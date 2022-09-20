It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations.

You’ll need a VR headset to play these VR games, and considering how each VR headset comes with its own settings and configurations, it can be hard to configure them at first. For that reason, we have prepared a guide on how you can link your Oculus Quest 2 headset with your PC and also play your Steam VR games on it.

How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2

You can play the Steam VR games on Oculus Quest 2 using both a USB-C cable and wireless connectivity. But first, you’ll need to connect your VR headset to your PC.

Here are the steps for connecting your Oculus Quest 2 headset to your PC by using both a USB-C cable and an Air Link connection.

Note: Before going on to the process, make sure to install both the Steam app and the Oculus desktop app on your PC. You’ll also need to install Steam VR within the Steam app.

PC Requirements to Run VR Games

Here are the minimum required specifications to run VR games on your PC:

CPU: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater

Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon 400 Series or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon 400 Series or better RAM: 8 GB+

8 GB+ OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Video Card Storage: 3 GB

Via USB-C Cable

The primary method to connect your Oculus Quest 2 headset and PC is through the use of a USB-C cable. You’ll need a USB-C cable that is long enough so you can play your games from a safe distance and without causing damage to your surroundings.

Here’s how you can connect your Oculus Quest 2 headset to your PC using a USB-C cable:

Power up your Quest 2 headset and connect it to your PC (or Laptop) using the USB-C cable. Now, launch the Oculus desktop app. Within the app, select the Devices menu from the sidebar, then click on Add Headset option.

Select the Quest 2 option and follow the given instructions to successfully connect your Oculus Quest 2 VR headset to your PC.

Now, when you wear the headset, you should be able to see your desktop through it. Next, put down your headset and launch the Steam desktop app on your PC. Then, click on the Library tab to view all your games. Select Steam VR and click on Play to launch it. You can now access and play all your Steam VR games on your Oculus Quest 2.



Via Air Link Connection

You can connect your Oculus Quest 2 to your PC using your Wi-Fi as well. For that, you’ll need a strong internet connection to ensure that your framerates remain consistent throughout your gameplay.

Here’s how you can connect your Oculus Quest 2 headset to your PC using Air Link:

Open the Steam client app on your PC and click on the Library tab to see all your games. Select the Steam VR app, and click on Play to launch it. Now, open the Oculus desktop app as well. Click on the Settings menu, then under the Beta tab enable the Air Link feature.

Now, put on your VR headset and press the Oculus Button from the right-hand controller. Go to the Settings menu, then click on the Experimental tab and enable the Air Link option.

On the Quick Settings menu, click on the Air Link option to connect it to your PC.

Now, you’ll see a popup screen showing the list of devices that are available to connect. Select your PC from the list and click on Pair.

After clicking on the Pair button, you can see a code on your desktop. You can also see a prompt on your PC with the same code. Click on Confirm to pair your headset with your PC. Now, on your headset desktop, click on Confirm, then click on Launch to successfully connect your headset and PC.

You can now click on the desktop icon from the menu bar and see your desktop on your headset. After this, launch Steam VR, and you’ll be able to play your VR titles immediately.

Also, next time you launch the Steam VR, you can directly connect your headset without having to pair it with your PC.