun social time with friends or new online pals. However, Mac users might not be able to access this on the macOS platform. Fortunately, there is an easy solution for this issue.

You can easily start playing Among Us by downloading the game on your Mac or installing Windows on your Mac. The game is directly available on the new M1 versions of Mac. However, if you are an older Mac user, you will need to download Windows on your Mac.

There are various platforms to install Windows on your Mac to play Among Us. You can select various software to go through the initial process of Windows installation. So, let’s move on to learning how to install Windows for your Mac and enjoy the game.

Can You Play Among Us on Mac?

Easily navigating into games might not be your Mac’s best accessible feature. In order to play Among Us on older versions of Mac, you need to download certain software to make Windows accessible on your Mac.

You can play Among Us by running Windows on your Mac. You can do this either by running Parallels on your Mac, BlueStacks or Bootcamp.

You can check the software compatibilities with macOS given below:

Parallels: MacOS 12 Monterey, macOS Big Sur 11.1, newer macOS Catalina 10.15.7, newer macOS Mojave 10.14.6, newer macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 and newer.

MacOS 12 Monterey, macOS Big Sur 11.1, newer macOS Catalina 10.15.7, newer macOS Mojave 10.14.6, newer macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 and newer. BlueStacks: Minimum requirement is macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and newer versions of macOS

Minimum requirement is macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and newer versions of macOS Bootcamp: MacOS High Sierra and earlier

Follow these simple steps to check your current macOS:

Press on the Apple Logo at the menu bar of your screen. Press on About This Mac. You will be able to identify your current macOS next to Startup Disk.



How to Download Among Us on Mac?

You can easily play Among Us on your Mac if you have an M1 chip. You can directly download Among Us from the app store. Please note that this is not available on older versions of the macOS.

You can follow the steps given below to download Among Us on your M1 Mac:

Head towards the AppStore located at the dock of your Mac. Type in Among Us on the search bar of your AppStore.

Make sure that the compatibility is set on iPhone and iPad Apps.

Press on the Download button and wait for it to get downloaded completely. Run the game and enjoy it with your friends!

How to Download Among Us on Older Versions of Mac?

For older versions of Mac without the M1 Chip, you will need to download a software to access Windows on Mac. If you are using a Mac older than the released date, you can follow the given steps.

Here are some software options you can try to install Among Us on Mac:

Parallels

Parallels is a great way to run Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your Mac. As Windows requires a physical TPM chip to run, Parallels can imitate the role of one. This makes it possible for your Mac to install Windows and play Among Us.

If you are a beginner, Parallels can be a great portal to download Windows for your Mac. You can use both macOS and Windows with Parallels. You can download Parallels on your Mac by following the given steps:

Navigate towards the official page for Parallels in order to download it on your Mac. Press on either Free Trial or Buy Now. Double press on the Install Parallels Desktop.dmg folder in your downloads.

Double press on the Open option. Read through the Software License Agreement and click on Accept. Enter your Mac ID and password once prompted for the complete installation. Once the download for Parallels is complete, it will ask for various Permissions. This can range from access to various folders and downloads. Press on Okay for all pop- ups.

Finally, Parallels will ask permission to download and install Windows 11 on your Mac. Press on Install Windows option at the bottom of the pop-up.

Follow through similar simple steps to install Windows 11 on your Mac. Now, you can easily access Among Us through Play Store on your Mac.

BlueStacks

With features specifically aimed towards gaming, BlueStacks is compatible with MacOS 11 Big Sur. However, it only lets you play the mobile version of Among Us.

Along with that, you cannot access the complete Windows version. You cannot save your game progress with BlueStacks. Additionally, you can download BlueStacks from macOS 10.12 (Sierra) and above.

You can download BlueStacks on your Mac by following the given steps:

Navigate towards the official BlueStacks site. Press on Download BlueStacks. This will lead to download of the .dmg file for BlueStacks installer. Once the file is installed, open by double pressing. Double press on the BlueStacks installer icon.

Press Open and enter your Mac user ID and password.

Again, press on Install on the new pop- up window. In case your Mac states that System Extension Blocked, navigate towards Security and Privacy in Settings and press on Allow.

Once BlueStacks is completely installed, it will ask for language preferences. Select your preferred language. It will also prompt you to enter your google credentials. Enter legitimate account details, preferably one with an active Play Store account. You can now access BlueStacks completely. You can play Among Us directly through BlueStacks by navigating into the App Center and downloading the game!

Bootcamp

Bootcamp is a great free Windows install helper in order to run games like Among Us on your Mac. You can also find it pre-installed on your Mac. One of the biggest setbacks of bootcamps is that it cannot run on the latest m1 chip installed Macs. Unlike Parallels, Bootcamp does not allow you to access both macOS and Windows at the same time.

You can download Bootcamp on your Mac to make Among Us accessible by following the given steps:

Firstly navigate towards the Windows 10 ISO download official page and download the software. Select the Windows 10 (multi- edition ISO) and press Confirm.

The page will then lead you to another window to verify language preferences along with file size. Press on the 64- bit Download option.

Head towards Launchpad and search for the folder named Other. Press on Disk Utility.

On the Disk Utility window, press on the icon shown above and select Show All Devices.

Under Externals, press on one of the flash drives and press on Erase. Make sure that you select Master Boot Record under Scheme and ExFAT under Format. Once this is complete, press Erase.

Navigate back towards BootCamp. Press on the file to start downloading. Keep pressing on Continue until the process is complete. Once you reach Create a Partition for Windows, you can stretch the Windows box to specify the size you want. Press Install once the size is finalized.

Enter your Mac Admin ID and Password and wait for Mac to install Windows. Press Next until you reach Select Operating System and select Windows 10. Select BOOTCAMP when prompted to select a Partition. Keep pressing on Next and enter the basic information asked; Language, Region, Network Connection until the installation is complete. Windows 10 is now installed for use on your Mac. You can access Among Us via Steam on your new Windows platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bootcamp Slow Down Your Mac?

No, Bootcamp will not slow down your Mac. Bootcamp is simply a software to run Windows smoothly on your Mac. The only matter it might affect is the disk space on your Mac.

Finally, following the above methods, you can play Among Us on your Mac without any hitch. Make sure that you check your macOS and compatibility before downloading the above-mentioned software.

Is Among Us Safe for Kids?

According to the Apple Store, Among Us is appropriate for kids aged nine and up. While this is a social game, it is advisable to keep in mind that this is a strategic game. If there are kids playing the game, it’s better that they play within their own age group and familiar faces purely to keep the virtual environment amicable.