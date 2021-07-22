Slither.io is a fun multiplayer version of battle royale “snake” that came out in 2016. It has been a blast to play casually ever since.

The game has its quirks. Slither.io is a multiplayer game that does not allow friends to log into the same lobby by default. You have to play in a server lobby with up to 500 random players. But if you want to play with your friends, there is no way of doing it from within the game.

Players have to keep starting new games until they get lucky. This is the only real way of two friends playing in the same lobby.

Slither.io also lacks a lot of basic gameplay features. You can not zoom in and out of the screen. The quality toggle is also very limited in its capacity.

Still, the most lacking feature of all is the ability to play multiplayer with friends without random luck. Playing with friends this way is a chore. But, it does not mean it cannot be made easier. With the help of a few browser extensions, you’ll be partying up and playing in no time!

How to Play Slither.io With Friends

Playing Slither.io With Friends Using NTLMod [Recommended]

Before you begin, there are a few things to keep in mind. This method only works if you are using the browser-based version of the game. If you’re a mobile player, you’re out of luck. You will also need Google Chrome or any browser that accepts extensions from the Chrome store, like Microsoft Edge.

Downloading Google Chrome shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

Prerequisite:

Make sure your slither.io page is unmodified. This means uninstalling any other extensions that modify this page in any way.

Download and install NTLMod

Go to the NTLMod page in the Chrome web store. Press Add to Chrome. The extension should now download. Agree to any prompts that might appear.

Open Slither.io

Once you have downloaded and installed the extension, open the slither.io. The page should now look different from the default page. All four corners should have text, and new buttons should appear in the middle.

Select Server and Press Play

Now you need to select the server. To do so click on ‘Select server by ping‘. You have to note down the ping as seen above the menu. That number is the IP of the server you are playing on.

Alternatively, you can note down the IP address after you are in a game from the lower bottom corner as well.

Connect to the IP

Now, any computer that wants to join the server can paste the server code in the IP section of slither.io and play in the same lobby! Make sure NTLMod is installed on the other computer as well, or it will not work.

Enjoy!

Now, Enjoy playing with your friends on the same slither.io server!

Understanding NTLMod

NTLMod has a lot more features than just multiplayer. A few examples are skin support, a brand new settings menu, and teams.

Skins

NTLMod also adds skins to the game that you can customize to your leisure. Press the Skins button on the menu and change your slither snake. There are tons of customization options that are added by this mod.

Settings

NTLMod adds new ways to configure your slither.io game. If you press the settings button, you will see options related to game graphics and snake settings. You can freely change these to whatever suits you best.

I recommend pressing the “Adjust all settings for least CPU usage & max FPS” for a good increase in FPS if you are playing on a slow machine. It also has options to change text color. You can configure every aspect of the sliter.io UI with this mod.

If you have any problems with settings, you can always reset them to default by pressing the “Reset all to defaults” button.

You can also Backup and Restore these settings. It will compile your choices and let you download them as a “.ntlmod” file. You can use this file later to restore settings in the future.

Teams

It also has a “teams” mode that makes your snakes immune to damage from members of your team. It also allows you to party up with your friends and create ”clans” of players. The chat function also will not work without a team.

However, this is a paid option. You do not have to use this feature to play multiplayer.

FAQs

How do I play with friends on mobile slither.io?

Currently, there is no way to play slither.io with friends on mobile by default. Still, you can try finding servers simultaneously and hope, you get matched in the same server.

I saw another extension called “Slither.io Mods, Zoom, Unlock Skins, Bots,” which is also available on Mozilla. Should I use that instead of NTLMod?

Slither.io Mods, Zoom, Unlock Skins, Bots mod, otherwise known as slitherplus.io, used to be a decent mod to play with friends. The downside is that the latest update for this mod was back in 2019.

Development seems to have stalled completely, as evident from the lack of updates. NTLMod, on the other hand, keeps getting updated regularly and even has more customization settings. One advantage of the slitherplus.io extension is that it is also available on Mozilla-based browsers.

Be careful, though, as many users have reported an issue with popups and adware with this version. Safety is not guaranteed with the slitherplus.io mod pack. User experiences may vary.

I cannot connect to my friend’s IP?

Your friend’s device might have an IP lock or might not be connected to the internet. Make sure your friend also has NTLMod installed on his browser. Check these settings and retry.