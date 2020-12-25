Who said you need to own an Xbox to play Xbox games? All you need is a gaming PC or laptop, a Windows 10, and a decent internet connection. And BAM!! You can load up most of the Xbox 360 games in your system without having to spend a penny on your gaming console.

As of now, Since Microsoft merged their consoles and PC’s software, the games can only be accessed with windows 10 (Sorry, Mac users). So, from Froza, Fable Fortune to Halo 4, this is how you can play Xbox 360 games on pc.

System Requirement (Minimum): CPU: AMD Ryzen 5. Quad-core or Intel Core i5

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 560 or NVIDIA GTX 1050 (VulkanRT compatible)

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 3GB

Storage: 150 GB

Display: 1080p

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Play Xbox Games with Emulator

The sole reason an emulator exists is to bridge the gap between other gaming devices and your PC. Meaning you can play most of the games on your Mobile phones, Nintendo switch, or gaming consoles offers in your system.

And this is how you do it:

Download an XBOX 360 emulator on your windows device

Extract / Unzip the fil

Open the setup file; you must run it as an admin.

Wait for a moment, and there you have it your emulator is installed

Now, all you got to do is, install your desired games

While we are on it, these are some trusted emulators you can download:

Xenia is overall the best emulator on our list. We’ve picked Xenia for its performance and for being an open-source program.

Released in March of 2014 with its first-ever Xbox 360 game, Frogger 2, xenia showed a lot of promise. But it’s prominent rise began in Feb, 2016 when VulkanRT API was introduced. This API switch makes a significant difference in gam’s performance. Now, Xenia runs over 90 games, all of Xbox 360.

Right now, the emulator is only available in Windows and Linux.

First released in Aug 2002 and developed by Caustik, CXBX showed a lot of promise in its glory days. The emulator was easy to install and had smooth graphics. In 2009, the CXBX was discontinued and replaced by CXBXR.

It is available both on 32- and 64-bit Windows operating systems. The CXBXR has limited the XBOX games download to 5 games.

Developed by Delphi, DXBX features a similar source code as CXBX. Yet, emulator features updated and improved characteristics than its predecessor. To run the DXBX emulator, you need an Intel Pentium III 700MHz or above processor, 256 MB memory. The emulator is also available for 32-bit OS.

EX360E made it to our list for its versatility. It runs both Xbox 360 and Xbox one games. Developed with XNA on a .NET framework, EX360E is exceptionally high-level.

It runs by creating a directly executable file. This eliminates the requirement of any virtual devices. Sadly, the emulator is discontinued by the creators.

Xeon emulator only runs Halo game for now, and I would say the game is semi playable. Many claim the emulator crashes in the middle of the game. Even though Xeon is multiplatform and can run on Windows and DOS operating systems, the program lacks to make a mark in terms of playability.

Play Xbox Games without Emulator

Even though it’s free, emulators have their consequences. And if you do not want the hassle of handling third-party software on your gaming PC, here is a simple solution for you.

As I said earlier, Microsoft is on a mission to unify all its platforms. And they’ve already started their campaign: “Xbox Play Everywhere.” This means, unlike the emulator approach, which may lead to some legal consequences, this method is more secure and reliable.