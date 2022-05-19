Valorant is a really popular FPS game available on Windows. Sadly, it is not yet released for Mac. So, if you own a Mac and want to play Valorant, you do not have to buy a Windows laptop right away. There is a way to play Valorant on Mac.

Curious about how to play valorant on Mac? Read below to find out!

Playing Valorant on Mac

You do not have to be bummed if you do not find Valorant on the App store for your mac. You can use Boot Camp to install Windows on Mac and then install the game.

Boot Camp is a utility for Mac that lets you install Windows on your Mac. It partitions your Mac’s storage and uses it for Windows. It is a quite lengthy process but also very safe.

Although it sounds like a lot of work, it can be easy if you follow the steps below.

Install Boot Camp on Your Mac

As mentioned earlier, you will have to install and run Windows on your Mac to run Valorant. However, it is best to determine that your Mac is one of the following variants so that you will be able to install Boot Camp.

MacBook 2015 or newer

MacBook Air/Pro 2012 or newer

Mac Pro 2013 or newer

iMac Pro (all models)

Mac mini 2012 or newer

iMac 2012 or newer

If your device is one of the mentioned above, follow the process below to install Boot Camp on your device.

Downloading Windows ISO File And Run It on BootCamp

You will need to download the Windows ISO file. You can go to Microsoft’s website, select the Windows version you wish to download, and choose your language.

You can also decide if you need the 32-bit or the 64-bit version of Windows. Once you download the file, follow the steps below.

Go to Finder. Go to Applications. Find and browse Utilities and open it. Find Boot Camp Assistant and open it. Click Continue. Press the Choose button next to the box labeled ISO image.

Go to the folder where you previously downloaded the Windows ISO file. (Usually in the Downloads folder). Click on Open.

Create Partition For Windows

Now, you will have to allocate storage for partition. Drag the slider under the “Machintosh HD will be partitioned as” option. Make sure to balance the partition, as your Mac and Windows will need decent storage to run smoothly.

You can allocate about 150 GB for Windows. If you have more storage, you can allocate it accordingly. ONce you are done, follow the process below:

Press the Install button located at the bottom right. In the next window, you can see the Task status that shows you the progress of the installation. When prompted, enter your device’s password and hit OK. Your Mac will restart and start the Windows Installation.

Windows Installation

After reboot, follow the process to install your Windows on your Mac. If you do not have a product key, click on “I don’t have a product key.” Your system will reboot. Once it restarts, follow the steps below.

Hit the Use Express Settings. Set up the Windows account and hit the Next button. When you are at the Windows desktop, the BootCamp installer automatically runs. Click on Next and agree on the terms.

Click install on any of the popup windows that come. They are the drivers needed to run Windows on your Macbook. Click on Finish. Your system will reboot. Connect to your internet. Open Start. Select Apple Software Update. Install all the updates downloaded from the internet. Reboot your PC when prompted. Now, run the Windows Update and restart when prompted.

Now, you have successfully installed Windows on Your Mac. If you wish to go back to your MacOS, open the system tray, click on BootCamp, and select restart on Mac.

Install Valorant

Now that your Mac runs Windows, you can easily download and install Valorant using the following steps.

Go to Valorant’s official website . Hit the PLAY FREE button. If you do not have a Riot account, proceed to MAKE ONE; else, continue to SIGN IN.

Once you sign in, you will be redirected to the homepage. You will see a DOWNLOAD button. Press it to start your Valorant setup file download. Once the download is complete, run the installation file. Restart your PC once the process is fully complete. Run the game.

Conclusion

As you can see, although Mac does not officially support Valorant yet, you can easily create a partition on your Mac and install Windows. Installing Windows on your Mac gives you access to all the Windows apps, including the popular game Valorant.

Hopefully, you had no issue using BootCamp and installing Windows on your Mac and can now play Valorant on your device without any problems. Let us know in the comments if you have any queries.