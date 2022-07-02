If your internet is unreliable or non-existent, we’re teaching you how to play offline on PS4 and PS5. You must activate a unique option on both consoles to enable offline play.

The PlayStation digital library requires an internet connection. It means you can’t play your digital games offline. You can play physical games, but some consoles don’t have a disc tray – like the PS5 digital.

On the PS4, the option is “Activate as Primary PS4.” On the PS5, the feature’s name is “Console Sharing and Offline Play.” Both offer the same benefits, although they have different tags.

That said, these features enable additional benefits. In particular, these options allow you to share games and apps with others. If you activate one of these on another console while using your PSN account, that console will get access to your digital library.

Why Can’t You Play Offline on PS4 and PS5?

It’s frustrating when you require an online connection to play single-player titles. You bought it, after all, so it should be yours to play with whenever you want.

But there’s a reason why you can’t play these games offline automatically. See, when you buy a digital game from the PlayStation Store, you buy the license rather than the game itself.

Sony stores the license on a server. The license is part of digital rights management (DRM). DRM is always on. Although it has its issues, it’s commonplace in the industry.

Always-on DRM means most modern games don’t work without the internet, even if the games don’t even have an online feature. Moreover, server problems can also lock you out of the content.

How to Play Offline on PS4 and PS5?

There’re ways to circumvent and improve your broadband connection, but it’s impossible for everyone. Moreover, if you prefer single-player over multiplayer, you should definitely activate the appropriate options.

See, there’s a way to bypass the always-on DRM on the PS4. Each console has a feature that allows you to play digital games without an internet connection.

PS4: “ Activate as your Primary PS4″

Activate as your Primary PS4″ PS5: “Console Sharing And Offline Play”

How to Activate Primary PS4 on the PS4?

Primary PS4 tells the console your PSN account is the owner of the PS4. It grants various benefits, such as using your PlayStation Plus subscription.

Moreover, suppose you activate it on another console while using your account. In that case, the secondary console will have access to your library. However, you can use the option on a single console simultaneously.

The Primary PS4 setting is within the Account settings. Here’s how to reach it:

Go to Settings on the dashboard Go to Account Management Go to Account Settings Select Activate as Your Primary PS4 Select Activate

The Primary PS4 caches digital licenses on the console, so it doesn’t need an online connection to play your digital games.

If the PS4 is still locking you out of your digital games after activating the option, there is one extra alternative:

Log out of your PSN account, restart the console, and log back in Go to Settings Select Account Management Select Restore Licenses Select Restore

Aside from playing offline, the Primary PS4 can automatically download pre-ordered content. It can also automatically download what you buy on the PlayStation app.

How to Activate “Console Sharing and Offline Play” on PS5?

The option enables key features on your PS5 or someone else’s console:

It allows you to play media, apps, and digital games available in your library, even when your console is online. It refers to the games and apps you have bought and downloaded with your PSN account.

It enables the benefits of PS Plus subscription, like the game catalog, online features, streaming, and “Game Help.”

If you enable the feature on someone else’s console while using your account, that person would have access to your digital library. That said, you can activate the option on a single PS5 at a time.

Regardless, here’s how to enable the option:

Go to Settings on the dashboard Select Users and Accounts Select Other Select Console Sharing and Offline Play Activate the option Additionally, you should restore the licenses to avoid future issues while playing offline.

Related Questions

Can You Play PS5 and PS4 PlayStation Plus Games Offline?

You can play your digital games offline on PS5 and PS4. However, according to Sony, there’re some limitations when playing the games you got from a PlayStation Plus membership.

You can download games from the PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium catalog. Playing these titles requires log-in into your PSN account for seven days. The period will verify your subscription; afterward, you can access the title offline.

Afterward, you’ll need to log in to the PSN connection every seven days to verify your subscription.

The titles in PlayStation Plus Essentials, part of the Instant Games Collection, don’t require these checks. Similarly, other titles you bought from the PlayStation Store don’t require broadband either.

If you’re trying to play an online-only game, like Warzone or Fortnite, you won’t be able to play it. Consider free-to-play games that don’t require a PlayStation Plus membership to play with other people. Other online games, though, such as Rust, require a membership to play online.

You need to activate the proper options on each console to enable offline playing.

Are There Other Limitations of Playing Offline?

There’re a few exceptions, in other words, games that won’t work offline, even with the right options.

Generally, developers allow you to play games offline, even if they require a patch. If you don’t have an internet connection and the game is buggy, don’t expect it to improve without downloading the fix.

A few titles won’t work offline, though. These are primarily multiplayer titles with minor single-player modes.

The medieval game For Honor comes to mind. Even though it has a single-player campaign, it’s an online-only experience.

Another exception is Gran Turismo Sports locks most of its content if you’re not online. Offline, you can enjoy its suite of Arcade features, but you won’t be able to progress your character.

So, before playing a game offline, you should check two things. Is the game working properly without bugs? And, do developers support offline playing?

How to Appear Offline on PS4 and PS5?

You may also want to appear offline as you play in case you want some privacy.

On the PS4, here’s what you’d do:

Press the PS button on your controller to open the Quick Menu Select Online Status Select Appear Offline

On the PS5, here’re the steps: