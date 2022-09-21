Discord is a huge platform where you can perform various activities all at once. Along with chatting and streaming shows, you can also play music in the chat rooms.

Using other apps like YouTube or SoundCloud to play songs is an option. But what’s even better is all of your friends listening to the same song on the server and jamming together.

If you want to listen to songs on your discord server with your friends, here’s a step-by-step guide to do it.

How to Play Music in Discord?

There are two ways you can play music in discord channels. One is by adding bots to your Server. When you do this, you can command these bots to play songs according to your choices. And the other option is to connect to Spotify. Here, you can listen to songs on Spotify with your Discord friends.

Step 1: Adding Bots

You can use multiple bots to play music in Discord. Follow the steps below to add and use these bots to play songs on your server.

Soul Music Bot

Soul Music Bot is an easy and famous bot, solely made to play music on your Server’s channel. It works on slash commands and also has its own DJ system. Here’s how you can use them to play music.

Search for Soul Music in your Web Browser. Click on the Invite Bot option.

Select your Server from the dropdown menu under the Add to Server option.

Click on Continue. Scroll down and click on the Authorize option. Verify that you’re a human. Open Discord and go to the Server where you added this bot. Join the Voice channel and type /play on the text channel’s message bar.

Select the /play query option on the menu. Enter the song or an album you want to play on the Query box.

Press the Enter key.

You can mention many songs at once and add them to the queue. Options like Volume Down, Play Back, Pause, Skip, Volume Up, Shuffle, Queue Off, Track, Stop, Autoplay, and Clear are also available.

Green Bot

Green bot is also one of the best music bots for Discord. This bot lets you listen to high-quality songs. Let’s look through the steps to play a song using this bot on your Server.

Search for Green-bot on your Web Browser. Click on the Add To Discord option.

Select the Server under the dropdown of Add To Server. Click on the Continue button. Scroll down and click on Authorize. Verify that you’re a human.

Now, go to the Discord server and join the Voice Channel. Type /play and select /play query by Green bot.

Write the song’s name or the playlist in the Query box. Press the Enter key.

Options like Previous, Stop, Pause and Skip are available. You can also add songs to your liked songs by pressing the heart button.

MEE6 Bot

MEE6 bot is another famous bot when it comes to playing music in Discord room chats. However, you can only use this feature if you upgrade to premium.

Go to the Web Browser and search for MEE6 Bot. Click on the Add to Discord option.

Click on the Setup option under your Server. Click on the Continue button. Scroll down and click on the Authorize button. Verify that you’re a human. Go back to Dashboard and scroll down to Engagement & Fun. Enable the Music option.

Open Discord and go to the same Server where you added this bot. Join the Voice Channel. Enter /search and select /search search by MEE6 in the menu. Type in the song you want to play and press the Enter key.

A list appears. Type the Number of the song from the list on the message bar and press the Enter key again. To play the song, type /play and send it.

You don’t necessarily need to own the Server to play music as long as the bot is already invited to the Server. Even as a member, you can command these bots to play music for you. You can add as many songs as you want with this (/play) slash command. The song gets queued and plays once the previously playing song ends.

Step 2: Connecting to Spotify Account

To connect your Discord to Spotify, you will neither have to join a server’s voice channel nor have to command anyone to play a song for you. You can directly go to Spotify, choose a playlist or the song you want to listen to, and send the link to your friends to listen along with them at the same time. However, to listen along with your friend, you will need a premium subscription.

Open Discord. Click on the Users Settings icon on your profile.

Under User Settings, select Connections. Search for the Spotify icon and click on it.

A tab with Spotify login credentials appears. Fill in your details and click on the Login button.

Toggle “Display on profile” and “display Spotify as your status” to enable it. Go to Spotify and play the song you want to hear. Go back to Discord and click on the Plus icon on the Message bar. A green circle appears on the Plus icon when your Spotify is connected to your Discord. Select the” Invite @UserName/#ChannelName to Listen to Spotify” option.

Press the Enter key.

Your friends will only be able to listen to this on two occasions. Their Discord should also have their Discord connected to Spotify and should own Spotify premium. If not, they won’t be able to listen to music on Spotify along with you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Are Groovy Bot and Rythm Bot Not Working?

Groovy Bot and Rythm Bot are no longer in service. These two bots were the most popular bots to play music on Discord. However, about a year ago, both of them were shut down due to copyright claims from YouTube.